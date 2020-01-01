robas

2022 was a tough year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and although several names rallied to finish the year, we've seen a sharp retracement since the highs. The poor performance on a trailing two-year basis for gold producers isn't that surprising, given that most of the margin benefit from a $400/oz increase in the gold price ($1,800/oz vs. $1,400/oz) was wiped out by the impact of inflationary pressures (fuel, electricity, labor, steel, cyanide) with minimal margin improvement and higher share counts for many companies because of share-based acquisitions and or capital raises to fund growth projects.

Some investors have argued that the Gold Miners Index has no business trading below $35.00 when it traded as high as $45.00 in July 2020 with the gold price trading just 10% lower. However, I see this as a superficial argument when we have seen meaningful share dilution among producers (and even some royalty/streaming companies) and margins compressed materially. As evidence of this, AISC margins sector-wide declined 30% from FY2020 levels and that is despite a slightly higher average realized gold price reported sector-wide. So, while one might believe gold producers should trade higher if the gold price is at higher levels, this argument is only valid if that benefit actually flowed through to their bottom line (which it didn't).

Gold Producer Universe - Annual Cash Costs, AISC, AISC Margins & Forward Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, the royalty/streaming companies' superior business models insulated them from these headwinds, and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) had another exceptional despite a dip in silver prices which makes up ~11% of revenue. Not only did revenue come in just shy of record levels at $603 million, but annual EPS fell just 13% from record highs ($3.63 vs. $4.17) vs. a 36% decline for some producers like Newmont (NEM) and net losses per share for Equinox Gold (EQX). Most importantly, it added exposure to world-class assets and capitalized during a period of weakness for the sector. In this update, we'll look at Royal Gold's Q4/FY2022 results in a bit more detail and whether the stock is getting close to reaching a buy point.

Cortez Complex Operations (Nevada Gold Mines LLC Presentation)

Q4 & FY2022 Results

Royal Gold released its Q4 and FY2022 results last month, reporting quarterly revenue of ~$163.0 million, a 3% decline from the year-ago period. The decline in revenue despite investment in its portfolio during the year to increase royalty exposure was due to lower average realized gold prices for gold and silver and copper, with the latter two declining sharply in Q4 ($21.17/oz and $3.63/lb) compared to average realized prices of $23.33/oz and $4.40/lb, respectively. The result was that operating cash flow fell to $101.0 million vs. $118.9 million in the year-ago period, and free cash flow temporarily fell into negative territory due to ~$206 million spent on acquiring royalty/streaming interests vs. just $16.1 million spent in the year-ago period.

Royal Gold - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Although the Q4 performance might appear a little disappointing with the benefit of Khoemacau being online and having ramped up to nameplate capacity (10,000 tonnes per day) in December, this was largely because of being up against difficult comps. For starters, while copper represents just 12% of revenue, it was trading near multi-year highs in Q4 2021 and although it rebounded off its recent lows in Q1 2023; it averaged much lower prices in Q4 2022, with Royal Gold already lapping tough comps. Secondly, we saw the same difficult comps with the silver price and minimal deliveries (17,700 ounces) from deferred silver ounces at Pueblo Viejo resulted in much lower revenue from its 75% silver stream (on 60% interest) at Pueblo Viejo.

Finally, while Khoemacau ramped up to capacity and we saw a minor contribution from added royalties at Cortez, this was still a softer quarter at Khoemacau vs. the expected 475,000 ounces of silver per quarter once consistently producing at nameplate capacity. So, with lower throughput at Canadian Malartic, slower leach times at Marigold, the weaker Q4 at Andacollo, all combined with weaker metals prices across the board, which had to lap impressive performance from key assets in Q4 2021 (Andacollo, Penasquito, Cortez), it's not that surprising that Royal Gold saw weaker operating cash flow and revenue figures year-over-year in Q4. However, I don't see this as a big deal at all to the investment thesis.

Royal Gold - Quarterly Revenue by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Digging into the full-year performance, Mount Milligan ($180.5 million), Xavantina ($18.5 million), Red Chris ($3.4 million), Khoemacau ($18.8 million) and El Limon ($5.7 million) all saw higher revenue year-over-year, but this was offset by lower revenue at Cortez (-10%), Andacollo (-31%), Pueblo Viejo (-22%), Rainy River (-14%), Marigold (-27%), South Laverton (-36%), Leeville (-20%), and Robinson (-12%). At first glance, this might appear concerning, but similar to Q4, this was due to lower commodity prices and lapping difficult comps at these assets with strong years for several assets in 2021. The good news is that 2023 and 2024 should be much different years with higher production at a few assets, and several assets will come online to provide additional contributions.

Red Chris Mine (Newcrest Presentation)

At Khoemacau, production has ramped up to nameplate capacity and we should see closer to 1.80 million ounces of silver under the 100% silver stream in FY2022 vs. ~890,000 ounces in 2022. Meanwhile, Rainy River had a tough 2022 due to in-pit flooding but it should operate disruption free in 2023 and benefit from higher grades (underground Intrepid Zone). Elsewhere, Royal Gold increased its exposure to the Cortez Complex (Idaho Royalty), adding an incremental 4,000 ounces in 2023 to its current exposure. Finally, we'll see a step up in production at Wassa (10.5% gold stream), Pueblo Viejo (7.5% payable gold and 75% payable silver based on 60% interest), increased production at Xavatina (25% gold stream), increased production from KOTH that's now in production (1.5% NSR), and a minor contribution from Bellevue in H2 2023 (2% NSR).

The result is we could see up to 350,000 GEOs in FY2023 vs. 335,100 GEOs last year, and the copper price looks it could be a minor tailwind judging by its year-to-date performance.

Recent Developments

Moving over to recent developments, we've seen several, with the Pueblo Viejo Plant Expansion near completion (commissioning this quarter) which will push annual production closer to 800,000 ounces per annum (7.5% of payable gold on 495,000 ounces attributable to Royal Gold). Additionally, we saw 6.5 million ounces of reserves moved into the mine plan (60% interest) with the Naranjo TSF Pre-Feasibility Study completed, extending the mine life beyond 2040 for Pueblo Viejo. This is great news for Royal Gold on this top contributing asset with strong visibility into future production from the world's largest gold producer on a managed basis.

Moving to Nevada, the company had a busy year, adding the Idaho royalty on the Cortez Complex owned by Nevada Gold Mines LLC, giving it a 9.4% GSR loyalty on the Legacy Zone (Pipeline and Crossroads deposits) and a 1.6% blended royalty on the Cortez Complex Zone (Cortez Hills, Cortez Pits, Fourmile, Goldrush), plus a 2.2% GSR on Goldrush Southeast and a 0.45% GSR on Robertson. As of year-end 2022, Robertson was able to declare reserves (1.6 million ounces at a grade of 0.46 grams per tonne of gold), with Robertson expected to provide mill feed post-2026 at its Cortez Complex. Notably, there's upside at Robertson from the Distal target, where highlight intercepts include 13.9 meters at 15.57 grams per tonne of gold and 12.0 meters at 2.17 grams per tonne of gold.

Elsewhere in Nevada, Goldrush is expected to receive its Record of Decision by H2 2023 allowing for a ramp up to commercial production in 2025. This will be a significant contributor for Nevada Gold Mines LLC and a nice boost for Royal Gold's Cortez royalty with early disclosures suggesting this is a 400,000 plus ounce per annum opportunity. Meanwhile, although not as large an opportunity, i-80 Gold (IAUX) has enjoyed considerable exploration success at Ruby Hill just next to the town of Eureka, awakening a polymetallic district that was left dormant for nearly 60 years. Based on the gold (426/Ruby Deeps) and polymetallic opportunity (Blackjack/Hilltop), this project looks like it could produce upwards of 200,000 GEOs post 2026, translating to ~6,000 GEOs per annum for Royal Gold, a nice contributor for an asset tucked into the early development portion of its portfolio.

Great Bear Targeted Production Path (Kinross Presentation)

Finally, although the Kinross' (KGC) Great Bear resource came in below my expectations and the future outlook for this asset looks to be closer to 400,000 ounces per annum over the life of mine vs. 500,000 ounces discussed initially, it's nice to see this project moving along. It's also worth noting that this will be one of the lowest-cost mines globally once in commercial production post-2029. Royal Gold picked up a 2.0% NSR on this project through the acquisition of Great Bear Royalties and assuming first-five year production of ~450,000 ounces, it will contribute nearly 3% growth vs. current levels or 9,000 GEOs per annum to Royal Gold's attributable production profile.

There are a dozen other developments across the portfolio that are positive such as construction starting at Back River and a more experienced operator in place with the proposed acquisition of Sabina (OTCQX:SGSVF) by B2Gold (BTG) where Royal Gold holds a 1.95% GSR and a 2.35% GSR once 400,000 ounces have been produced. However, I've chosen to focus on the larger ones that are more recent in Tier-1 jurisdictions which will help to increase Royal Gold's weighting to Tier-1 jurisdictions vs. Wheaton (WPM) that continues to have quite a high weighting to the Americas with significant contributions from Salobo, Constancia, and San Dimas in Brazil, Peru, and Mexico, respectively. Let's take a look at RGLD's valuation:

Valuation & Technical Picture

Looking at the chart below, Royal Gold has historically traded near ~21.8 cash flow (15-year average) and is currently trading at ~18.3x cash flow, meaning it's trading at only a slight discount to fair value if we assume it should trade at this historical multiple. However, I believe a more fair multiple for the stock is 23.0x to 24.0x cash flow to reflect its improved diversification and increased exposure to Tier-1 jurisdictions because of meaningful acquisitions over the past two years. Even using the midpoint of this range (23.5x cash flow) and conservative FY2023 cash flow per share estimates of $6.35, this translates to a fair value for Royal Gold of $149.20. Assuming more favorable precious metals prices in 2023 and cash flow per share of $6.60, fair value jumps to $155.10 at the same multiple.

RGLD - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

If we measure from a current share price of $114.00, the fair value figure points to a 31% upside from current levels, which is certainly an attractive upside case, especially if one is bullish on precious metals prices long-term. That said, I prefer to buy at a minimum 33% discount to fair value to bake in a meaningful margin of safety for cyclical stocks and to reduce the impact of downside volatility in commodity prices. After applying this discount, RGLD's low-risk buy zone comes in at $100.00, meaning the stock would need to decline another 12% from current levels to head into a favorable buying area. Obviously, the stock doesn't have to decline this far and could bottom in this area instead, but this is where I would get much more interested in the stock.

RGLD Daily Chart (StockCharts.com)

Finally, if we look at the stock from a technical standpoint, RGLD has strong technical support below $96.00 with a new resistance level at $130.00 after making a double top in February. So, while the stock has relieved its overbought condition from January, it's still sitting near the midpoint of its support/resistance range and not yet in a low-risk buy zone. This corroborates the view that we could see further downside before a durable low is in for the stock. So, while I see Royal Gold as one of the best risk-adjusted ways to get exposure to gold and silver, I don't see a low-risk buy zone in place just yet, with the ideal buy zone coming in closer to $100.00.

Summary

Royal Gold had an exceptional year in 2022 and, unlike some of its peers that diluted their share counts more than I would have liked to secure future growth, it bolstered its current and long-term production with cash flow and debt. Meanwhile, we've seen exploration success across the portfolio and several royalties are getting closer to contributing and easier to model after successful project financings in the past 18 months (Back River, Granite Creek, Bellevue). Given Royal Gold's superior business model, improving diversification exposure to some of the best assets globally, I continue to see the stock as one of the better buy-the-dip candidates sector-wide. That said, the more attractive buy zone looks to be at $100.00 where Royal Gold would trade at a deep discount to fair value.