Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 4/20 5/15 0.47 0.48 2.13% 2.69% 60 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 3/16 3/31 0.4875 1 105.13% 2.73% 9 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 4/13 5/12 1.26 1.32 4.76% 2.39% 32 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 3/24 4/12 0.22 0.23 4.55% 3.20% 7 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 3/15 3/31 0.32 0.33 3.13% 3.77% 14 Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 3/24 4/10 0.15 0.16 6.67% 2.31% 11 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 4/11 5/10 0.26 0.29 11.54% 0.56% 11 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 4/11 4/24 0.32 0.4 25.00% 1.90% 15 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 3/30 4/17 0.88 0.93 5.68% 2.78% 7 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 3/30 4/14 1.065 1.067 0.19% 5.45% 26 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Mar 13 (Ex-Div 3/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corporation (AEE) 3/31 0.63 81.05 3.11% 10 Allegion plc (ALLE) 3/31 0.45 107.49 1.67% 10 Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 4/14 0.18 17.89 4.02% 24 Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 3/31 2.15 605.25 1.42% 20 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 4/5 0.725 136.99 2.12% 16 Cadence Bank (CADE) 4/3 0.235 24.26 3.87% 10 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 4/10 0.44 54.21 3.25% 31 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 3/31 1.565 126.88 4.93% 9 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 4/1 0.44 57.85 3.04% 12 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 3/31 0.26 27.8 3.74% 11 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 4/5 0.54 123.81 1.74% 20 Capital Southwest (CSWC) 3/31 0.53 17.22 12.31% 8 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 4/1 0.44 40.43 4.35% 42 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 3/31 1.22 102.54 4.76% 18 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 3/30 1.21 300.16 1.61% 11 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 3/31 0.25 50.13 1.99% 9 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 4/10 0.79 80.75 3.91% 13 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 3/31 1.62 153.55 4.22% 14 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 3/30 0.75 79.5 3.77% 9 Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) 3/31 0.73 95.04 3.07% 5 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 4/6 0.4 65.44 2.44% 6 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 4/1 0.17 22.8 2.98% 10 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 4/14 0.44 31.78 5.54% 51 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 4/5 1.725 478.82 1.44% 9 Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 4/3 0.08 25.76 1.24% 6 The Mosaic Company (MOS) 3/30 0.25 49.08 2.04% 5 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 4/10 0.73 107.69 2.71% 12 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 4/14 0.88 261.48 1.35% 13 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 4/3 2.1 340.03 2.47% 17 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 4/3 0.39 49.63 3.14% 27 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 3/30 0.55 40.44 5.44% 8 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 3/31 0.64 55.84 4.58% 19 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 4/5 1.014 175.05 2.32% 6 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 3/31 0.42 43.28 3.88% 8 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) 3/31 0.55 18.52 11.88% 5 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 4/3 0.55 64.11 3.43% 25 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 3/31 0.64 77.01 3.32% 14 Pool Corporation (POOL) 3/29 1 348.41 1.15% 12 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 4/5 0.65 58.58 4.44% 9 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 4/17 0.38 56.41 2.69% 10 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 3/31 0.38 194.3 0.78% 28 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 4/14 0.28 55.98 2.00% 8 Service Corporation International (SCI) 3/31 0.27 64.63 1.67% 12 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 4/3 0.2 19.46 4.11% 12 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 3/31 0.2 22.89 3.49% 8 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 3/31 0.185 11.15 6.64% 49 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 3/31 0.81 129.61 2.50% 18 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 4/14 0.35 543.83 0.26% 6 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 3/30 1.22 105.03 4.65% 37 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 4/5 0.23 29.36 3.13% 10 UGI Corporation (UGI) 4/1 0.36 35.12 4.10% 35 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 3/29 0.31 56.1 2.21% 12 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 4/20 0.52 63.22 3.29% 20 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Mar 14 (Ex-Div 3/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 3/31 1.1 130.21 3.38% 12 Air Lease Corporation (AL) 4/12 0.2 39.25 2.04% 11 Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) 3/30 0.2 24.59 3.25% 7 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 4/3 0.3 22.48 5.34% 13 The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 3/24 0.21 15.41 5.45% 27 Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 3/30 0.34 130.44 1.04% 16 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 3/31 0.33 35.04 3.77% 14 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 4/13 0.29 8.79 13.20% 9 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 4/3 0.38 34.7 4.38% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Mar 15 (Ex-Div 3/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Albany International Corp. (AIN) 4/10 0.25 92.97 1.08% 5 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 4/3 0.4 225.13 0.71% 29 Chubb Limited (CB) 4/10 0.83 198.4 1.67% 29 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 4/14 0.75 112.57 2.67% 63 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 3/30 0.28 52.43 2.14% 11 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 3/31 1 146.27 2.73% 9 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 3/31 0.45 35.29 5.10% 11 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 3/31 0.14 18.23 3.07% 10 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 3/31 0.08 12.48 7.69% 11 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 3/31 0.02 12.2 1.97% 9 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 3/31 0.22 45.35 1.94% 16 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 3/31 0.22 20.97 4.20% 7 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 3/31 0.42 95.39 1.76% 11 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 4/3 0.46 59.21 3.11% 61 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 3/31 0.0459 16.38 3.36% 9 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 3/31 0.06 21.79 1.10% 6 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 3/31 0.2 52.6 1.52% 11 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 3/31 0.35 136.45 1.03% 7 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 3/31 0.87 116.98 2.97% 10 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 3/31 0.295 33.07 3.57% 14 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 4/21 0.374 41.68 3.59% 25 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 3/31 0.18 51.54 1.40% 20 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 3/31 0.215 26.31 3.27% 13 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 3/24 0.3 44.74 2.68% 10 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 4/4 0.295 89.5 1.32% 20 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 3/30 0.1 21.41 1.87% 7 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 4/3 0.57 136.97 1.66% 50 Click to enlarge

Thursday Mar 16 (Ex-Div 3/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 4/3 0.55 61.03 3.60% 8 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 4/15 0.9525 104.48 3.65% 14 PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) 4/4 0.16 53.47 1.20% 5 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 4/3 0.29 53.61 2.16% 13 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 3/31 0.715 48.36 5.91% 37 Click to enlarge

Friday Mar 17 (Ex-Div 3/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amphenol Corporation (APH) 4/12 0.21 76.5 1.10% 11 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 4/17 0.53 158.07 1.34% 31 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 4/11 0.7 139.46 2.01% 18 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 3/28 0.18 37.98 5.69% 13 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 3/17 0.4 12.2% Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 3/14 0.24 4.3% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 3/15 0.4 3.5% AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 3/15 0.24 0.7% Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 3/20 0.7 2.4% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 3/17 0.55 1.2% Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 3/16 0.26 0.9% American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 3/17 0.3 3.8% Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 3/15 0.27 4.0% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 3/15 0.21 4.1% Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 3/15 0.335 1.4% Avista Corporation (AVA) 3/15 0.46 4.6% Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 3/15 0.29 2.7% Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 3/15 0.75 1.8% Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) 3/16 0.254 1.4% Brunswick Corporation (BC) 3/15 0.4 1.9% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 3/16 0.26 3.8% Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 3/14 0.7 4.4% Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 3/15 0.29 2.5% Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 3/15 0.5 1.7% Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 3/20 0.18 2.2% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 3/15 0.87 2.9% Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 3/17 0.07 0.6% Chemed Corporation (CHE) 3/17 0.38 0.3% Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 3/16 0.57 3.5% Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 3/15 0.26 5.2% CSX Corporation (CSX) 3/15 0.11 1.5% Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 3/15 1.15 1.1% Dover Corporation (DOV) 3/15 0.505 1.4% Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 3/16 1.005 4.3% Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 3/15 0.81 3.6% Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) 3/20 0.25 2.5% First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 3/15 0.52 3.9% FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 3/16 0.89 0.9% Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 3/17 0.22 3.2% FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 3/15 0.09 5.2% First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 3/17 0.32 3.4% Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 3/17 0.24 0.9% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 3/15 0.24 23.1% Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 3/15 0.105 3.7% Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) 3/14 0.5 8.5% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 3/15 0.53 2.4% The Hershey Company (HSY) 3/15 1.036 1.7% Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 3/15 1.12 1.9% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 3/15 0.3225 2.8% The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 3/15 0.31 3.7% Kellogg Company (K) 3/15 0.59 3.7% KeyCorp (KEY) 3/15 0.205 5.2% LCNB Corp. (LCNB) 3/15 0.21 4.8% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 3/15 0.225 7.1% Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) 3/15 0.2 2.9% Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 3/15 0.33 4.0% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 3/15 1.52 2.3% Moody's Corporation (MCO) 3/17 0.77 1.1% MetLife, Inc. (MET) 3/14 0.5 3.2% Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 3/20 0.365 CAD 5.6% MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 3/15 0.4075 2.3% MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 3/15 0.2425 3.6% The Mosaic Company (MOS) 3/16 0.2 1.6% MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 3/15 0.17 2.9% National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 3/15 0.25 2.7% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 3/15 0.3 3.2% NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 3/15 0.2075 2.3% NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 3/15 0.4675 2.6% Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 3/15 0.26 1.2% Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 3/15 1.73 1.5% EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 3/15 0.29 1.2% Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 3/17 0.6 4.9% Realty Income Corporation (O) 3/15 0.2545 5.0% Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 3/15 0.4 0.5% Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 3/15 0.245 4.0% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 3/15 0.19 2.3% Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 3/15 0.41 3.5% Polaris Inc. (PII) 3/15 0.65 2.3% Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 3/14 0.65 1.5% Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 3/16 1.25 5.6% Ryder System, Inc. (R) 3/17 0.62 2.7% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 3/15 0.48 2.5% RLI Corp. (RLI) 3/20 0.26 0.8% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 3/16 0.44 0.9% Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 3/16 0.21 1.5% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 3/17 0.18 4.5% Stepan Company (SCL) 3/15 0.365 1.5% Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 3/15 0.36 2.5% Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 3/15 0.3 1.3% SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 3/15 0.2 1.4% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 3/15 0.1225 4.7% Tennant Company (TNC) 3/15 0.265 1.6% Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 3/15 3.25 0.8% Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 3/16 0.49 1.6% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 3/14 1.03 1.8% Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 3/15 0.48 3.4% United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 3/20 0.1625 4.8% UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 3/15 0.25 1.3% Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 3/20 0.43 1.0% Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 3/15 0.255 0.8% Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 3/15 1.75 5.3% Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 3/16 0.357 1.3% Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 3/15 0.12 0.6% Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 3/15 0.3 0.7% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.