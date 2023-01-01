Opendoor Might Be Heading Below $1

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.53K Followers

Summary

  • Opendoor's tangible book value for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter was cut in half versus its year-ago comp.
  • The company is guiding for high fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA losses.
  • Continued pressure on the balance sheet could force the commons below the minimum listing price required by Nasdaq.

Abandoned Two Story Building

Thomas Bullock/iStock via Getty Images

Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) faces an existential crisis on the back of still-rising Fed funds rates which have led to its liquidity drying up and its tangible book value collapsing. The problem stems from the home

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.53K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.