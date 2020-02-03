naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Three late recessions: 1) The Oil Embargo Recession (OER) (1974 - 75, the longest since Great Depression (GD)), 2) the Great Recession (GR) (2007 - 09, the severest since GD), and the Pandemic Recession (PR) (March 2020 - May 2020, the shortest yet deepest on record). The OER and the GR are well-documented, but the PR is not acceptably covered because it does not have any comparable recession in terms of amplitude, scope, and length. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) declared the Pandemic Recession (PR) in 2020.

As a retiree living alone, and just investing online, I was influenced little by the pandemic. All I did was having the COVID vaccine as Government advised. Therefore, when the NBER determined the PR, I was really surprised by the decision.

As a lifetime business-cycle economist, I realized that any NBER Recession will tremendously affect future economic research in general, and business cycles and market turning points in particular.

The Focus

The NBER not only analyzes the composite indicators (Leading, Coincident, Lagging, and Inverted Lagging) but also other market indicators, and diffusion indices.

The focus is whether the NBER recession on pandemic, the PR, is a right call or not.

The various facts surrounding COVID-19 Pandemic are from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansa City sponsored a virtual symposium titled "Macroeconomic Policy in an Uneven Economy" on Aug. 27, 2021. (The Kansas City Fed, Aug. 27, 2021)

The Basic Nature of the COVID-19 Pandemic

"The pandemic recession - the briefest yet deepest on record - displaced roughly 30 million workers in the space of two months. The decline in output in the second quarter of 2020 was twice the full decline during the Great Recession of 2007 - 09. But the pace of the recovery has exceeded expectations, with output surpassing its previous peak after only four quarters, less than half the time required the following the Great Recession." (Jerome H. Powell, "Opening Remarks: Monetary Policy in the Time of COVID," The Kansas City Fed, Aug. 27, 2021)

The impact of COVID-19 was massive, uneven, and extremely prompt.

Table 1. S&P500: %CH, CHANGE, and BLOCK CHANGE Date Price %CH CHANGE BLOCK BLOCK Dec-19 3,176.75 2.31% CHANGE Jan-20 3,278.20 3.19% Base Feb-20 3,277.31 -0.03% 3,277.31 3,277.31 <--- Month Mar-20 2,652.39 -19.07% -624.92 -348.06 BLOCK 1 Apr-20 2,761.98 4.13% -515.33 <-- Ave May-20 2,919.61 5.71% -357.70 5 Months Jun-20 3,104.66 6.34% -172.65 (Mar/2020 - Jul-20 3,207.62 3.32% -69.69 Jul/2020) Aug-20 3,391.71 5.74% 114.40 348.68 Sep-20 3,365.52 -0.77% 88.21 Oct-20 3,418.70 1.58% 141.39 Nov-20 3,548.99 3.81% 271.68 BLOCK 2 Dec-20 3,695.31 4.12% 418.00 <-- Ave Jan-21 3,793.75 2.66% 516.44 8 Months Feb-21 3,883.43 2.36% 606.12 (Aug/2021 - Mar-21 3,910.51 0.70% 633.20 Mar/2021) Apr-21 4,141.18 5.90% 863.87 1,111.73 May-21 4,167.85 0.64% 890.54 Jun-21 4,238.49 1.69% 961.18 Jul-21 4,363.71 2.95% 1,086.40 Aug-21 4,454.21 2.07% 1,176.90 Sep-21 4,445.54 -0.19% 1,168.23 Oct-21 4,460.71 0.34% 1,183.40 Nov-21 4,667.39 4.63% 1,390.08 Dec-21 4,674.77 0.16% 1,397.46 Jan-22 4,573.82 -2.16% 1,296.51 BLOCK 3 Feb-22 4,435.98 -3.01% 1,158.67 <-- Ave Mar-22 4,391.27 -1.01% 1,113.96 16 Months Apr-22 4,391.30 0.00% 1,113.99 (Apr/2021 - May-22 4,040.36 -7.99% 763.05 May/202) Jun-22 3,898.95 -3.50% 621.64 643.77 Jul-22 3,911.73 0.33% 634.42 Aug-22 4,158.56 6.31% 881.25 Sep-22 3,850.52 -7.41% 573.21 Oct-22 3,726.05 -3.23% 448.74 BLOCK 4 Nov-22 3,917.49 5.14% 640.18 <-- Ave Dec-22 3,912.38 -0.13% 635.07 9 Months Jan-23 3,944.01 0.81% 666.70 (Jun/2022 - Feb-23 3,970.04 0.66% 692.73 Feb/2023) NOTE 1. Author made the Table. 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 3 February 2020 (3277.31) is the Base Month 4: 4 BLOCKS: Block 1, BLOCK2, BLOCK3, AND BLOCK 4. Click to enlarge

The Movements of the S&P 500 Index Monthly Data

Table 1 was made by author with the S&P 500 Index Monthly data (Monthly S&P 500, which is the average of all Daily closing prices) to examine the sharp decline and the prompt rebound from February 2020 to February 2023 (for three years).

Monthly S&P 500 plunged -19.07% or -624.92 in March 2020, closed at 2,652.39 from 3,277.31 in February 2020 (which was just 0.89 shy of 3,278.20 - record high - in January 2020).

If the NBER would work on the Monthly data, it would not decide a recession.

The Monthly Data vs. the Daily Data

According to Daily S&P500, the all-time high was 3,380.16 on February 10, 2022, and the bottom was 2,304.92 on March 16, 2020. As a result, Daily S&P 500 plunged -31.81 or -1,075.24.

Of course, the Daily reading (-31.81 or -1,075.24) was much sharper than the Monthly figure (-19.07% or -604.92).

Nevertheless, this sharper record would not be enough to completely shut the door for my criticism down.

The Impact of the NBER Pandemic Recession (PR) on the Stock Market

In my opinion, the NBER PR would be the main cause of the persistent slump of the stock market in 2020 - 22.

As an active short-term trader, I very acutely observed the market for 2.5 years (Mar. 2020 to Sep. 2022): I felt that this market was not a Bear market (followed by the NBER PR) but a somewhat "Suppressed Bull" market (started on March 09, 2009, 14 years ago).

The main reasons were:

First, the breath of the market had been not harsh as most bear markets were. All this time, the market failed to show a steadfast downfall for several quarters. Instead, the market (S&P 500) had been resilient every month as bull markets did.

Second, although the Russia-Ukraine (R-U) war, Fed actions, and stubborn inflation added pressure, the market and the U.S. economy continuously had held up. Unless the PR was on, the 14 years old Bull would have performed much better.

Third, the current Uptrend (started in October 2022) is not ruled out yet, even though it weakens in the recent weeks.

The NBER and the Bear Market Criteria

Wesley C. Mitchell and Arthur F. Burns established the NBER in 1920s and 1930s, and Geoffrey H. Moore greatly contributed in 1970s and1980s. The NBER Dating Committee is run by Martin Feldstein of Harvard University.

The NBER has been very cautious to date correctly and never rush to date timely. Therefore, no revision has been made until now. For example, the NBER turning point decision was on July 07, 2003, when NBER announced a trough occurred in November of 2001. It was 20 months after the trough occurred.

Making a bear market, however, is not done by any authority which is the counterpart of NBER for the stock market. Traditionally a bear market just follows after the NBER recession. That's why the NBER PR brought a bear market but I think that it's not a bear market. But most market participants and news media think it is.

The Bear Market Criteria: 1) Determine a bear market first, and a bull market follows, not the opposite way. 2) "When the market decreases more than -20% we say it hits Bear Market Territory. When the Bear market situation continues for six months or longer, we are in a Bear Market. We ignore intraday level. We count only closing prices." (From "A Bear? Or A Bull? It Really Doesn't Matter")

Does The Current Bear Market Satisfy the Bear Market Criteria?

Daily S&P 500 was 3,380.16 on Feb. 10, 2020, as an all-time record (T), 2,304.92 on Mar. 16, 2020, as a bottom (B), and 3,397.16 on Aug. 17, 2020, surpassing the record (T+).

Daily S&P 500 sled -31.81% and five months were taken to surpass the previous top. The decreasing amount criterion (-20%) was satisfied but the length criterion (six months) was not.

Back to Table 1. Monthly S&P 500 failed to satisfy both criteria: The decreasing amount (-19.07) and the length (five months).

As a consequence, my hypothesis about the negative view on the NBER PR would hold firmly.

It Was A Genuine Expansion, Not Just A Recovery

Table 1 reveals more about the details of the recovery:

BLOCK I. -348.06 for 5 months from Mar. 2020 to Jul. 2020.

BLOCK 2. +348.68 for 6 months from Aug. 2020 to Jan. 2021.

BLOCK 3. +1,111.73 for 16 months from Feb. 2021 to May 2022

BLOCK 4. +643.77 for 9 months from Jun. 2022 to Feb. 2023.

First, BLOCK 1 (negative for five months) and BLOCK 2 (positive for six months) offset each other, making a breakeven. It took only 11 months.

Second, BLOCK 3 demonstrated the underlying strength of the expansion. Except Feb. 2021 and Mar. 2021, all remaining 14 months pushed Monthly S&P 500 over the 4,000 level.

Third, BLOCK 4 offers a consolidated position which still moves up, by slowing down a bit in the meantime.

The Concluding Remark

The NBER Pandemic Recession (PR), unleashed fiscal policy, ensued hiked inflation, the Fed's data-driven monetary policy (continuously the interest-raising campaign and the aggressive mopping of the excess liquidity in the economy), the escalated R-U war, and wrongly started stubborn bear-market maneuver.

There is no clear causation, and no idea about the mutually interactive loops among all numerous economic and geopolitical events, but finding the role of the PR with Monthly S&P 500 surely leads to a clue which the PR would be the origin of the current miss-aligned affairs.

I want to conclude by asking a question: "Would Mitchel, Burns, and Moore agree with the PR?"