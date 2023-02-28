Moat Stocks Maintain Lead Through Turbulence

Summary

  • After a strong January, where benchmark U.S. stock indices had their best starts to a year in recent memory, investors were decidedly less cheery in February.
  • In the face of a volatile and mostly down market environment, there were still several bright spots within the Moat Index during the month.
  • NVDA has captured the lion’s share of the GPU market, which has significant barriers to entry in the form of advanced intellectual property, making it unlikely that rivals will be able to compete.

Despite the retreat across equities in February, Morningstar's Moat and SMID Moat Indices kept their lead over various market cap segments year-to-date.

After a strong January, where benchmark U.S. stock indices had their best starts to a year in recent

Moat Stocks Remain Ahead for the Year

Morningstar. As of 2/28/2023.

