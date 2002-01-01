BTAL: A Great Buy, But Not For The Obvious Reason

DM Martins Research profile picture
DM Martins Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • BTAL's main objective is to act as a hedge to stocks that can be valuable during times of market distress.
  • While now may be a good time to own BTAL, the benefits of the ETF go beyond the potential success of a high-conviction trade.
  • Sophisticated growth investors may want to adapt a 60/40 SPY-BTAL portfolio to increase the expected return without hurting its efficiency.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of EPB Macro Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Caucasian little girl of 2 years with scared face holding hand of mother in summertime

Tatiana Foxy

What a rough day for the market last Friday, March 10 was, right? Well, not so much for investors holding negative beta assets.

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) is a great example. This ETF, which

Bar chart: BTAL's allocation by sector

agf.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Table: performance of 50/50 BTAL/SPY vs. S&P 500

Portfolio Visualizer

Join EPB Macro Research

EPB Macro Research is a thriving community of investors seeking better risk-adjusted returns, while optimizing their portfolios to benefit from the next economic cycle. I invite you to join EPB, where you can read more about multi-asset diversification and participate in the discussions about the markets, the economy and investment strategies.

This article was written by

DM Martins Research profile picture
DM Martins Research
20.47K Followers
Tracking Economic Inflection Points To Guide Your Asset Allocation Strategy

Daniel Martins is a Napa, California-based analyst and founder of independent research firm DM Martins Research. The firm's work is centered around building more efficient, easily replicable portfolios that are properly risk-balanced for growth with less downside risk.

- - -

Daniel is the founder and portfolio manager at DM Martins Capital Management LLC. He is a former equity research professional at FBR Capital Markets and Telsey Advisory in New York City and finance analyst at macro hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, where he developed most of his investment management skills earlier in his career. Daniel is also an equity research instructor for Wall Street Prep.

He holds an MBA in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University's Stern School of Business.

- - -

On Seeking Alpha, DM Martins Research partners with EPB Macro Research, and has collaborated with Risk Research, Inc.

DM Martins Research also manages a small team of writers and editors who publish content on several TheStreet.com channels, including Apple Maven (thestreet.com/apple) and Wall Street Memes (thestreet.com/memestocks).

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTAL, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.