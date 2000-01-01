IJT: Interest Rate Risks Are Unsupportive Of Growth Style

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.9K Followers

Summary

  • IJT targets U.S. small caps capable of delivering strong sales, EPS growth, and momentum, selected from the S&P 600 index.
  • Nevertheless, upon deeper inspection, IJT is a mid-cap-heavy fund despite its small-cap focus; in the current iteration, it is overweight in IT (18.8%), industrials (18.5%), and financials (15.4%).
  • It has easily trounced IVV since its inception, clocking an 8.9% annualized total return.
  • It does have meaningful growth characteristics, with valuation not being as horrible as an investor familiar with multiples typical for the growth stock league might expect, though still fairly generous.
  • With the backdrop being supportive of more sizeable interest rate increases, I would recommend proceeding with extreme caution. IJT is a Hold at best.

caution sign bear in area

Katie Wintersgill

Contrarian investors might be considering utilizing current market softness driven by inflation and interest rate worries once again reignited by fresh economic data and go long growth equities before it is too late. One of the options for them

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.9K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.