VOO: It's Going To Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Mar. 11, 2023 6:05 AM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)IAT, SIVB, VFH3 Comments
Garrett Duyck profile picture
Garrett Duyck
3.32K Followers

Summary

  • The largest bank failure since the Great Financial Crisis has shaken equity markets.
  • This event is a sign of potential instability in financial markets and could prompt the Fed to pivot monetary policy earlier than expected.
  • Equities can find a strong footing for a prolonged bull market, but only after we get through what comes next.
  • A picture is worth a thousand words, but a chart is worth a thousand pictures.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The week was brutal for equities as the S&P 500 was down 4.84% with the news of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) failing and the FDIC intervening to protect depositors. The development has caused financials to dump

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

f

Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed

f

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

g

The Daily Shot (used with permission)

g

Charts by TradingView (adapted by author)

f

VOO Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Garrett Duyck profile picture
Garrett Duyck
3.32K Followers
Generalist investor and Seeking Alpha Contributor. Articles are a deep dive into his research and portfolio decisions. The author's approach focuses on macroeconomics with the goal of achieving highest risk-adjusted return by emphasizing strong cash flow, dividends, margin of safety, and options strategies. ~A picture is worth a thousand words but a chart is worth a thousand pictures~

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content in this article is for informational, educational, and entertainment purposes only. This content is not investment advice and individuals should conduct their own due diligence before investing. The author is not an investment advisor and is not suggesting any investment recommendations. This article reflects the opinions of the author based on the author’s best judgement at the time of writing and are subject to change without notice. Readers are responsible for their own investment decisions and should consult with their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.