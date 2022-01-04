LiveRamp Holdings: Focusing On Defense In Tough Conditions

Mar. 12, 2023 2:11 AM ETLiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.14K Followers

Summary

  • RAMP taking a defensive posture for calendar 2023.
  • It appears the company may be able to tread water in the near term, but the top line looks challenging going forward.
  • The company is taking steps to position itself to get more aggressive once market conditions warrant it.

Businessman working modern compter Document Management System (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/DMS' title='Digital Media Solutions, Inc.'>DMS</a>),Virtual online documentation database and process automation to efficiently manage files, knowledge and documentation in enterprise with ERP.

everythingpossible

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP), a company that provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in various markets around the world, had slight beats on the top and bottom lines in its latest earnings report, but with economic conditions getting tougher, it's going

RAMP Chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.14K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.