The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Colgate-Palmolive Company
|
(CL)
|
4/20
|
5/15
|
0.47
|
0.48
|
2.13%
|
2.69%
|
60
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
3/16
|
3/31
|
0.4875
|
1
|
105.13%
|
2.73%
|
9
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
4/13
|
5/12
|
1.26
|
1.32
|
4.76%
|
2.39%
|
32
|
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(GNTY)
|
3/24
|
4/12
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
4.55%
|
3.20%
|
7
|
Horace Mann Educators Corporation
|
(HMN)
|
3/15
|
3/31
|
0.32
|
0.33
|
3.13%
|
3.77%
|
14
|
Hurco Companies, Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
3/24
|
4/10
|
0.15
|
0.16
|
6.67%
|
2.31%
|
11
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
4/11
|
5/10
|
0.26
|
0.29
|
11.54%
|
0.56%
|
11
|
Oracle Corporation
|
(ORCL)
|
4/11
|
4/24
|
0.32
|
0.4
|
25.00%
|
1.90%
|
15
|
Sun Communities, Inc.
|
(SUI)
|
3/30
|
4/17
|
0.88
|
0.93
|
5.68%
|
2.78%
|
7
|
W. P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
3/30
|
4/14
|
1.065
|
1.067
|
0.19%
|
5.45%
|
26
Decreases:
None
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Mar 13 (Ex-Div 3/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameren Corporation
|
(AEE)
|
3/31
|
0.63
|
81.05
|
3.11%
|
10
|
Allegion plc
|
(ALLE)
|
3/31
|
0.45
|
107.49
|
1.67%
|
10
|
Alerus Financial Corporation
|
(ALRS)
|
4/14
|
0.18
|
17.89
|
4.02%
|
24
|
Atrion Corporation
|
(ATRI)
|
3/31
|
2.15
|
605.25
|
1.42%
|
20
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|
(BR)
|
4/5
|
0.725
|
136.99
|
2.12%
|
16
|
Cadence Bank
|
(CADE)
|
4/3
|
0.235
|
24.26
|
3.87%
|
10
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
4/10
|
0.44
|
54.21
|
3.25%
|
31
|
Crown Castle International Corp.
|
(CCI)
|
3/31
|
1.565
|
126.88
|
4.93%
|
9
|
C&F Financial Corporation
|
(CFFI)
|
4/1
|
0.44
|
57.85
|
3.04%
|
12
|
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.
|
(COFS)
|
3/31
|
0.26
|
27.8
|
3.74%
|
11
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|
(CPK)
|
4/5
|
0.54
|
123.81
|
1.74%
|
20
|
Capital Southwest
|
(CSWC)
|
3/31
|
0.53
|
17.22
|
12.31%
|
8
|
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CTBI)
|
4/1
|
0.44
|
40.43
|
4.35%
|
42
|
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(DLR)
|
3/31
|
1.22
|
102.54
|
4.76%
|
18
|
Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
3/30
|
1.21
|
300.16
|
1.61%
|
11
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|
(EFSC)
|
3/31
|
0.25
|
50.13
|
1.99%
|
9
|
Eastman Chemical Company
|
(EMN)
|
4/10
|
0.79
|
80.75
|
3.91%
|
13
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
3/31
|
1.62
|
153.55
|
4.22%
|
14
|
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
3/30
|
0.75
|
79.5
|
3.77%
|
9
|
Garmin Ltd.
|
(GRMN)
|
3/31
|
0.73
|
95.04
|
3.07%
|
5
|
Hamilton Lane Incorporated
|
(HLNE)
|
4/6
|
0.4
|
65.44
|
2.44%
|
6
|
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HWBK)
|
4/1
|
0.17
|
22.8
|
2.98%
|
10
|
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|
(LEG)
|
4/14
|
0.44
|
31.78
|
5.54%
|
51
|
Lam Research Corporation
|
(LRCX)
|
4/5
|
1.725
|
478.82
|
1.44%
|
9
|
Merchants Bancorp
|
(MBIN)
|
4/3
|
0.08
|
25.76
|
1.24%
|
6
|
The Mosaic Company
|
(MOS)
|
3/30
|
0.25
|
49.08
|
2.04%
|
5
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
(MRK)
|
4/10
|
0.73
|
107.69
|
2.71%
|
12
|
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
4/14
|
0.88
|
261.48
|
1.35%
|
13
|
NewMarket Corporation
|
(NEU)
|
4/3
|
2.1
|
340.03
|
2.47%
|
17
|
New Jersey Resources Corporation
|
(NJR)
|
4/3
|
0.39
|
49.63
|
3.14%
|
27
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
(NSA)
|
3/30
|
0.55
|
40.44
|
5.44%
|
8
|
NorthWestern Corporation
|
(NWE)
|
3/31
|
0.64
|
55.84
|
4.58%
|
19
|
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
|
(NXPI)
|
4/5
|
1.014
|
175.05
|
2.32%
|
6
|
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
|
(NXRT)
|
3/31
|
0.42
|
43.28
|
3.88%
|
8
|
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
|
(OCSL)
|
3/31
|
0.55
|
18.52
|
11.88%
|
5
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
|
(PB)
|
4/3
|
0.55
|
64.11
|
3.43%
|
25
|
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
3/31
|
0.64
|
77.01
|
3.32%
|
14
|
Pool Corporation
|
(POOL)
|
3/29
|
1
|
348.41
|
1.15%
|
12
|
Regency Centers Corporation
|
(REG)
|
4/5
|
0.65
|
58.58
|
4.44%
|
9
|
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
4/17
|
0.38
|
56.41
|
2.69%
|
10
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|
(RNR)
|
3/31
|
0.38
|
194.3
|
0.78%
|
28
|
Sonic Automotive, Inc.
|
(SAH)
|
4/14
|
0.28
|
55.98
|
2.00%
|
8
|
Service Corporation International
|
(SCI)
|
3/31
|
0.27
|
64.63
|
1.67%
|
12
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
(SFNC)
|
4/3
|
0.2
|
19.46
|
4.11%
|
12
|
Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SMMF)
|
3/31
|
0.2
|
22.89
|
3.49%
|
8
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
(TDS)
|
3/31
|
0.185
|
11.15
|
6.64%
|
49
|
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(THG)
|
3/31
|
0.81
|
129.61
|
2.50%
|
18
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
(TMO)
|
4/14
|
0.35
|
543.83
|
0.26%
|
6
|
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|
(TROW)
|
3/30
|
1.22
|
105.03
|
4.65%
|
37
|
United Community Banks, Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
4/5
|
0.23
|
29.36
|
3.13%
|
10
|
UGI Corporation
|
(UGI)
|
4/1
|
0.36
|
35.12
|
4.10%
|
35
|
Worthington Industries, Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
3/29
|
0.31
|
56.1
|
2.21%
|
12
|
Xcel Energy Inc.
|
(XEL)
|
4/20
|
0.52
|
63.22
|
3.29%
|
20
Tuesday Mar 14 (Ex-Div 3/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|
(AGM)
|
3/31
|
1.1
|
130.21
|
3.38%
|
12
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
4/12
|
0.2
|
39.25
|
2.04%
|
11
|
Coterra Energy Inc.
|
(CTRA)
|
3/30
|
0.2
|
24.59
|
3.25%
|
7
|
Financial Institutions, Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
4/3
|
0.3
|
22.48
|
5.34%
|
13
|
The First of Long Island Corporation
|
(FLIC)
|
3/24
|
0.21
|
15.41
|
5.45%
|
27
|
Franco-Nevada Corporation
|
(FNV)
|
3/30
|
0.34
|
130.44
|
1.04%
|
16
|
Horace Mann Educators Corporation
|
(HMN)
|
3/31
|
0.33
|
35.04
|
3.77%
|
14
|
Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
4/13
|
0.29
|
8.79
|
13.20%
|
9
|
Synovus Financial Corp.
|
(SNV)
|
4/3
|
0.38
|
34.7
|
4.38%
|
10
Wednesday Mar 15 (Ex-Div 3/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Albany International Corp.
|
(AIN)
|
4/10
|
0.25
|
92.97
|
1.08%
|
5
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
(ALB)
|
4/3
|
0.4
|
225.13
|
0.71%
|
29
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
4/10
|
0.83
|
198.4
|
1.67%
|
29
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
4/14
|
0.75
|
112.57
|
2.67%
|
63
|
CSG Systems International, Inc.
|
(CSGS)
|
3/30
|
0.28
|
52.43
|
2.14%
|
11
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
3/31
|
1
|
146.27
|
2.73%
|
9
|
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
3/31
|
0.45
|
35.29
|
5.10%
|
11
|
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
3/31
|
0.14
|
18.23
|
3.07%
|
10
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
3/31
|
0.08
|
12.48
|
7.69%
|
11
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
3/31
|
0.02
|
12.2
|
1.97%
|
9
|
Hillenbrand, Inc.
|
(HI)
|
3/31
|
0.22
|
45.35
|
1.94%
|
16
|
Hooker Furnishings Corporation
|
(HOFT)
|
3/31
|
0.22
|
20.97
|
4.20%
|
7
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
3/31
|
0.42
|
95.39
|
1.76%
|
11
|
The Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
4/3
|
0.46
|
59.21
|
3.11%
|
61
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
3/31
|
0.0459
|
16.38
|
3.36%
|
9
|
Marten Transport, Ltd.
|
(MRTN)
|
3/31
|
0.06
|
21.79
|
1.10%
|
6
|
Nasdaq, Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
3/31
|
0.2
|
52.6
|
1.52%
|
11
|
Universal Display Corporation
|
(OLED)
|
3/31
|
0.35
|
136.45
|
1.03%
|
7
|
Prologis, Inc.
|
(PLD)
|
3/31
|
0.87
|
116.98
|
2.97%
|
10
|
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
3/31
|
0.295
|
33.07
|
3.57%
|
14
|
Republic Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RBCAA)
|
4/21
|
0.374
|
41.68
|
3.59%
|
25
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
3/31
|
0.18
|
51.54
|
1.40%
|
20
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
3/31
|
0.215
|
26.31
|
3.27%
|
13
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
3/24
|
0.3
|
44.74
|
2.68%
|
10
|
Utah Medical Products, Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
4/4
|
0.295
|
89.5
|
1.32%
|
20
|
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
|
(VSH)
|
3/30
|
0.1
|
21.41
|
1.87%
|
7
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
4/3
|
0.57
|
136.97
|
1.66%
|
50
Thursday Mar 16 (Ex-Div 3/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Popular, Inc.
|
(BPOP)
|
4/3
|
0.55
|
61.03
|
3.60%
|
8
|
DTE Energy Company
|
(DTE)
|
4/15
|
0.9525
|
104.48
|
3.65%
|
14
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
(PHM)
|
4/4
|
0.16
|
53.47
|
1.20%
|
5
|
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
4/3
|
0.29
|
53.61
|
2.16%
|
13
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
3/31
|
0.715
|
48.36
|
5.91%
|
37
Friday Mar 17 (Ex-Div 3/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Amphenol Corporation
|
(APH)
|
4/12
|
0.21
|
76.5
|
1.10%
|
11
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
4/17
|
0.53
|
158.07
|
1.34%
|
31
|
J & J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
4/11
|
0.7
|
139.46
|
2.01%
|
18
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
3/28
|
0.18
|
37.98
|
5.69%
|
13
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
3/17
|
0.4
|
12.2%
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
3/14
|
0.24
|
4.3%
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
(AEM)
|
3/15
|
0.4
|
3.5%
|
AGCO Corporation
|
(AGCO)
|
3/15
|
0.24
|
0.7%
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
3/20
|
0.7
|
2.4%
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
3/17
|
0.55
|
1.2%
|
Applied Materials, Inc.
|
(AMAT)
|
3/16
|
0.26
|
0.9%
|
American National Bankshares Inc.
|
(AMNB)
|
3/17
|
0.3
|
3.8%
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
(AROW)
|
3/15
|
0.27
|
4.0%
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
3/15
|
0.21
|
4.1%
|
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
3/15
|
0.335
|
1.4%
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
3/15
|
0.46
|
4.6%
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
3/15
|
0.29
|
2.7%
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
3/15
|
0.75
|
1.8%
|
Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
|
(AWI)
|
3/16
|
0.254
|
1.4%
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
3/15
|
0.4
|
1.9%
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
3/16
|
0.26
|
3.8%
|
Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|
(BOH)
|
3/14
|
0.7
|
4.4%
|
Cass Information Systems, Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
3/15
|
0.29
|
2.5%
|
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
3/15
|
0.5
|
1.7%
|
Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
|
(CCBG)
|
3/20
|
0.18
|
2.2%
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|
(CFR)
|
3/15
|
0.87
|
2.9%
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
3/17
|
0.07
|
0.6%
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
3/17
|
0.38
|
0.3%
|
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
3/16
|
0.57
|
3.5%
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
3/15
|
0.26
|
5.2%
|
CSX Corporation
|
(CSX)
|
3/15
|
0.11
|
1.5%
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
3/15
|
1.15
|
1.1%
|
Dover Corporation
|
(DOV)
|
3/15
|
0.505
|
1.4%
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
3/16
|
1.005
|
4.3%
|
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|
(ED)
|
3/15
|
0.81
|
3.6%
|
Essent Group Ltd.
|
(ESNT)
|
3/20
|
0.25
|
2.5%
|
First American Financial Corporation
|
(FAF)
|
3/15
|
0.52
|
3.9%
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
3/16
|
0.89
|
0.9%
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
(FLO)
|
3/17
|
0.22
|
3.2%
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNCB)
|
3/15
|
0.09
|
5.2%
|
First Merchants Corporation
|
(FRME)
|
3/17
|
0.32
|
3.4%
|
Forward Air Corporation
|
(FWRD)
|
3/17
|
0.24
|
0.9%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
3/15
|
0.24
|
23.1%
|
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|
(HBB)
|
3/15
|
0.105
|
3.7%
|
Highwoods Properties, Inc.
|
(HIW)
|
3/14
|
0.5
|
8.5%
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
3/15
|
0.53
|
2.4%
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
3/15
|
1.036
|
1.7%
|
Hubbell Incorporated
|
(HUBB)
|
3/15
|
1.12
|
1.9%
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
|
(HY)
|
3/15
|
0.3225
|
2.8%
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
3/15
|
0.31
|
3.7%
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
3/15
|
0.59
|
3.7%
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
3/15
|
0.205
|
5.2%
|
LCNB Corp.
|
(LCNB)
|
3/15
|
0.21
|
4.8%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
3/15
|
0.225
|
7.1%
|
Middlefield Banc Corp.
|
(MBCN)
|
3/15
|
0.2
|
2.9%
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
(MBWM)
|
3/15
|
0.33
|
4.0%
|
McDonald's Corporation
|
(MCD)
|
3/15
|
1.52
|
2.3%
|
Moody's Corporation
|
(MCO)
|
3/17
|
0.77
|
1.1%
|
MetLife, Inc.
|
(MET)
|
3/14
|
0.5
|
3.2%
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
(MFC)
|
3/20
|
0.365 CAD
|
5.6%
|
MGE Energy, Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
3/15
|
0.4075
|
2.3%
|
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
3/15
|
0.2425
|
3.6%
|
The Mosaic Company
|
(MOS)
|
3/16
|
0.2
|
1.6%
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
3/15
|
0.17
|
2.9%
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
3/15
|
0.25
|
2.7%
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
3/15
|
0.3
|
3.2%
|
NACCO Industries, Inc.
|
(NC)
|
3/15
|
0.2075
|
2.3%
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
3/15
|
0.4675
|
2.6%
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
3/15
|
0.26
|
1.2%
|
Northrop Grumman Corporation
|
(NOC)
|
3/15
|
1.73
|
1.5%
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
3/15
|
0.29
|
1.2%
|
Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
3/17
|
0.6
|
4.9%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
3/15
|
0.2545
|
5.0%
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
3/15
|
0.4
|
0.5%
|
Old Republic International Corporation
|
(ORI)
|
3/15
|
0.245
|
4.0%
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|
(PEBK)
|
3/15
|
0.19
|
2.3%
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
3/15
|
0.41
|
3.5%
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
3/15
|
0.65
|
2.3%
|
Primerica, Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
3/14
|
0.65
|
1.5%
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
3/16
|
1.25
|
5.6%
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
(R)
|
3/17
|
0.62
|
2.7%
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
3/15
|
0.48
|
2.5%
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
3/20
|
0.26
|
0.8%
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
3/16
|
0.44
|
0.9%
|
Rush Enterprises, Inc.
|
(RUSHA)
|
3/16
|
0.21
|
1.5%
|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|
(SAMG)
|
3/17
|
0.18
|
4.5%
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
3/15
|
0.365
|
1.5%
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
3/15
|
0.36
|
2.5%
|
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
3/15
|
0.3
|
1.3%
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
3/15
|
0.2
|
1.4%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
3/15
|
0.1225
|
4.7%
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
3/15
|
0.265
|
1.6%
|
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|
(TPL)
|
3/15
|
3.25
|
0.8%
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
(TRI)
|
3/16
|
0.49
|
1.6%
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
3/14
|
1.03
|
1.8%
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
3/15
|
0.48
|
3.4%
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
3/20
|
0.1625
|
4.8%
|
UFP Industries, Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
3/15
|
0.25
|
1.3%
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
(VMC)
|
3/20
|
0.43
|
1.0%
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
3/15
|
0.255
|
0.8%
|
Whirlpool Corporation
|
(WHR)
|
3/15
|
1.75
|
5.3%
|
Westlake Chemical Corporation
|
(WLK)
|
3/16
|
0.357
|
1.3%
|
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
3/15
|
0.12
|
0.6%
|
Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
3/15
|
0.3
|
0.7%
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ICE, KO, MRK, O, TROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments