jejim

In today's world, technology is advancing unprecedentedly, and electronics have become an essential part of our daily lives. The semiconductor supply chain is a vast landscape of wide-moat companies. So far I only covered semi-caps (manufacturers of machines in the semiconductor manufacturing process like ASML (ASML)), Chip designers (companies who design chips and then outsource the manufacturing like Nvidia (NVDA)) and IDMs (integrated device manufacturers, companies who design and manufacture chips like Intel (INTC)). Another vital part of the supply chain is the software used in the design and manufacturing process: Electronic Design Automation [EDA] software has revolutionized this process, providing a faster and more efficient way to design, verify and optimize complex integrated circuits. Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), a leading provider of EDA software, offers a comprehensive suite of tools widely used in the semiconductor industry. This article explores the importance of EDA software and Synopsys as a company.

The Semiconductor Software Industry

According to Grand View Research, the EDA market was worth $11.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow with a 9.1% CAGR. Synopsys claims that the market generally tracks global semiconductor R&D spending over time. The lion's share of the market is made up of Synopsys (#1) and Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), but also some smaller players like Keysight Technologies (KEYS).

The second large business segment for Synopsys is Semiconductor IP, which is expected to grow from $5.2 billion in 2021 at a 6.9% CAGR through 2023 according to Globe News Wire. This segment offers solutions for chip designers to accelerate their process by using libraries full of existing designs for specific parts. Chips are getting increasingly complex, and Synopsys is here to benefit from them.

The last and smallest segment is Security & Quality Software, which Synopsys sees as a fragmented $2.5-3 billion served market with $4.5-6.5 billion in total addressable market. At just $466 million in 2022, this only accounts for 9% of revenues, yet is expected to grow the fastest.

Synopsys themselves expect significantly higher growth rates in all its business segments of at least double digits. Let's take these objectives with a grain of salt, considering that all independent research reports I could find expect lower growth rates. The two main markets Synopsys serves are also rather concentrated on a few big players, making it hard to gain market share versus a fragmented market with many small players.

Long-term financial objectives (Synopsys Investor Presentation)

Management compensation aligns decently

Management compensation is a vital part of analyzing a company in my opinion. Below we can see that the vast majority with over 90% of executive compensation is at risk and mainly in equity.

NEO Compensation Details (Synopsys Proxy Statement)

The long-term compensation (between two to four years of vesting) revolves around the stock price. Options and Annual RSUs only focus on the stock price, while the Annual PRSUs also include revenue growth. I would have liked a focus on either cash flow growth or the inclusion of Return on Capital in some form.

The short-term compensation is cash-based and offers more concrete operational goals, including revenue growth, next year and subsequent 2-year revenue backlog, non-GAAP Operating margins and organizational performance goals. I like the short-term compensation more, because it focuses on the business's actual performance. I don't like their focus on non-GAAP operating margins, which are significantly higher than GAAP margins due to the high stock-based compensation expense.

Overall the insiders do not own a significant stake in the company at just 0.7% of shares outstanding. I prefer to invest in companies with significant skin in the game.

Growing profitably

Synopsys grows profitably with a very stable gross margin over the years. In the last decade, we have seen nice operating leverage, bringing the EBIT margin from 13% to 21%, mainly driven by a 7% decrease in SG&A margin. We could see some more operating leverage come out of SG&A, but the majority of opportunity for operating leverage comes out of R&D, which currently accounts for 34% of revenues. While R&D is vital for the company, I do see it possible to scale further. The company expects to increase non-GAAP operating margins by more than 100 bps each year, which I believe to be a reasonable goal over the following years.

Synopsys margins (Koyfin)

Returns on Capital are trending up

Synopsys has an excellent development in its Returns on Capital, rising from just 5% in 2014 to over 11% in 2023. We must remember that over half of Synopsys Total Capital is Goodwill. There is much debate over whether one should include Goodwill in Return on Capital calculations. If we were to exclude it, Synopsys would have a ROC of around 25%. The critical part here is the positive trend, which shows that the company is reinvesting its Capital well.

Synopsys Inverse DCF (Authors Model)

Synopsys is expensive

To value Synopsys, we look at an inverse DCF model with a 10% discount rate and a 3% perpetual growth rate. I put the annual share count reduction at 0%. On the one hand, Synopsys is issuing a ton of stock ($497 million versus $1560 million in Free Cash Flow over the last year), but on the other hand, they also repurchase shares to offset the issuance.

Synopsys Inverse DCF (Authors Model)

Using these assumptions, the current price expects a 15% growth rate over the next five years, followed by five years of 14% Free Cash Flow growth. This aligns with the long-term financial objectives Synopsys set on its Investor Day of mid-teens non-GAAP EPS growth, which should roughly track FCF. I am still skeptical though for two main reasons:

We established in the Industry section of this article that internal projections of mid-teens growth might be optimistic, given the expected growth rate of its end markets in the high-single digits. The guidance of non-GAAP EPS does not factor in stock-based compensation, a significant expense for Synopsys. One can argue that the company is buying back shares, but at the end of the day, SBC is an expense.

To conclude, Synopsys is a high-quality business with a wide moat operating in an oligopolistic market with high relevance to the global economy. That being said, I am not convinced by the growth expectations the company laid out and the current price does not look like a fair value if we consider possibly too optimistic growth projections and dilution. Synopsys is a hold.