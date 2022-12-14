KeithBinns/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will likely remain flattish this year. California’s mixed economic environment will likely support loan growth. On the other hand, the margin will continue to drop as interest rates rise. Overall, I’m expecting Sierra Bancorp to report earnings of $2.25 per share, up by 1% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Additionally, Sierra Bancorp is offering a high dividend yield. Nevertheless, I’m adopting a hold rating due to the elevated risk level.

Top line Likely to Fall as Margin Pressure will Undermine Loan Growth

Sierra Bancorp’s loan growth remained satisfactory in the last quarter. The portfolio grew by 1.7%, which took the full-year loan growth to 2.8%. Going forward, I’m expecting loan growth to moderate due to economic factors.

The company lends to businesses and customers mainly in San Joaquin Valley (northern California), the Central Coast, and Ventura County (southern California). The principal industries in Sierra’s markets are agriculture, real estate, and light manufacturing. As a result, California’s economic activity index is an important indicator of credit demand. As shown below, the trendline for the state’s economic activity is currently steeper than the national average.

Further, the drought outlook in California looks better than before thanks to recent rainstorms, according to news sources and the U.S. Drought Monitor. On the other hand, the high interest-rate environment will dampen credit demand.

Considering these contradictory factors, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 2.0% in 2023. Further, I’m expecting other balance sheet items to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 1,725 1,756 2,442 1,974 2,030 2,071 Growth of Net Loans 11.2% 1.8% 39.1% (19.2)% 2.8% 2.0% Other Earning Assets 562 601 547 1,168 1,276 1,302 Deposits 2,116 2,168 2,625 2,782 2,846 2,904 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 107 81 217 191 413 421 Common equity 273 309 344 362 304 324 Book Value Per Share ($) 17.7 20.0 22.5 23.6 20.2 21.6 Tangible BVPS ($) 15.5 17.9 20.4 21.6 18.3 19.6 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Sierra Bancorp’s balance sheet is currently quite unfavorably positioned. Both an increase and decrease in interest rates can hurt the net interest income. The results of the management’s rate-sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K Filing show that a 200-basis points hike in interest rates could decrease the net interest income by 1.43%.

I’m expecting the Federal Reserve to increase the fed funds rate by 50 basis points till the mid of 2023 and then hold the rate steady. Overall, I’m expecting the margin to decline by 50 basis points in the first nine months of 2023 and then rise by five basis points in the last quarter of the year.

Based on my loan and margin estimates, I'm expecting the net interest income to dip by 2.3% this year compared to 2022.

Expecting Flattish Earnings this Year

The anticipated loan growth will lift the bottom line while the margin contraction will drag earnings. Further, I’m expecting the heightened inflation to drive up non-interest expenses. Moreover, I’m expecting the provisioning for expected loan losses to continue to remain slightly above normal ahead of a possible recession.

Overall, I’m expecting Sierra Bancorp to report earnings of $2.25 per share for 2023, up by just 1% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 92 97 105 109 110 107 Provision for loan losses 4 3 9 (4) 11 6 Non-interest income 22 23 26 28 31 32 Non-interest expense 70 71 76 84 85 88 Net income - Common Sh. 30 36 35 43 34 34 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.92 2.33 2.32 2.80 2.24 2.25 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

My estimates are based on certain macroeconomic assumptions that may not come to fruition. Therefore, actual earnings can differ materially from my estimates.

BSRR is Currently Trading at a Large Discount to the Year-End Target Price

Sierra Bancorp is offering a high dividend yield of 4.9% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.23 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 41% for 2023, which is above the five-year average of 34%. Nevertheless, the implied payout ratio for 2023 is easily manageable; therefore, the dividend appears secure.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Sierra Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.22x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 17.9 20.4 21.6 18.3 Average Market Price ($) 26.2 20.4 25.6 22.9 Historical P/TB 1.46x 1.00x 1.18x 1.26x 1.22x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $19.6 gives a target price of $24.0 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 28.7% upside from the March 10 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.02x 1.12x 1.22x 1.32x 1.42x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 19.6 19.6 19.6 19.6 19.6 Target Price ($) 20.1 22.1 24.0 26.0 27.9 Market Price ($) 18.7 18.7 18.7 18.7 18.7 Upside/(Downside) 7.7% 18.2% 28.7% 39.3% 49.8% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 9.9x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 2.33 2.32 2.80 2.24 Average Market Price ($) 26.2 20.4 25.6 22.9 Historical P/E 11.2x 8.8x 9.1x 10.2x 9.9x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.25 gives a target price of $22.2 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 19.1% upside from the March 10 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 7.9x 8.9x 9.9x 10.9x 11.9x EPS 2023 ($) 2.25 2.25 2.25 2.25 2.25 Target Price ($) 17.7 20.0 22.2 24.5 26.7 Market Price ($) 18.7 18.7 18.7 18.7 18.7 Upside/(Downside) (5.1)% 7.0% 19.1% 31.2% 43.2% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $23.1, which implies a 23.9% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 28.8%.

Risks are Currently Elevated

Sierra Bancorp's stock price has plunged in the last few days amid the general rout in the markets’ banking sector. In my opinion, the panic is overblown; however, there is one genuine cause for the jitters. Sierra Bancorp will take a big hit from any asset sale as it has large unrealized mark-to-market losses stacked up in its other comprehensive income account. Unrealized losses stood at $96 million at the end of December 2022, which is around 32% of the total equity book value.

On the plus side, the end of the up-rate cycle is in sight, as can be gleaned from the federal reserve's projections. Once rates start rising again, the unrealized losses can reverse. Unless Sierra chooses to sell its investment securities portfolio, the unrealized losses will not hurt the company's books. I believe there is a good chance that Sierra Bancorp will emerge unscathed from the current tough environment.

Other factors responsible for the rout in the banking sector do not affect Sierra Bancorp, as discussed below.

Although both SVB Financial (SIVB) and Sierra Bancorp operate in California, they do not share the same customer profile. As mentioned in SIVB’s 10-K Filing, the company catered to private equity and venture capital sectors. Sierra Bancorp, on the other hand, is a small community bank with a real-estate heavy loan portfolio. Loans backed by real estate made up 91.5% of total loans at the end of December 2022. Sierra Bancorp does not have exposure to digital currencies, tokens, or crypto-assets.

Adopting a Hold Rating

The expected return of 28.8% calls for a buy rating. However, due to the risk profile, I’d rather steer clear of Sierra Bancorp for now. Considering the risk and expected return, I’ve decided to adopt a hold rating on Sierra Bancorp stock.