Time and time again, I have been hearing the narrative that precious metals and gold in particular are at significant risk do to the rising interest rates.

Market commentators have been pounding the table that gold has failed to deliver in recent years and that ultimately higher interest rates will bring the price of the precious metal back down to earth.

In the meantime, nobody seems to be paying attention to more important long-term drivers for the price of gold and the fact that real interest rates are not as important in the current environment.

As nominal and real interest spiked over the past few years from their bottom in 2020, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) has actually outperformed the S&P 500. Even more so, the price of gold is up nearly 40% since I first laid out my investment thesis for holding gold a few years ago.

In spite of all the headlines in the media, the precious metal has been doing exactly what it is supposed to. The risk-reward profile of my personal portfolio has benefited heavily from the significant price appreciation for a relatively low risk. Not only that, but for the most part, gold has also been an excellent hedge against broader market movements in equities and most importantly - it significantly outperformed fixed income.

Debunking The Narrative For Gold

Focusing on what the Federal Reserve would do during the next meeting is largely irrelevant for long-term holders like myself. In case you are a trader or you are trying to time the market, then headlines like the one below would make sense. But for an investor with long investment horizon, it is largely irrelevant.

The problem, however, arises from the spread of such narratives to long-term holders as well, who often get scared from the possibility of large losses in the face of higher interest rates.

The problem is that such narratives are taken as universal laws similar to that of gravity and are rarely questioned.

With that in mind, the past year has offered one of the worst set-ups for gold with the Federal Funds Rate rising to levels last seen in 2007.

The 10-year real interest rate, which has been strongly correlated to the price of gold, is also at its highest levels since 2007.

The rising U.S. dollar was yet another headwind for the precious metal as it appreciated significantly against major currencies both in 2021 and 2022.

And yet, the GLD has delivered far better returns than the S&P 500 over the past two year period. Since I first covered the GLD, the ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 by roughly 9%.

The price of gold has fared even better since my first article on the precious metal, where I laid out my long-term investment thesis. Not only that, but gold has also been an excellent addition to an all-equity portfolio by reducing overall volatility over the years.

This has made gold a far better alternative to bonds in recent years and I see no reason for this to change anytime soon.

However, anyone having exposure to the precious metal should and holding the GLD as part of an equity portfolio, should also hold it for the right reasons.

Monetary System Ripe For A Change

After everything said above, the question of why gold performed so well through such a challenging environment remains unanswered. At the same time, the narrative that real interest rates are the major driver of gold prices has been debunked.

As I showed in my previous analyses, gold is indeed related to real interest rates, but this holds true only when the risk for the existing monetary regime is low.

During periods of higher risk or changes to the existing monetary regime, the price of the precious metal could deliver significant returns. For example, when the gold standard was abandoned or in the years following the Bretton Woods collapse, the price of gold skyrocketed.

I won't repeat all the problems casting a shadow over the existing monetary system or why change is to be expected over the coming years, but if you want to read more on this topic you can follow this link.

One recent development has been the steep inversion of the yield curve, which suggests a looming recession on the horizon. It also disturbs the fixed income markets, which are largely based a positive term premium.

If we enter into a recession, it will also be one of the few times in recorded history when the U.S. enters into a recession with such a high fiscal deficit relative to GDP.

In addition, money supply has increased dramatically in response to the pandemic and monetary authorities are now determined to bring it back to its historical trend in order to bring inflation down.

Thus, on one hand, we need a recession in order to reduce demand and thus bring down the rate of inflation, but on the other it appears that a significant liquidity injection is not in the cards this time around to save the markets.

There is also the risk of an increased money velocity, which although at record low levels is now experiencing a rapid increase that we haven't seen before. (note the graph below shows the annual change)

The recent rhetoric about dedollarisation and the rush towards central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are largely a reflection of everything said above. They are also driven by the need for a new global monetary regime that should address issues such as:

deglobalization in a more bipolar or even multipolar word;

demographics;

structural changes to the energy market;

and technological progress.

Investor Takeaway

Having direct exposure to gold has been very beneficial for all-equity portfolios. The precious metal delivered substantial returns in recent years, while also reducing overall portfolio risk. Even more importantly, gold has performed far better than bonds over the past few years.

As we move towards a new monetary regime, gold is likely to continue serve its purpose, in spite of the ongoing doom and gloom narratives around the media.

