Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the first week of March. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

CEFs finished mostly in the green this week, turning around a stretch of several down weeks in a row. Higher-quality / longer-duration sectors like Munis and Investment-grade bond funds underperformed.

February shaved off around half of the January rally as resilient macro and inflation indicators caused the market to reassess the level of the terminal Fed policy rate.

Discounts widened recently but continue to trade around their longer-term fair-value range.

The recent weakness across CEFs is largely due to the back-up in Treasury yields as credit spreads have been very well behaved. High-yield credit spreads are nearly 2% off their 2022 peak levels and reflect the overall resilience of the broader economy. This keeps us focused on higher-quality assets across the yield curve at the moment as far as new capital allocations.

Market Themes

Given the pressure on asset prices since the start of 2022 and its impact on investor portfolios, a reasonable question is whether we can expect CEF prices to retrace their earlier levels.

The chart below shows normalized prices of the popular PIMCO taxable CEFs from 2020 which highlights that we are quite a way off levels at the start of 2022. These funds are far from the only ones trading well below their early-2022 levels.

Systematic Income

To get a better intuition about this important question, we need to consider all the key drivers of CEF prices. These are discounts, leverage, rates and credit spreads (for duration assets, credit spreads only if we are talking about floating rate credit assets and equity prices for equity CEFs) which we can refer to as unrealized gains or losses, the yield vs. distribution differential, and realized gains (or losses).

Starting with interest rates, we're well off the 1.3% starting point for 5Y Treasuries and it seems unlikely we will revisit that level any time soon, barring a black swan kind of event.

If we use high-yield corporate bonds as our credit spread proxy then spreads look quite a bit better, having retraced close to 2/3 of the rise from 2022. A very soft landing will likely push spreads tighter from here however even a mild recession is likely to push them wider.

As far as discounts, they are wider from their 2022-start levels with fixed-income CEF discounts having widened more than their equity counterparts. Discounts are largely driven by distribution changes, returns and overall risk sentiment. It's very feasible that in a strong market environment we see a full or a nearly full discount retracement to earlier levels.

Systematic Income

Turning to leverage, many leveraged CEFs have deleveraged this year under pressure from falling prices since falling prices mechanically raise the level of fund leverage. A deleveraging itself does not have to drive economic losses but it often does because funds are slower to add borrowings when asset prices start to retrace which locks in economic losses. All else equal, funds that have deleveraged are unlikely to see their NAVs retrace to starting levels though this economic gap is likely to be modest.

The yield vs. distribution differential refers to under or over-distribution by a given CEF. Here we focus on portfolio yield rather than net income which is an important point. Funds that overdistribute relative to their portfolio yield will tend to see their NAV fall, all else equal and vice-versa. Relative to their 2022-start portfolio yields, most CEFs were overdistributing which is why this dynamic will weigh on NAVs, all else equal, particularly over the longer term.

Finally, realized gains or losses can happen due to things like defaults in credit portfolios or trading losses i.e. buying high and selling low. Credit and trading losses are difficult to avoid even by strong managers, however, this can be potentially offset by gains i.e. alpha.

Overall, our view is that most credit CEFs are very unlikely to see a retracement back to their 2022-start NAV and price levels. The key factors are that interest rates are unlikely to fully retrace and deleveraging has locked in some economic losses for funds. That said, prices have tended to move lower over time for credit CEFs anyway - a feature which worries some investors but is just the cost of admission to credit assets.

Unleveraged equity CEFs have the best chance to retrace their earlier price levels however these funds are difficult to call proper income assets (unless investors are also willing to call SPX trackers income securities).

Market Commentary

Nuveen released a February CEF distribution update. There was a drop in the JHAA distribution which is not unexpected given it’s a term CEF. There were also cuts in the monthly managed distribution CEFs (e.g. NDMO) and quarterly managed distribution funds (JCE, QQQX, JRS, NMAI).

Nuveen has a jumble of different managed distribution policies apart from most of its CEFs which don’t have managed distributions. A "level distribution" applies mostly to corporate credit and mortgage CEFs which is odd given many of these funds are either entirely or substantially in floating-rate assets.

There are also the "monthly" and "quarterly managed distribution" funds with quarterly funds being equity-oriented. It’s not at all clear why a fairly generic Muni fund like NDMO would be in a managed distribution group whereas all other Nuveen Muni CEFs are in the unmanaged bucket.

Prior to the cut, NDMO had an unusually high distribution rate for a Muni CEF though Section 19 showed half of the distribution was ROC. Perhaps the idea behind putting NDMO into the managed distribution bucket was to suggest that the "Dynamic Opportunities" part of the name would be able to generate additional capital gains to support the elevated distribution. So far this hasn’t worked out. The fund remains expensive despite its underperformance in total NAV terms.