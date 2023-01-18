bfk92

Thesis

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) was struggling financially but went through a merger and significant equipment update in 2021. This has left the company in a healthy position operationally. I am recommending a Buy for International Seaways because the restructuring they have gone through looks like it has set them up for long term success.

Company Background

International Seaways is headquartered in New York City and provides global transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, and liquified natural gas. The company is a spin-off of Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and began independent operations near the end of 2016.

Following a merger with Diamond S, the company shed and recycled old ships in 2021. As you will see in the company financials, this has helped them become quite profitable. The company attributes their recent success to the update.

Financials

As of the most recent quarterly report, this company generated $387.9M in quarterly net income and $330.7M in cash and short term investments. The effects of the merger can be seen in the increase in both revenue and cost of revenue from Q2 to Q3 2021. The results of the equipment update can be seen over the following quarters as the company began seeing steady increases to net income and then revenues.

INSW Revenue (Blake Downer)

The need to update their business model can be seen in their troubled margins. 2021 was plagued by net losses but the merger and subsequent update caused a significant margin recovery. If you had shown me this company in Q1 or Q2 of 2021, I would have told you to avoid it like the plague. Declining gross margins coupled with increasingly negative operational and net margins is typically a death sentence, the fleet update made all the difference.

INSW - Margins (Blake Downer)

The company had enough capital to survive its 6 consecutive quarters of net losses without a dilution event. It has spent the last 3 quarters refilling its war chest and now has more cash on hand than it did before the margin contraction in the second half of 2020.

INSW Float - Cash - Revenue (Blake Downer)

Valuation

International Seaways has high institutional ownership and it is for good reason, the shipping industry is known for paying inconsistent, but high dividends. The company has a Seeking Alpha valuation rating of C+ and is attractive from a price to earning standpoint. Since this is in comparison to the energy sector and not the shipping industry, the relative valuations are skewed.

This company has excellent margins and so I believe the PS ratios of 2.81 and 2.61 are actually undervalued. I suspect the reason this stock isn't trading higher is because of the sector is expected to be significantly less profitable this year that it has been since the beginning of the pandemic.

INSW Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

Deglobalization has the potential to negatively affect the long term outlook on how profitable shipping might be. The recent pandemic and subsequent port backups lead to a drop in overall interconnectedness. Many economies were forced to become more self-sustaining, if this trend continues it will continue to eat at shipping demand and lower rates.

The demographics of China are unhealthy and are projected to cause an economic collapse there as their workforce becomes too small to sustain their retirees. Anything that significantly affects Chinas ability to produce goods, will also affect the overall shipping demand.

The company could easily be negatively affected by another major blockage of the Suez Canal. With how large the boats are I am surprised that high wind doesn't ground ships there more often.

Even though I am assigning a Buy recommendation for INSW stock, that conclusion is based on a long timeframe outlook on the company and not any short term analysis I have done on the sector as a whole. Shipping rates vary and a drop in short term profitability could easily lead to a significant decline in share price. Long term investors should look at such drops as buying opportunities.

Catalysts

Europe is shifting away from Russian Natural Gas and is expected to import more LNG from the United States in the coming years. This will provide long term tailwinds for shippers of LNG.

Unforeseen black swan events are likely to happen again in the future. Some of these are going to negatively affect the profitability of shipping but I think more often than not, they are going to increase uncertainty. In uncertain times, people are used to paying more for shipping costs. The entire shipping industry is cyclical and will see outlier periods of windfall profits.

Conclusion

This looks like a solid company with a promising future. I typically invest into growth stocks and am used to seeing companies struggle and fail instead of successfully pulling themselves up out of their nose dives. The fact that this was a spin-off instead of a start-up meant it started with a fleet of aging ships and instead of struggling to find a business model that was ideal, like most startups. It struggled with trying to operate with an outdated fleet. The update seems to have fixed their financial woes, and sent them on a path for long term viability.