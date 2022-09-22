Banks Force Fed Chair Powell's Hand After SVB Debacle. Big Implications

Mar. 12, 2023 5:10 AM ETKRE, SIVB3 Comments
Richard J. Parsons profile picture
Richard J. Parsons
6.45K Followers

Summary

  • The week of March 6 will go down in history. Undisciplined government transfer payments, unprecedented Fed rate hikes, and arcane bank accounting rules came home to roost this week.
  • First, Fed chairman Powell spent Monday and Tuesday on the Hill telling lawmakers more aggressive rate hikes are coming even after 12 months of record-breaking rate hikes.  Rates jumped.
  • On Wednesday, Silvergate closed shop after lax Crypto fueled two years of out-of-control deposit and asset growth.
  • Then Silicon Valley Bank, a top 20 US bank, gets taken over by the FDIC on Friday after suffering from a classic run-on-the-bank despite holding only 35% of its assets in loans.
  • Expect the Fed to suspend rate hikes. SIVB implications are significant. Bank Liquidity is priority. CD rates will rise. Lending will slow as will the economy. Powell on the ropes.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds News Conference Following Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Chip Somodevilla

That Was Not Good

The week of March 6 was not a good one for US policy makers or US banks.

  • One high-growth bank, Silvergate Capital Corporation announced a voluntary liquidation.
  • And another, SVB Financial Group (SIVB
US Banks' Bal. Sheet

Aggregate US Banks' Balance Sheet (FDIC/BRD)

AFS Aggregate US Banks

AFS Aggregate US Banks (FDIC/BRD)

HTM Aggregate US Banks

HTM Aggregate US Banks (FDIC/BRD)

HTM Dep % Equity US Banks

HTM Dep % Equity ALL US Banks (FDIC/BRD)

HTM Dep % Equity SIVB

HTM Depreciation % Equity SIVB (FDIC/BRD)

This article was written by

Richard J. Parsons profile picture
Richard J. Parsons
6.45K Followers
Richard J. Parsons is a former banker who writes about the banking industry as well as market risk. He is currently working on his third book about banks. His first book, "Broke: America's Banking System" (2013, RMA), describes why the industry is prone to catastrophic cycles that produced 3,000 bank failures in the U.S. between 1985 and 2012. The second book, "Investing in Banks" (2016, RMA) examines why a small group of elite banks of all sizes consistently overperform the industry over time and through the ups and downs of business cycles. The new book will update "Investing in Banks" with data from 2016-2021. Parsons is a frequent contributor to The Risk Management Journal. He teaches the Advanced Operational Risk Management course for the RMA. Prior to writing and speaking about the banking industry, Parsons spent more than 31 years at Bank of America where he was an executive vice president and member of the Management Operating Committee. In his last role he chaired the bank’s Operational and Compliance Risk Committee and the Emerging Risk Committee. Parsons has a BA in history from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIVB, JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.