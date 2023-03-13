Hulton Archive

Situation Overview

On March 8, SVB (NASDAQ:SIVB) released an 8-k announcing that it had sold $21 billion of its AFS portfolio and incurred a $1.8 billion loss. To cover the shortfall, the bank plans to raise $2.25 billion in equity capital. However, given its 13.0x leverage ratio, this move was not a wise one. The market quickly realized that the value of SVB's assets might be significantly lower than their stated book value, particularly since the $91 billion Held-To-Maturity securities portfolio was not marked to market, and that the bank might actually be insolvent.

Over the course of two days, the SVB's market value plummeted by 85%, leading to a halt in trading on the morning of March 10. Following this, the FDIC placed the company into receivership, taking control of SVB's assets and operations. In terms of what happens next, FDIC states:

All insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, March 13, 2023. The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week. Uninsured depositors will receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds. As the FDIC sells the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors.

SVB's Capital Structure

Like other banks, SVB's primary source of liabilities is customer deposits. According to their most recent 10-k filing, the bank's total deposits amount to $173 billion, with some short-term obligations that are typically secured by collateral. The bank's senior unsecured liabilities consist of several series of senior unsecured bonds and other obligations, such as lease and accrued compensation, followed by $900 million in subordinated notes.

In terms of seniority, insured deposits are the first to be paid, followed by uninsured deposits, general creditors (such as senior unsecured notes, lease liabilities, and accrued liabilities), subordinated debt, and finally shareholders. This means that if a bank fails, insured depositors will have priority in receiving their funds back before any other stakeholders, followed by uninsured depositors and then other creditors. Subordinated debt holders and shareholders will be paid last and may receive little or nothing if there are not enough assets to cover all of the bank's liabilities.

Asset Pool

While the FY2022 numbers may be outdated, we can still make some reasonable adjustments to estimate the potential size of SVB's asset pool. Accounting for the sale of AFS securities and factoring in the loss, SVB should have approximately $33 billion in cash, $6.8 billion in AFS securities, $73 billion in loans (after accounting for credit loss reserves), accrued interest income, and some non-marketable equity securities. Based on this, SVB's assets would have a book value of around $210 billion.

However, it's worth noting that the sale of AFS securities resulted in a 10% loss and the 10-k filing states an unrealized loss of $15 billion for the HTM portfolio. This means that the market value of SVB's assets could be significantly lower than their book value. Therefore, the estimated asset pool may be subject to significant volatility and may not accurately reflect the bank's actual financial position.

If we make further adjustments for mild loan losses and reduce SVB's equity portfolio by 30% (to account for the lack of liquidity), the estimated recovery pool would be lower than the previously estimated book value of $210 billion. Assuming that the underwriting standards were tight and loan losses were minimal, we could conservatively estimate that the loan portfolio may decrease by 1-2%. Similarly, if we apply a haircut of 30% to the non-marketable equity securities, we arrive at a revised estimate of the recovery pool at approximately $192 billion.

Recovery

By law, deposits - whether insured or not - hold priority over general creditors. Thus, the $173 billion in deposits would be first in line for repayment. If the short-term obligations are all collateralized, they would also hold priority over general creditors.

Based on an estimated recovery pool of $192 billion, and assuming full coverage of deposits and short-term obligations, approximately $3 billion would be available to cover general creditors' claims of $5.3 billion. This suggests that general creditors could potentially receive a recovery rate of approximately 57%. However, subordinated debentures and shareholders would not receive any funds, as there may not be anything left after the higher priority claims are satisfied.

If you are considering purchasing senior notes, it's important to note that you should expect to underwrite a minimum of a 20% IRR for at least two years, which can be calculated by discounting the expected 57% recovery rate by 20% for two years. This would result in a fair value estimate of roughly $40 for the senior unsecured notes. However, it's important to consider that we may be heading into a recession where loan losses tend to increase, and this could significantly impact the recovery rate for senior notes. For example, if a more conservative 5% discount rate is used for the loan book, the expected recovery rate for senior notes drops to 14%, which would significantly affect the fair value estimate.

Conclusion

SVB's equity has essentially been wiped out, and the FDIC has stepped in to put the bank into receivership and take control of its assets. The next steps are uncertain, but there are a few plausible scenarios. One possibility is that the government steps in to remove uncertainty around uninsured deposits by making everyone whole and then liquidating the remaining asset portfolio to recoup the funds. This could be seen as a popular move and may be favored by the Biden administration. Another scenario is a potential "white knight" situation, where a company such as Berkshire Hathaway or J.P. Morgan steps in and bids on SVB's assets at a deep discount (potentially with the government's guarantee), but enough to cover depositors, effectively wiping out everyone else. The worst-case scenario would be a contagion effect, but given the Federal Reserve's mandate to maintain a stable financial system, it is likely they will take action at the earliest sign of market stress. The 2008 financial crisis showed that it was more costly to rescue the entire banking system than to save a single bank. I'm sure FDIC is already asking Wall Street firms to submit bids for parts of SVB's asset book, but if there isn't strong demand, I'd expect the Fed to fire up the printing press again.