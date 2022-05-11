Tasos Katopodis

The electric vehicle company that has disappointed the most regarding execution in 2022, in my opinion, was Lordstown (NASDAQ:RIDE), an electric vehicle start-up that has made waves initially with its Endurance all-electric pickup truck. The company has faced multiple delays in the ramp of its flagship EV product and only delivered three Endurance trucks in the fourth-quarter, falling way short of Wall Street expectations. I believe the ramp is very disappointing and I regret my previous call to recommend Lordstown's shares as a speculative buy. Lordstown has above-average liquidity and timeline risks which could compound the negative sentiment problem for the EV maker in FY 2023!

Poor execution, halted production, and recent recall

Lordstown has disappointed on various fronts lately. The biggest disappointment was the delayed ramp for the company's flagship EV: Lordstown sold only three Endurance trucks in the fourth-quarter for total revenues of $194 thousand. To be fair, Lordstown completed its mandatory homologation and certification processes, which ensure that produced vehicles meet government requirements, only in the fourth-quarter, so the EV start-up started to sell its electric vehicle commercially only late in Q4'22. However, a revenue volume of 194 thousand is deeply disappointing and Wall Street looked for a much higher Q4'22 number of around $7M.

Additionally, Lordstown admitted that it ran into some quality issues with the Endurance pickup truck and even had to recall 19 trucks to fix an “electrical connection issue”. The EV start-up also stopped production and deliveries of its flagship truck until quality issues are resolved.

Lordstown also reported higher fourth-quarter expenses that led to a net loss of $102M. Lordstown’s net loss in FY 2022 was $282.4M due to higher cost of goods sold and operating expenses related to the production ramp of the Endurance truck. The steep rise of operating expenditures could become a problem because the EV company does not have the cash resources of an EV company such as Rivian Automotive (RIVN) or Lucid Group (LCID).

Lordstown may run into liquidity issues if production doesn't ramp up in FY 2023

Lordstown has sold its manufacturing plant to Foxconn in FY 2022 in order to raise cash needed to finance pre-production expenses for the Endurance. Foxconn is Lordstown’s contract manufacturer and has made different capital commitments to the electric vehicle company that includes an equity investment. Foxconn has agreed to invest $170M into Lordstown… of which the EV company already received $52.7M in the fourth-quarter. The remaining $117.3M could make their way to Lordstown's balance sheet in FY 2023.

However, Lordstown’s liquidity situation is not as great as it is for Rivian or Lucid… both of which have rich financial backers in their pockets and billions of dollars on their balance sheets to allow for a stress-free ramp of production. None of these companies would have to raise cash for two or three years, as opposed to Lordstown, which has a rather weak financial constitution.

At the end of FY 2022, Lordstown had $221.7M in cash/short term investments. Adding the outstanding $117.3M in capital to those cash resources, Lordstown will have total available cash of approximately $339.0M which, I believe, ensures funding of the Endurance ramp for the next 10-12 months, assuming an average monthly cash burn of $28-34M.

Lordstown’s valuation vs. EV rivals

Most EV rivals trade at significantly higher revenue multiplier factors than Lordstown because these companies are ahead of Lordstown regarding production ramps, revenue realization and balance sheet strength. Lordstown is currently valued at a price-to-revenue ratio (FY 2024) of 2.7 X which reflects low investor confidence. Lordstown is expected to generate $73M in revenues next year and analysts sharply down-graded their expectations after the company presented fourth-quarter earnings.

I believe Lordstown has made the situation much worse with the low production number for Q4’22, the subsequent production/delivery stop due to quality issues and recall.

Lordstown is now one of the most vulnerable EV companies in the market and if the company fails to ramp up Endurance production/deliveries rapidly in FY 2023, shares may continue to revalue to the downside.

Risks with Lordstown

There are a couple of obvious risks here with Lordstown, including a delayed production ramp in 2023 and cash burn issues that could force the company to raise new equity or find other strategic investors that could result in shareholder dilution. There is also a considerable risk that relates to the negative sentiment that has been created after the company presented Q4'22 results because investors clearly have lost trust in Lordstown’s ability to execute a strong production ramp. If Lordstown resolves its recall issue and pulls off a strong delivery ramp against the odds in FY 2023, while generating significant liquidity, then the EV maker could see an upside revaluation.

Final thoughts

Sometimes one has to own up to a mistake and this is what I am doing. While I acknowledged Lordstown’s liquidity challenges due to the presence of a weaker than average balance sheet, I overestimated the company’s capacity to pull off a strong production and delivery ramp in FY 2022. Selling just 3 vehicles last year and falling way short of Wall Street estimates is a problem, especially because Lordstown doesn’t have the comfort of a strong financial cushion like other EV manufacturers. The market clearly has lost confidence in Lordstown, and so have I!

