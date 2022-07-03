I have two broad goals for this post.
First, I want to offer my working hypothesis as to the root cause of the failure of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Second, I want to tee-up a follow-up article addressing the implications of SIVB's demise.
Investors should know that sometime in the next year, the bank's primary regulator will write an analysis of SIVB's failure (called a "Material Loss Review"). The "MLR" should give investors a more complete understanding of the root cause of the failure. (SIVB's primary regulator is the Federal Reserve, not the OCC or FDIC. Ironic that the Fed Board's interest rate actions are a major contributing factor to the bank's failure.)
I want this post to avoid bank jargon when possible. I think it is critical to discuss this failure in layman's terms. I believe SIVB's failure stems, in some meaningful part, from the panic often associated with the madness of crowds. It is important that "crowds" of people understand how we/they contribute to the risk of bank failure.
FULL Disclosure: I have been an investor in SIVB for nearly a decade. My interest in SIVB is not academic, but personal. I want to understand where I went wrong on SIVB which I have held in my long-term Buy-and-Hold bank portfolio. I viewed it as a high-quality niche bank that had a place in a diversified (geography, bank size, business niche) portfolio. Because of the bank's rather esoteric (to me) and narrow business model (i.e., a bank to the Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who have reinvented the world), my exposure to SIVB was capped at 1% of investable assets. My loss in SIVB amounts to .2% of investable assets. I have never written an article for Seeking Alpha specific to SIVB, but I referenced SIVB in a material way in a 2016 article, ironically enough, in an article entitled, "4 Banks Positioned for Rising Interest Rates."
Here is my working hypothesis on the root cause of SIVB's failure.
The bank did not have sufficient cash on hand (and cash equivalents) to meet depositor demands for the return of the cash that the depositors had in the bank.
Bank checking accounts are known in bank lingo as "Demand Deposits." A depositor can "Demand" at any time that a bank return cash held at the bank.
SIVB suffered a colossal liquidity crisis, meaning the bank lacked liquid assets (i.e., cash and other assets that could be immediately converted into cash) sufficient to meet unexpected depositor demands for cash.
Let's be clear about one thing: SIVB did not fail because of bad loans.
The bank's most recent FDIC Call Report (my source is bankregdata) reveals the following material metrics about Credit Quality:
SIVB did not have adequate cash and cash equivalents because management and the board (and likely bank regulators and outside auditors) failed to imagine the possibility that a mass of depositors would demand a return of deposits at the same time.
Let's go back to Banking 101.
The first banks ever formed served one purpose: A place for people with gold to safely store the gold. The first "bankers" learned over time that the majority of the gold stored in their vaults just sat there for years. Knowing that most of the gold just sat there, the bankers figured out that they could loan a portion of the gold and make money by charging interest on the gold they loaned to borrowers. This model worked well as long as the owners of the gold did not all come in at once and demand the return of their gold.
Today, banks and regulators run sophisticated (or so we think) models that forecast depositor demands for the return of the cash stored in banks. Those forecasts inform the bank's view of how much cash and cash equivalent assets they need to hold.
There is no doubt that SIVB's models informed management and the regulators that the bank had adequate cash and cash equivalents to meet not just ordinary (say 99.9%) depositor demands for cash, but extraordinary (more on the order of 99.999%).
There are at least two reasons I say "there is no doubt" that management believed the bank had adequate liquidity.
The first reason relates to the sale of SIVB shares on February 27 by the bank's CFO and CEO. (See SEC Form 4 Insider Trading Screener - that shows the CFO sold 2,000 shares at $288 and the CEO exercised an option for 12,481 shares at $287.)
This is really important to know. SEC insider selling rules are arcane. But one thing is always crystal clear: Insiders who sell (or buy) shares cannot be in possession of "material, non-public information."
It is inconceivable to me that the CFO and CEO would sell/exercise options on SIVB shares on February 27 if they had even a scintilla of doubt that the bank's Liquidity position could trigger Solvency risk. I expect these sales will be scrutinized by regulators. And though I expect the sales to be unwound, I do not for a moment believe these sales were made as ploy to make a few bucks days before the bank's share price went to zero.
One of my cardinal errors as an investor in SIVB was to view the insider sales as a sign of management's confidence in the bank's long-term viability. Clearly, management did not foresee the bank's imminent (nine days) demise.
My second reason to believe the bank had adequate liquidity relates to what I know of the bank's balance sheet on December 31.
This is the question I focused on in my discussion with banking experts.
There is not one simple reason but a constellation of reasons.
At the time of my initial investment in SIVB nearly ten years ago, SIVB had less than $40 billion in assets. Though complex, the bank's balance sheet and income statement were reasonably easy to understand. Management quarterly calls were factual and informative.
However, the bank tripled in size in the space of two years since 2019.
As a cautious investor in high-quality banks, this rapid growth should have triggered a Sell signal in early 2022.
The first problem: At that time, with shares selling >$500, I decided to hold SIVB thinking it was over-priced, but since I owned the shares in a taxable account, I did not want to incur the capital gains tax associated with selling the shares. Cardinal error.
My second problem: I had grown over-confident in SIVB and its seasoned management. I had stopped pouring relentlessly through quarterly 10Qs and FDIC Call Reports. I had come to rely too much on cursory examination of traditional Liquidity and Credit Key Risk Indicators.
A very important lesson learned for me is that traditional Liquidity metrics are almost useless in an environment like we are in today where the Fed jacks up rates at a (stupid, perilous, outrageous, hideous, obscene) pace over the course of 12 months.
My traditional Liquidity Risk Scoreboard for SIVB at year-end looked peachy keen. When I called my "data guy" (foremost expert I know in analyzing FDIC Call Reports) yesterday to get his take on SIVB, I told him the Liquidity Risk Indicators all looked "green" at year-end.
He told me I was wrong. He told me that SIVB was on his watch list when the bank's Held-to-Maturity paper loss fell a number equivalent to the bank's capital level.
I was wrong to accept the risk associated with newly accepted General Accepted Accounting Principles that allowed banks to hold HTM Securities at a loss without incurring an actual mark-to-market adjustment.
You can bet the ranch that bank directors across the country are scrambling this weekend to understand not only what happened at SIVB, but also to understand their banks' vulnerability to the same risks. Been there. Done that.
While SIVB's confluence of factors leading to failure are unique to SIVB, it would be a failure to imagine that some of these same factors could not reappear in other banks.
My next article or two will address my initial thoughts on the implications of SIVB's failure: 1) to investments in other banks, 2) to likely regulatory actions, 3) to public policy, especially short-term Fed tightening plans.
I have already completed my initial examination of bank FDIC Cash/Securities data for about 30 banks of interest to me (and an investor in 11 of them). As a result of this initial review, I exited one bank entirely and bought more Preferred shares in another.
My sense is that it is not time to bottom fish because bank stocks take a life of their own when investors panic and sell like crazy. I think we may be in for such a time this month.
That said, I must point out that Insider buys among bank managers and directors popped meaningfully this past Thursday and Friday. That is a bullish sign based on history. I am keeping a close eye on this Buy Indicator.
The foregoing is my opinion. I share my investment thoughts for the purpose of getting feedback and questions that challenge my ideas and assumptions.
Every investor needs to do his/her own due diligence before investing as well as determine their risk profile. I am risk-averse, preferring to invest in the nation's best banks, which historically earn returns exceeding cost of capital.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIVB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
