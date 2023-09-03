Olemedia

Two IPOs priced this past week, led by energy play Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI), which completed the second largest IPO of the year-to-date. Several small deals delayed (IZM, NAVA, NFTU, OPHV), and in an uncommon move, online retailer PishPosh (BABY) postponed its $9 million IPO one day after announcing pricing.

Frac sand miner Atlas Energy Solutions priced below the range to raise $324 million at a $1.8 billion market cap. Led by successful oil and gas founder Bud Brigham, Atlas mines sand in the Permian Basin for use in oil & gas fracking, controlling over 14k acres of open-dune sand reserves. The company expects to spend over $600 million over the next two years to complete its current initiatives. Atlas finished down 8%.

Xiao-I (AIXI) downsized and priced at the low end to raise $39 million at a $490 million market cap. Its portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies is based on natural language processing and AI implementation, with a focus on conversational AI, and it serves businesses primarily in China. The company has demonstrated growth and margin expansion, through continued investment in R&D is expected to weigh on profitability. Xiao-I finished down 5%.

2 IPOs During the Week of March 6th, 2023 IssuerBusiness DealSize Market Capat IPO Price vs.Midpoint First DayReturn Returnat 03/10 Xiao-I (AIXI) $39M $490M -13% -15% -5% Chinese cognitive intelligence company focused on conversational AI. Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) $324M $1,800M -16% -6% -8% Mines in-basin Permian frac sand for the oil and gas industry. Click to enlarge

Five companies submitted initial filings, led by ZKH Group (ZKH), a Chinese B2B procurement platform for industrial supplies. If the company were to raise $200 million, ZKH's offering would be the largest US IPO from a Chinese issuer since October 2021. Other large news from the pipeline came from Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast Auto (VFS), which disclosed 2022 financials ahead of its estimated $1 billion US IPO.

5 Filings During the Week of March 6th, 2023 IssuerBusiness DealSize Sector LeadUnderwriter Lafayette Energy (LEC) $7M Energy Aegis Cap. Oil and gas E&P operating in Louisiana. Tungray Technologies (TRSG) $13M Industrials Tiger Brokers Provides customized industrial manufacturing services in Singapore and China. Davis Commodities (DTCK) $17M Consumer Staples Univest Sec. Singapore-based commodity trading company focused on sugar, rice, and fats. Himalaya Shipping (OTCPK:HSPPF) $10M Industrials DNB Markets Acquiring a fleet of vessels for maritime shipping of bulk dry goods. ZKH Group (ZKH) $200M Technology Goldman (Asia) Chinese B2B procurement platform for industrial supplies. Click to enlarge

In the private company sphere, SoftBank-backed Arm grabbed headlines with reports that it could raise $8+ billion in a US listing. The chip designer joins a growing list of tech names that are eyeing 2023 IPOs.

Just two small companies are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, neither of which are eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats.

Early-stage gold and copper mining company U.S. GoldMining (USGO) plans to raise $20 million at a $121 million market cap, offering units. Spun out of dual-listed GoldMining, the company is focused on exploring and advancing a 53,700-acre project in the Yentna Mining District of Alaska. U.S. GoldMining has no operating revenues and does not anticipate generating revenues for the foreseeable future.

Holdover ICZOOM Group (IZM) plans to raise $7 million at a $46 million market cap. Operating as Pai Ming Shenzhen, the nano-cap provides an electronic components trading platform for small and medium enterprises in China. ICZOOM is profitable and growing.

Street research is expected for one company in the week ahead, and five lock-up periods will be expiring. For access to Street research and lock-up expiration dates, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap-weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/9/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 9.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 2.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Airbnb (ABNB) and Snowflake (SNOW). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 2.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 4.8%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Porsche and Kuaishou.

