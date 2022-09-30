Warner Music Group Could Be Pretty Undervalued Considering Its Catalogue

  • The value of the recordings that WMG has the rights to could be pretty high considering multiples we've been recently seeing in the music industry.
  • Publishing catalogues are typically valued on the basis of a price on net publisher's share, which is license revenue net of artist royalty payments.
  • Catalogues are more valuable the more they generate longer-term revenue and the higher proportion of the revenue that comes from streaming.
  • Currently, WMG is valued at around 8x on net publisher's share, as far as we calculate it, where it could be valued at 12x, which would be the October 2021 share price.
  • It could be higher, but realistically as artists get more established, WMG will own less of the good stuff. But the early recordings of those artists should still be theirs.
Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Red Carpet

Tommaso Boddi

Published on the Value Lab 03/11/23

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is a music publishing business that most would have heard of. Their model is to scout artists, negotiate a royalty rate, and then take care of all the marketing and promotion of

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

