Here at the Lab, in 2022, we had a positive view of the UK life insurance business and we buy rated both L&G (Time To Re-Enter) and Aviva (Pricing In The New Capital Deployment). Our Aviva (OTCPK:AIVAF) (OTCPK:AVVIY) investment thesis was supported by: 1) a note on the company's discretionary capital, 2) a solid balance sheet demonstrated by a high solvency ratio, and 3) a good entry point supported by an ongoing buyback and a juicy DPS. On a business basis, we were positive on the Pension Risk Transfer where L&G and Aviva have the first and the third position in the UK market. And just related to Aviva, we were also forecasting a favorable currency development in Canada and a rebound in the company's bulk annuities. Despite our favor on L&G Group, Aviva "made the right move to rebalance and reorganize the company" and we concluded that there was a potential upside of "25-30% of the current market capitalization".
Since our August 2022 release, the company is up by 11.75% outperforming the S&P 500 return.
Aviva just released its quarterly numbers, so we decided to double-check our estimates.
Source: Aviva Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 results presentation (Fig 1)
(Fig 2)
(Fig 3)
(Fig 4)
Here at the Lab, we are forecasting a new £300 million buyback for 2024. How sustainable will be? We are estimating this additional share repurchase assuming that Aviva will meet its business targets thanks to a solid pricing momentum in General Insurance, and controllable cost inflation. Our internal team estimates a buyback limit when the Solvency ratio is close to 180%. However, given the strong performance in terms of cash generation, we believe that there is flexibility in its central liquidity. To sum up, the company is growing and delivering its diversified business model. Capital position remains solid and Aviva is focusing on sustainable shareholders remuneration. Therefore, we have kept Mare Evidence Lab's operating profit forecast broadly unchanged in 2023 and we left unchanged our target price of £5 per share ($12 in ADR) based on the shareholder value at 0.85x versus a historical average of 0.9x. Aside from the risks already presented in our initiation of coverage, we also include General insurance's lower price, the negative market conditions, and a disappointing capital return story.
