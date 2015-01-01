photoman

Owe Not For Your Soul by Paul Wong

When you owe,

the fruits of your labor go.

To whom we need to know,

the greedy lords who lure us to surrender our souls.

This poem is for both individuals and countries.

Introduction

The US stock market is facing tough problems as listed below.

Paul Wong

Many of the problems are secular, such as 40 years of falling interest rates to zero that reverse rapidly. Falling asset prices are the corrections of the excessive past monetary policies. The table below compares some of the prior stock crashes with the current conditions.

Paul Wong

The aggregate of problems can make the current stock market fall last longer and deeper. These problems potentially pose the biggest challenge in a century, because we have not faced all these issues at the same time. Total global debts during rising interest rates are the causes that can destroy the economy and the financial markets. The fix can only be remedied by austerity, reducing fiscal and trade deficits towards zero, but is discarded by politicians. Instead, peace is compromised as evidenced by global conflicts and increases in military budgets in the last 15 months. The internal debt problems of the developed countries are transferred to become external geopolitical problems, as liberal democracies become more capitalistic. Freedom is granted but voices are not heard.

The escalation of global conflicts further exacerbates troubles for the stock market. The odds are the current correction/bear market will be longer in duration than the previous crashes shown above. There is little hope for global stock markets for the next two years until the central banks renew monetary easing again.

Consumer price inflation and Asset price inflation

Consumer price inflation and asset price inflation are the 2 sides of a coin of the consequences of central banks' money expansion. Consumer price inflation, commonly known as inflation, is more complex with a time delay by the central banks’ money expansion; but has little influence on immediate stock performance.

Asset price inflation describes the increase in the price of assets and is often immediately dictated by the amount of growth of base money and bank credit in the system. Formulating this price, the effect by the cause of the amount of money and credit, as an equation is possible for more research.

The chart below shows the relationship between consumer and asset price inflations, simplified as CPI and (SPY + TLT). While asset prices reacted favorably to the Fed’s monetary easing, consumer price inflation has a time lag of about 9 months. The inflation forces the Fed to raise interest rates since March 2022 which has led to asset price deflation. If interest rates rise more, asset prices will fall in response. This process likely will continue. If so, the Fed may start monetary easing again sometime next year.

Hedging against consumer price inflation or the loss of purchasing power of the dollar in the coming years starts with physical gold and silver.

Paul Wong

The relativity of assets

My research on relativity concentrates on the relationship of each asset against the others using simple formulas such as averages, to highlight or rank the assets to aid timing for trading purposes. The work attempts to supplement other technical analyses; by broadening the comparisons with other assets.

The following chart shows the fall and rise of the dollar index in light blue color during the recent quantitative easing followed by quantitative tightening periods. The pink color curve is a smoothed curve of the dollar divided by past money, UUP/((GLD + DBC)/2). The curves are used to observe the trend movements of each asset. Last summer, the pink curve was falling despite rising of the dollar index indicating even stronger gold and commodity prices. When the fiat system is in trouble, the past money should perform well as a good diversifying choice.

The dollar has been strong the past month. This strength can extend further for the next 3 months relative to the Euro and the Yen, both have serious problems of higher inflation or lower interest rates than the US.

The data starting point for the charts was from June 2015.

Paul Wong

The global fiat system is under the stress of high total debt. The unrelenting rising interest rates are responding to high consumer price inflation, most asset prices are deflating including bonds; the UK pension crisis in October 2022 was just a preview with the dollar leading the way. A repeat of the crisis in 2023 is likely when interest rates keep elevating.

The charts below are composed of major asset classes. The US pseudo-financial markets are represented by the sum of SPY and TLT in light green. The combination of SPY and TLT fell 24% in 2022 because stocks and long-term treasuries both performed poorly, which seldom happened before suggesting bigger difficulties than normal.

The pseudo-financial markets with the dollar index in dark blue color cushion the falls, because of the strength of the dollar. This blue curve aims to represent the US fiat system of currency, bonds, and stocks. The asset price inflation from quantitative easing was completed by the end of 2021. The ensuing bond and stock price deflations are ongoing with quantitative tightening; the dollar is the best performer when interest rates are rising. Gold holds value well.

This dark blue curve with the same parameters can also be used for other countries such as UK or Japan, to compare the fiat systems among countries. The US is in much better shape because of the strength of the dollar.

Paul Wong

In a rising rate and quantitative tightening setting, cash performs well, and ultra-short-term treasuries are even better.

The weight of the growing national debt is manifested by TLT, the long-term treasuries in green color in the chart below. The price slide that started in August 2020 touched -46% four months ago. The fall in price exemplifies the end of the secular change after 40 years of lowering interest rates. The main reason for the once-steady long-term treasuries to fall drastically is due to rising interest rates, which can be estimated by the net present value formula. Mark-to-market losses will be troublesome for many banks and companies. A different mentality in considering TLT is needed because further loss is likely if interest rates keep climbing. In the future, the market will decide how high the interest rates can go.

A new black swan just took flight. Silicon Valley Bank suffered a $1.8 billion loss caused by the sale of a $21 billion bond portfolio consisting mostly of U.S. Treasuries. Globally, the question of mark-to-market losses on long-term corporate and government bonds is damaging the balance sheets of many financial companies.

Both TLT and SPY, in orange, performed inversely with UUP in light blue. The correlations in the last 14 months are -0.84 and -0.86. The bottom chart is a new attempt at a bull-bear indicator, the daily change of the average of SPY and TLT minus UUP. Bull is positive when the resulting number is positive, and negative for bear. The purple and dark yellow curves are 3 and 10-day running means. The chart is intended for timing purposes of rotating from stock and bonds to cash, risk-on to risk-off. Notice the green, blue, and dark yellow arrows all lined up nicely, signaling the switch to bear when the dark yellow curve started sinking below the zero line.

The dollar is the most essential asset during this period of quantitative tightening and rising interest rates. Gold is similar to cash in holding value over the past year, although gold moves inversely to the dollar daily.

Bull-Bear indicator of major assets (Paul Wong)

Gold in times of QT

Physical gold is an anti-fiat asset that has no counterparty risk. Together with other commodities, they are the origin of the money which have been displaced by fiat currencies. Especially after 1971, the dollar was no longer backed by gold. Currencies can work well if governments are disciplined in balancing the budgets but record national debts in developed nations suggest otherwise. In the truest sense, the value of a currency should reflect the inverse of the sum of base money and national debts as they are backed by the faith and credit of a country. This growth trend of fiat money and debts favors gold going forward in comparison to any currency.

The record accumulation of gold by many central banks in 2022 sends a clear message that companies and individuals should do the same. Lately, many states are proposing to have some gold in their reserves.

Drawdowns in the COMEX vaults are hugely positive for the future price of gold. The day of the price represents physical instead of paper gold is approaching as soon as year-end 2023. This is secular for gold and silver.

The chart below shows the price of the dollar in light blue, gold, dollar multiplied by gold in orange color. This real gold value curve is in an uptrend since mid-October indicating strong performance despite quantitative tightening by the Fed. The teal color curve, 3 days -30 days momentum, seems to be a good timing indicator.

Paul Wong

The miners bottomed in October, the uptrend has been interrupted recently by the strong dollar, which drove the prices of gold and silver down. The miners are undervalued as compared to other sectors because of being out of favor. Times are changing when the global financial system is being tested with falling asset prices under high debts. The miners are good diversifying choices because of their ties to gold and silver.

Paul Wong

Conclusion

Record debt means the elites have never been richer and the people have never been poorer, from the diversion of net worth in the past 50 years. This round of financial asset price deflation can make the wealth gap even wider if the middle class took the brunt of losses. The imbalance is causing protests in Europe that may spread globally when inflation rises. To combat inflation with a higher interest rate worked before with Volker but will bring a slowing economy and deflation of financial assets for a couple of years.

The fiat system is under siege for the reasons mentioned above. By separating the components of the system into currency, bonds, and stocks, funneling out the winners from losers becomes clearer during times of quantitative tightening and rising interest rates. As lingering stagflation takes hold, stocks and bonds can fall further. Similar to the mid-1970s, consumer price inflation and asset price deflation occurred simultaneously amid ascending interest rates, and gold was the big winner. The new charting tools help to simplify the trading process during turbulent times; the timing to switch in and out of cash to other financial assets throughout the year is the main tactic. Gold is the next best alternative now besides cash until the Fed becomes less hawkish in tightening and raising rates.

Prosperity for all people is our quixotic goal with gold in tow.

This article is for discussion only and is not intended for any investment advice.