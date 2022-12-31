GOAU: Investors May Be Better Off Buying The Royalty Companies Themselves

Summary

  • GOAU provides exposure to precious metal producers and royalty companies.
  • The ETF's composition is heavily skewed towards royalty companies.
  • Royalty companies have historically outperformed due to lower business risks. However, GOAU's historical returns have only matched the producer-heavy GDX.
  • I think investors are better off buying a basket of royalty companies instead of holding GOAU.

Gold and silver bars

Inok

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) provides exposure to precious metal companies that are selected and weighted using U.S. Global's proprietary composite scoring methodology. The GOAU is heavily skewed towards royalty and streaming companies.

GOAU Index categorizes companies into 4 tiers

Figure 1 - GOAU Index categorizes companies into 4 tiers (GOAU prospectus)

GOAU fund details

Figure 2 - GOAU fund details (usglobaletfs.com)

GOAU is illiquid

Figure 3 - GOAU is illiquid (nasdaq.com)

GOAU top 10 holdings

Figure 4 - GOAU top 10 holdings (usglobaletfs.com)

GOAU historical returns

Figure 5 - GOAU historical returns (morningstar.com)

GDX historical returns

Figure 6 - GDX historical returns (morningstar.com)

WPM cash costs

Figure 7 - WPM has predictable production costs (WPM investor presentation)

GOAU vs. GDX and FNV/RGLD/WPM

Figure 8 - Comparison between GOAU, GDX, and an equal weight basket of FNV/RGLD/WPM (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

GOAU vs. GDX and FNV/RGLD/WPM

Figure 9 - GOAU vs. GDX and FNV/RGLD/WPM (Author created using Portfolio Visualizer)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

