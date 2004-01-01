Broadcom And Texas Instruments: Plug Into Semiconductors For Reliable, Growing Dividends

Mar. 11, 2023 11:39 PM ETAVGO, TXN
Low Budget Dividend Investing profile picture
Low Budget Dividend Investing
1.01K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the Semiconductor Industry Association reported an 18.5% drop in sales year over year in January, investing in semiconductor stocks will inject growth into any portfolio in the long run.
  • Income investors willing to forgo short-term gains can lock in generous (and growing) dividend payouts by purchasing shares in strong semiconductor stocks.
  • Broadcom and Texas Instruments offer excellent opportunities for safe, growing income streams.

3d rendering robotic arms with silicon wafers for semiconductor manufacturing

PhonlamaiPhoto

Investing Thesis

In an article posted to Seeking Alpha on Friday morning, we saw that the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported an 18.5% drop in sales year over year in January. While this drop might raise a red flag or two for investors

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Dividend Growth at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments (https://investor.ti.com/stock-information/dividends-stock-splits)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Low Budget Dividend Investing profile picture
Low Budget Dividend Investing
1.01K Followers
The Low-Budget Dividend Investor is your prototypical Generation X-er: an over-educated, under-funded middle-aged guy looking for ways to increase his income in a difficult economic environment. He favors the conservative, income-generating strategies more frequently associated with those portfolios belonging to people twenty or thirty years his elder while still acknowledging the wisdom of the growth investors ten years his junior.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.