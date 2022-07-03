Justin Sullivan

Goals

I have two broad goals for this post.

First, I want to offer my working hypothesis as to the root cause of the failure of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Second, I want to tee-up a follow-up article addressing the implications of SIVB's demise.

Investors should know that sometime in the next year, the bank's primary regulator will write an analysis of SIVB's failure (called a "Material Loss Review"). The "MLR" should give investors a more complete understanding of the root cause of the failure. (SIVB's primary regulator is the Federal Reserve, not the OCC or FDIC. Ironic that the Fed Board's interest rate actions are a major contributing factor to the bank's failure.)

I want this post to avoid bank jargon when possible. I think it is critical to discuss this failure in layman's terms. I believe SIVB's failure stems, in some meaningful part, from the panic often associated with the madness of crowds. It is important that "crowds" of people understand how we/they contribute to the risk of bank failure.

FULL Disclosure: I have been an investor in SIVB for nearly a decade. My interest in SIVB is not academic, but personal. I want to understand where I went wrong on SIVB which I have held in my long-term Buy-and-Hold bank portfolio. I viewed it as a high-quality niche bank that had a place in a diversified (geography, bank size, business niche) portfolio. Because of the bank's rather esoteric (to me) and narrow business model (i.e., a bank to the Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who have reinvented the world), my exposure to SIVB was capped at 1% of investable assets. My loss in SIVB amounts to .2% of investable assets. I have never written an article for Seeking Alpha specific to SIVB, but I referenced SIVB in a material way in a 2016 article, ironically enough, in an article entitled, "4 Banks Positioned for Rising Interest Rates."

Root Cause Analysis

Here is my working hypothesis on the root cause of SIVB's failure.

1. Why did SIVB fail?

The bank did not have sufficient cash on hand (and cash equivalents) to meet depositor demands for the return of the cash that the depositors had in the bank.

Bank checking accounts are known in bank lingo as "Demand Deposits." A depositor can "Demand" at any time that a bank return cash held at the bank.

SIVB suffered a colossal liquidity crisis, meaning the bank lacked liquid assets (i.e., cash and other assets that could be immediately converted into cash) sufficient to meet unexpected depositor demands for cash.

Let's be clear about one thing: SIVB did not fail because of bad loans.

The bank's most recent FDIC Call Report (my source is bankregdata) reveals the following material metrics about Credit Quality:

Loans as a % of Assets: 35% (one of the lowest ratios in the industry; bottom 1% of all banks).

Texas Ratio (the most common metric used to quickly analyze loan quality): 1.16, among the lowest in the industry. Peer average: 7.20.

Non-Performing Assets as a % of Assets: .07%. Miniscule. Peer average: .44%.

2. Why did SIVB not have adequate cash-on-hand to meet depositor demands?

SIVB did not have adequate cash and cash equivalents because management and the board (and likely bank regulators and outside auditors) failed to imagine the possibility that a mass of depositors would demand a return of deposits at the same time.

Let's go back to Banking 101.

The first banks ever formed served one purpose: A place for people with gold to safely store the gold. The first "bankers" learned over time that the majority of the gold stored in their vaults just sat there for years. Knowing that most of the gold just sat there, the bankers figured out that they could loan a portion of the gold and make money by charging interest on the gold they loaned to borrowers. This model worked well as long as the owners of the gold did not all come in at once and demand the return of their gold.

Today, banks and regulators run sophisticated (or so we think) models that forecast depositor demands for the return of the cash stored in banks. Those forecasts inform the bank's view of how much cash and cash equivalent assets they need to hold.

There is no doubt that SIVB's models informed management and the regulators that the bank had adequate cash and cash equivalents to meet not just ordinary (say 99.9%) depositor demands for cash, but extraordinary (more on the order of 99.999%).

There are at least two reasons I say "there is no doubt" that management believed the bank had adequate liquidity.

The first reason relates to the sale of SIVB shares on February 27 by the bank's CFO and CEO. (See SEC Form 4 Insider Trading Screener - that shows the CFO sold 2,000 shares at $288 and the CEO exercised an option for 12,481 shares at $287.)

This is really important to know. SEC insider selling rules are arcane. But one thing is always crystal clear: Insiders who sell (or buy) shares cannot be in possession of "material, non-public information."

It is inconceivable to me that the CFO and CEO would sell/exercise options on SIVB shares on February 27 if they had even a scintilla of doubt that the bank's Liquidity position could trigger Solvency risk. I expect these sales will be scrutinized by regulators. And though I expect the sales to be unwound, I do not for a moment believe these sales were made as ploy to make a few bucks days before the bank's share price went to zero.

One of my cardinal errors as an investor in SIVB was to view the insider sales as a sign of management's confidence in the bank's long-term viability. Clearly, management did not foresee the bank's imminent (nine days) demise.

My second reason to believe the bank had adequate liquidity relates to what I know of the bank's balance sheet on December 31.

The bank had $209 billion in assets, of which 6% ($12.5 billion) was in cash.

As a matter of interest, SIVB's Cash at 6% of assets was less than the peer average of 9.5% at YE 2022. However, averages can be deceiving. SIVB was not a wild outlier among banks. In fact, the median Cash % of peer banks was 3.75%. That said, do not interpret this fact as evidence of wholesale liquidity concerns for the industry. As I will show, Cash % is just one part of a bank's Liquidity Risk Profile.

56% of SIVB's assets ($117 billion) were in safe Securities at YE 2022. Of that total, 78% ($93.5 billion) were Mortgage-Backed Securities, 14% ($16 billion) were US Treasuries, and 6% in Munis ($7 billion). Historically, these securities, especially the Treasuries are highly liquid, meaning they could be sold and immediately converted to cash.

BUT and this is a big BUT, and here is where it is impossible to not get into the peculiarities of bank accounting, SIVB set itself up for two big problems with its Securities holdings.

The first problem is that SIVB held 78% ($91.3 billion) of the Securities in an accounting bucket known as "Held-to-Maturity." The other 22% ($28.5 billion) were in another bucket, "Available for Sale." Securities in the latter bucket had been "marked down/up" quarterly based on prevailing interest rates (aka, "Marked to Market"). (Reminder, the value of a bond goes up when interest rates fall and down when interest rates rise.) Accountants set up the "Held-to-Maturity" accounting designation in order to allow banks to hold Securities without having to recognize "paper" losses/gains every quarter. This worked fine for SIVB (and other banks) as long as the bank was not ever forced to sell Securities held in the Held-to-Maturity portfolio. At year-end 2022, according to the FDIC Call Report, SIVB's Held-to-Maturity Securities portfolio had depreciated in value by a whopping -$15.2 billion (16% of the nominal value of the Securities). No doubt, especially after Fed Chair Powell, spoke this past Monday and Tuesday on the Hill, those Securities suffered further material depreciation in value in 2023 as interest rates kept moving up. Though SIVB could sell the Held-to-Maturity Securities, when they did so, the bank immediately recognize the financial loss in value of the Securities. This loss flows to the income statement which then flows to a capital loss on the balance sheet.

The second problem relates to SIVB's capital position. Capital adequacy rules are established by bank regulators (globally, BASEL informs but does not dictate capital rules to US bank regulators). US bank regulators require banks to hold different levels of capital for different classes of assets. More risky assets (loans) require higher capital ratios than less risky (Treasuries). SIVB's capital ratios reflected the bank's significant holdings in "safe" government Securities. At YE 2022, per FDIC Call Report, SIVB had $15.46 billion in equity on paper. Herein lies the problem: Its Held-to-Maturity depreciated value at YE 2022 was -$15.2 billion. In other words, the bank's adjusted capital at YE was effectively zero. Again, because interest rates continued to climb during recent weeks, the adjusted capital ratio likely went negative by March 9 in an even more material way. Game over when enough depositors demanded so much cash that the bank was forced to liquidate Securities at a loss level so material as to create a Solvency issue. That is when the bank's capital evaporated to close to zero. That's also the cue for regulators to step in.

Why did SIVB's models for depositor demand for cash fail to anticipate a mass of depositors demanding cash all at the same time?

This is the question I focused on in my discussion with banking experts.

There is not one simple reason but a constellation of reasons.

SIVB's unique business model, which had been historically a great niche yielding significant competitive advantage, sowed the seeds for its failure. The bank incurred Concentration Risk when the bulk of depositors shared common attributes. This truth was long recognized in the bank's management of Credit Risk. It is one reason the bank maintained a low loan-to-asset ratio given the lack of diversification in its loan portfolio. On the other hand, the bank failed (and I as an investor) to understand Deposit/Liquidity Risk associated with Concentration Risk. Depositor panic likely ensued in the immediate aftermath of the failure of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI). While the client profiles of SIVB and SI are different, we will likely learn in time that there was some overlap. The timing (March 6-7) of Fed Chairman Powell's visit to Capitol Hill proved problematic as he articulated further rate hikes literally hours before SI's close-down. When SI closed down on March 8, the most alert SIVB deposit clients got nervous and saw, correctly or incorrectly, the handwriting on the wall that SIVB could be the next bank to run into big trouble. Treasurers/CFOs of big, mid-size, and small tech/VC firms talk with each other. Word got out that some were worried that SIVB could be in trouble. As more talked, deposits fled the bank, and SIVB entered into a death spiral. It will be very interesting to learn how much in deposit balances SIVB lost between February 27 and March 9, especially by day during the week of March 6. SIVB unique client mix had been a great strength, but by March 9 that strength backfired. While I lack reliable sources for this information, I understand that 92% of the bank's deposits were held by clients with more than $250,000 in balances with the bank. This tells us that even a small number of them had the ability collectively to put the bank at risk when they demanded return of their deposits all at once. Of course, the depositors were acting rationally, thinking they were protecting themselves from loss. In reality, this thinking created a panic (a "bank run") and the risk of loss became realized loss. SIVB management and board failed to imagine the possibility that its concentrated deposit base could demand return of cash in such large numbers that the bank would need to keep not 6% of its assets in cash, but more like 20%. My sense, really more of a guess, is that the combination of Powell's aggressive comments followed immediately by SI's close-down, triggered the SIVB bank run. Exacerbating the deposit pressures for SIVB was a mass panic selling of SIVB shares. As one big CEO with whom I spoke on Friday said to me, bank investors were in a "shoot first, ask questions later" mode. Here are some amazing facts about SIVB shares: 3/30/2022 close $567. 6/30/22 close $399. 9/30 close $336. 12/31/2022 close $230. 2/23/2022 close $333. 3/7/2022 close: $267.

In a nutshell, what did SIVB management/board do wrong?

They grew too fast. The same is true for Silvergate. My research into bank failures, as I document in my 2016 book about bank investing, indicates that the single greatest risk to banks is out-of-control growth. Such growth stresses operational risk and controls. SIVB's assets went from ~$30 billion a decade ago to $209 billion YE 2021. Between YE 2019 and YE 2021, assets tripled. In short, the bank had more money than it knew what do with it. All of sudden holding $150 billion in new assets, management and the board made what they thought was a prudent and conservative decision: SIVB increased its investment in "safe" securities five-fold in 24 months. However, in the zero-interest rate world of 2020-2022, in an effort to squeeze out 200 basis points of yield from the slug of new deposits, SIVB proceeded to grossly misjudge Duration Risk. They got lulled into thinking rates would bounce around historic bottoms forever. My cursory examination of Securities maturities shows at YE 2022 $23.8 billion with maturities of 6-15 years. Another ~$50 billion had maturities >16 years. Fifteen years of Fed easing can do that, but it is inexcusable for SIVB to have gone so long in its Securities portfolio. Having extended maturities so far into the future, SIVB should have created a barbell of ~$25-35 billion in cash/cash equivalents balanced by $75 billion in long-duration Securities. Seems so obvious now, but until this past week, I for one did not expect the confluence of events triggering the overnight bank run. Before you think it is unrealistic to hold so much cash, in a future post I will describe a very conservative mid-size bank holding 22% of its assets in cash.

What was my biggest mistake?

At the time of my initial investment in SIVB nearly ten years ago, SIVB had less than $40 billion in assets. Though complex, the bank's balance sheet and income statement were reasonably easy to understand. Management quarterly calls were factual and informative.

However, the bank tripled in size in the space of two years since 2019.

As a cautious investor in high-quality banks, this rapid growth should have triggered a Sell signal in early 2022.

The first problem: At that time, with shares selling >$500, I decided to hold SIVB thinking it was over-priced, but since I owned the shares in a taxable account, I did not want to incur the capital gains tax associated with selling the shares. Cardinal error.

My second problem: I had grown over-confident in SIVB and its seasoned management. I had stopped pouring relentlessly through quarterly 10Qs and FDIC Call Reports. I had come to rely too much on cursory examination of traditional Liquidity and Credit Key Risk Indicators.

A very important lesson learned for me is that traditional Liquidity metrics are almost useless in an environment like we are in today where the Fed jacks up rates at a (stupid, perilous, outrageous, hideous, obscene) pace over the course of 12 months.

My traditional Liquidity Risk Scoreboard for SIVB at year-end looked peachy keen. When I called my "data guy" (foremost expert I know in analyzing FDIC Call Reports) yesterday to get his take on SIVB, I told him the Liquidity Risk Indicators all looked "green" at year-end.

He told me I was wrong. He told me that SIVB was on his watch list when the bank's Held-to-Maturity paper loss fell a number equivalent to the bank's capital level.

I was wrong to accept the risk associated with newly accepted General Accepted Accounting Principles that allowed banks to hold HTM Securities at a loss without incurring an actual mark-to-market adjustment.

Final Thoughts/Next Steps

You can bet the ranch that bank directors across the country are scrambling this weekend to understand not only what happened at SIVB, but also to understand their banks' vulnerability to the same risks. Been there. Done that.

While SIVB's confluence of factors leading to failure are unique to SIVB, it would be a failure to imagine that some of these same factors could not reappear in other banks.

My next article or two will address my initial thoughts on the implications of SIVB's failure: 1) to investments in other banks, 2) to likely regulatory actions, 3) to public policy, especially short-term Fed tightening plans.

I have already completed my initial examination of bank FDIC Cash/Securities data for about 30 banks of interest to me (and an investor in 11 of them). As a result of this initial review, I exited one bank entirely and bought more Preferred shares in another.

My sense is that it is not time to bottom fish because bank stocks take a life of their own when investors panic and sell like crazy. I think we may be in for such a time this month.

That said, I must point out that Insider buys among bank managers and directors popped meaningfully this past Thursday and Friday. That is a bullish sign based on history. I am keeping a close eye on this Buy Indicator.

Caveat

The foregoing is my opinion. I share my investment thoughts for the purpose of getting feedback and questions that challenge my ideas and assumptions.

Every investor needs to do his/her own due diligence before investing as well as determine their risk profile. I am risk-averse, preferring to invest in the nation's best banks, which historically earn returns exceeding cost of capital.