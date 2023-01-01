spainter_vfx/iStock via Getty Images

Hard to believe following 2022’s long-duration drubbing, but tech stocks are beating the broad market in the last year. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) is higher by 1.4 percentage points than the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) mainly due to a strong relative move this year. Amid emerging Financial sector turmoil, tech firms with operations away from Silicon Valley may be seen as safer than the rest.

Shares of Jabil Inc sport a low valuation with steady earnings growth ahead. I see the stock as undervalued but with near-term technical risks.

Tech Sector Producing Alpha in 2023

Stockcharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is one of the world's largest electronic manufacturing services providers, producing PCB assemblies and full system assemblies using a highly automated manufacturing process. JBL also provides design, test, repair, and warranty services, as well as direct order fulfillment capabilities for OEMs.

The Florida-based $10.9 billion market cap Electronics Equipment, Instruments & Components industry company within the Information Technology Sector trades at a low 11.9 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a small 0.4% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Despite anticipated challenges in the device shipment market this year, shares of Jabil have performed well and still trade at a low valuation considering longer-term earnings prospects. What’s bullish for the company, though, is China’s re-opening which should unleash more international sales and sourcing activities for the firm.

JBL is leveraged to strong secular growth markets such as EV, renewable energy, and broader infrastructure, so a downturn in global growth is a risk as 2023 progresses, but other niches of the business are insulated from a cyclical downturn – such as its healthcare customers.

What’s key to watch are the firm’s margins and its forward guidance – Jabil is known to offer conservative outlooks. But a focus on returning value to shareholders is a bullish undercurrent. Be on the lookout for a buyback announcement at this week’s earnings release.

Analysts expect $1.85 of normalized earnings for its Q2 and $1.66 of per-share GAAP profits on $8.1 billion of quarterly revenue. Since the previous reporting date, there have been 4 analyst upgrades to earnings versus 3 downgrades. I expect a beat given its track record of conservative guidance and 9 consecutive quarters of bottom-line beats.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising strongly this year before EPS growth moderates to the 4% to 6% range. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is roughly in line with what BofA projects. Dividends, meanwhile, are seen as remaining at $0.32 (the focus on shareholder accretive activities is through buybacks).

With a single-digit forward operating P/E coupled with profit growth, the valuation is attractive. What’s more, the EV/EBITDA ratio is less than half that of the broad market while JBL trades at an impressive 11x free cash flow. Overall, if we assign a below-market 11 P/E to $8 of earnings, shares would be $88.

Jabil: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows a confirmed Q2 2023 earnings date of Thursday, March 16 BMO with a conference call immediately after numbers hit the tape. You can listen live here. The calendar is light on volatility catalysts aside from the reporting date.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With a favorable valuation and growth ahead, I see near-term risks in the chart. Notice in the graph below that shares have fallen from all-time highs after printing a bearish negative divergence when analyzing the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart.

Bigger picture, a breakout earlier this year above the low $70s triggered a bullish measured move price objective to $95 based on the basing pattern during 2022. We did not quite get there, and I see support in the mid-$70s. So, a bit more downside of the $85.70 high is in the cards.

JBL: Support in the mid-$70s, Bearish RSI Divergence

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

Ahead of what is expected to be a 10% YoY EPS increase, I see value in JBL shares, but the technical picture shows exhaustion by the bulls. I would look to buy the dip into the mid to upper $70s on this tech name.