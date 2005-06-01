Builders FirstSource: Not A Growth Stock Viewed Through The Greenwald Lens

Mar. 12, 2023 1:22 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)
Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
362 Followers

Summary

  • Builders FirstSource's revenue growth was driven mainly by acquisitions. But this revenue growth has not translated to competitive operating advantages.
  • I carried out a Greenwald Asset Value vs Earnings Power Value comparison to determine its growth status. I considered 2 scenarios – based on 2021/22 average and a normalized one.
  • The Greenwald analysis based on the normalized scenario showed that BLDR is not a high-growth stock. There is no margin of safety based on Greenwald return formula.

Stacks and stacks of lumber in a large warehouse

bitterfly/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) 2022 revenue is about 6.5 times larger than that in 2015. While revenue has grown, there are no clear improvements in the margins or asset utilization.

Its strong performance

Revenue growth components

Chart 4: Peer Gross Profit Margins (Author)

Revenue trends by components

Table 3: Determining the cycle values (Author)

US Lumber prices

Chart 2: US Lumber prices (Trading Economics)

Revenue trends by components without the 2021/22 price growths

Chart 3: Revenue trends by components without the 2021/22 price growths (Author)

Peer gross profit margins

Chart 4: Peer Gross Profit Margins (Author)

Peer SGA margins

Chart 5: Peer SGA margins (Author)

Peer asset turnover

Chart 6: Peer Asset Turnover (Author)

Greenwald AV-EPV analysis for BLDR

Table 2: Greenwald AV-EPV analysis for BLDR (Author)

Determining the cycle values

Table 3: Determining the cycle values (Author)

margins of safety

Table 4: Margins of safety (Author)

Computing returns based on Greenwald formula

Table 5: Computing returns based on Greenwald formula (Author)

Estimating the cost of equity

Table 6: Estimating the cost of equity (Various sources)

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
362 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.