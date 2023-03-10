SVB Financial Collapse - Simply Explained

Mar. 11, 2023 7:46 AM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)JPM, BAC, C34 Comments
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.05K Followers

Summary

  • On Friday, due to a sudden increase in deposit outflows and a failed attempt to raise equity, Silicon Valley Bank was shut down by US regulators.
  • I would love to quickly explain as simple as possible what I believe caused the collapse of SVB Financial.
  • Silicon Valley Bank's collapse was caused by an idiosyncratic balance sheet composition that is not matched by major diversified banking giants.
  • In my opinion, major banks are fine - for now. In fact, I continue to believe that major diversified banks such as JPM, C and BAC are a 'Buy'.

Silicon Valley Bank Shut Down By Regulators

Justin Sullivan

What a week for the equity markets, and banks in particular! On Friday, due to a sudden increase in deposit outflows and a failed attempt to raise equity, Silicon Valley Bank (NASDAQ:SIVB) was shut down by

SIVB deposits

Seeking Alpha

TLT 10 year performance

Seeking Alpha

JPM deposits

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.05K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C, JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is not financial advise, but expresses the opinions of the author only.

Recommended For You

Comments (34)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.