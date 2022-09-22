Chip Somodevilla

That Was Not Good

The week of March 6 was not a good one for US policy makers or US banks.

One high-growth bank, Silvergate Capital Corporation announced a voluntary liquidation.

And another, SVB Financial Group (SIVB ), failed .

failed Most troubling, Silicon Valley Bank's failure stemmed from an old-fashion bank run despite the bank holding only 35% of its assets in loans, the rest in cash and securities.

Bank investors sold bank stocks aggressively during the: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) was down 15.4% and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) was down 14.1%.

As one industry insider told me yesterday, bank investors "shot first, and will ask questions later."

Bank brokered CD rates pushed well past 5% as banks scrambled to raise cash to ensure adequate liquidity.

The jump in brokered CD rates raises big concerns about bank liquidity and augurs poorly for future bank earnings as deposit funding costs accelerate at a faster pace than earning asset yields.

Policies Come Home to Roost

While the problems described above appear to have occurred overnight, in reality, the catastrophic failures of Silvergate and SIVB are the product of four major forces at work for the past 2+ years.

Despite warnings of industry experts like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) CEO, Jamie Dimon, US policy makers, most notably bank regulators, took a hands-off approach to the burgeoning Crypto industry. A few banks jumped headfirst into the Crypto business. None more than Silvergate that saw its assets jump from $2.3 billion in Q1 2020 to $15.8 billion ten quarters later.

Explosive crypto-fueled deposit growth is a by-product of US lawmakers' decisions in 2020-21 to send trillions of dollars they did not have to consumers and businesses. Lavish government largesse flooded the banks with new money, lulling bankers into thinking that low interest rates and cheap "core" deposits were here to stay forever.

Parallel with US lawmakers record spending and transfer payments, the Federal Reserve in 2020-21 engaged in unprecedented repurchases of US Treasuries, the result of which was a suppression of interest rates globally. Then, they were late to the party to realize that they went too far. Once they recognized the folly of their ways, the Fed slammed the breaks on repurchases and turned around and began the fastest pace of Fed rate hikes in history.

Against this macroeconomic backdrop, well-intentioned but arcane bank accounting policies set US banks up for a big headache -- and massive "paper" losses -- once interest rates went straight north.

The Banking Industry's "Paper" Losses

Let's turn now to FDIC aggregate data for US banks as of YE 2022. It is important to note that this commentary is specific to banks and not holding companies. Banks (like Silicon Valley Bank) are subsidiaries of bank holding companies (like SVB Financial Group). The FDIC insures deposits of banks, not holding companies.

FDIC Balance Sheet at Year-end 2022 for All US Banks

In aggregate, 11% of the assets held in banks is cash and another 25% in Securities (typically US Treasures, Mortgage-Backed Securities which carry the implicit guarantee of the US government, and Tax-Free Municipal Bonds).

During a liquidity crisis, bank management liquidates cash, cash equivalents, and Securities (like Treasuries) which usually can (but not always) be sold easily to other investors. They also halt lending. And over time, banks facing liquidity problems try to unload loans.

Aggregate US Banks' Balance Sheet (FDIC/BRD)

Bank Securities Portfolios

First, a word about Securities/Bonds.

As a rule, these assets are viewed as having a low to non-existent (theoretically at least) risk of default. And because of their low default risk, banks hold relatively little capital for the part of assets held in Securities. In contrast, regulators require banks to hold relatively greater capital percentages for loans since loans historically have relatively higher probabilities of default.

The value of Securities is tracked daily and reported quarterly to shareholders. As interest rates fluctuate, the value of these Securities fluctuates. When rates rise, the value of the Securities depreciates; when rates fall, Securities appreciate in value.

The amount or percentage of fluctuation associated with s Securities holding is directly linked to the duration of the Security. Longer duration securities (e.g., >10 years) usually fluctuate in value much more than shorter duration securities (<1 year).

Banks book Securities in one of two buckets.

One bucket is "Available-for-Sale" (aka, AFS). The value of these Securities is tracked daily and reported quarterly to shareholders. Reporting these changes in valuation is said to be a "Mark to Market," that is, a recognition and reporting of the Security's most current valuation. The change in value quarterly is shown not only on the Balance Sheet, but it also flows through to the bank's Income Statement, and then back to Capital/Equity on the Balance Sheet as an offset to the change reflected on the Asset side of the Balance Sheet.

As of YE 2022, here is a table show the industry's aggregate trend in AFS Securities. Note, at YE 2022, the AFS Securities had depreciated in value by $280 billion which is -8.3% of the original cost of those Securities.

AFS Aggregate US Banks (FDIC/BRD)

The second bucket is for Securities intended to be "Held-to-Maturity."

In contrast to Securities Available-for-Sale, Securities Held-to-Maturity (aka, "HTM") do not get a "Mark-to-Market" every quarter in bank earnings reports. Therefore, this means that the gains (appreciation) and losses (depreciation) of the updated valuations are not reflected in the bank's quarterly Income Statement or Balance Sheet.

As of YE 2022, here is a table show the industry's aggregate trend in HTM Securities. Note, at YE 2022, the HTM Securities had depreciated in value by $340 billion which is -12.2% of the original cost of those Securities.

HTM Aggregate US Banks (FDIC/BRD)

Securities Appreciation/Depreciation as % of Bank Equity

The HTM aggregate "paper" losses (depreciation) of $340 billion was equivalent to 15.5% of the aggregate value of bank capital at YE 2022.

HTM Dep % Equity ALL US Banks (FDIC/BRD)

Securities Depreciation as of 3/10/2023

Between the AFS YE 2022 depreciation of $280 billion and the HTM depreciation of $340 billion, bank securities were worth $620 billion less in value than when purchased.

One industry pundit with whom I spoke estimates that the aggregate losses of the two buckets of Securities as of today (March 10) is likely between $800 and $900 billion. Of that total, the HTM paper losses are not reflected on financial statements. Assuming HTM deprecation is $500 billion today, that means current HTM depreciation is approaching 20% of bank capital.

US Banks in Aggregate Are Not SVB Financial Group

My recent article about the demise of Silicon Valley Bank described how the bank's paper losses in its HTM Securities bucket equaled the value of the bank's equity at YE 2022. No doubt, by the middle of this past week, the depreciation exceeded equity given the jump in rates this year.

HTM Depreciation % Equity SIVB (FDIC/BRD)

In substantive ways, US banks in aggregate do not face the same imminent risks as those that brought down SIVB.

HTM Depreciation for US banks in aggregate was -15.5% at YE 2022 versus -98% for SIVB.

US banks in aggregate held 11% cash as a percentage of total assets versus 6% at SIVB.

Silicon Valley Bank's client profile is different from that of any other bank in the country. SIVB's unique client profile made the bank vulnerable to a Liquidity Risk rarely seen in banking. One bank CEO with whom I spoke yesterday described SIVB's downfall as a result of "Concentration Risk," a term associated with lending risk, not often with deposit gathering. When like customers/clients all got spooked at the same time, in part because their industry is so close not only geographically but also professionally, word of a bank-run traveled fast, and SIVB fell into a death-spiral.

There is one other important way SIVB's Liquidity Risk differs from other banks. Though I cannot confirm this number, I understand that 92% of the aggregate deposits at SIVB are linked to clients holding more than $250,000 in deposits at the bank. ($250,000 is the FDIC insurance cap.) While there may be a couple of banks in the US with high average deposits per client/customer/household, I cannot imagine any other bank has 92% of deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance level.

That all said, there are still some banks, most Small-Cap, that face significant Duration and Liquidity risks. The Duration risk exists in not just Securities, but in loan portfolios that are long fixed rate loans. These banks consciously or not gambled rates would not rise, which is essentially what SIVB did. This risk is heightened in banks that tried to squeeze extra EPS out by running high loan-to-deposit ratios.

What's Next

Powell and the Fed need to come out strong on Monday (if not Sunday) and calm markets, especially bank investors and depositors.

Powell must announce that rate hikes are on hold pending a thoughtful and thorough risk analysis of the implications of such hikes to bank safety and soundness. Sadly, it does not appear the Fed has done an effective job analyzing this risk, because if it had, we would not have seen SIVB fail literally overnight.

SIVB's failure casts doubt on the Fed's competence. The fact that SIVB was supervised by the Fed (in contrast to the OCC or FIDC) is especially troubling for the Fed. Coming on top of the Fed's tardy recognition of inflation risk, confidence in Fed judgment, and in Powell specifically, is in decline. While Powell may privately (and I don't know this to be true) want to view himself as inflation-buster Paul Volker, he is currently on the trajectory of looking more like Arthur Burns who never could arrest inflation or prevent a few large banks from failing.

While SIVB shareholders are toast, the same may not be true for the bank's large depositors. No doubt that regulators (and politicians, especially powerful California politicians like Pelosi and McCarthy) are discussing and debating how to make depositors whole. The risk of a bank-run contagion is now on the table.

A plan for getting Silicon Valley up and running is of paramount concern. Regulators are talking to banks this weekend about this. Likely something will be announced before markets open on Monday. At least I hope so.

You can bet that bank regulators are working this weekend analyzing banks for Duration and Liquidity risks. Banks with high Liquidity and Duration risk profiles will soon as Monday get "Matters Requiring Immediate Attention" letters.

Banks squeezed on loan-to-deposit ratios will slow lending, if not stop lending altogether.

The likely slowdown in lending will impact local economies. GDP will slow just as it did in 2009-2012 when banks slowed lending in order to build capital ratios. The impact on some local economies could be significant.

The slowdown in lending will contribute to a slowdown in inflation.

Large depositors will work overtime for the foreseeable future to reduce the risk of bank failure and the consequent loss of hard-earned cash. FDIC deposit insurance will mean something again.

More deposits will flow into short-term Treasuries. More deposits will move into short-term (<31 days) corporate investments (Commercial Paper).

Bank deposit yields will have to move up as banks trade Liquidity for earnings this year. We saw the trend of rising CD yields accelerate last week and it will not slow soon.

I would not be surprised to see a few banks announce by the end of March that Q1 earnings are likely to be materially lower than analyst forecasts.

Banks will have to acknowledge a new risk: The Federal government is crowding out banks in their efforts to keep deposits. Up until now, banks have been slow to raise rates. Who blames them? But today liquidity pressures are such that the banks find themselves competing with the US government for funding: US Treasury wins when rates are the same for deposits greater than $250,000.

Big banks will get bigger. I noticed last week when tracking brokered CDs that the nation's biggest banks offered the highest yields. Smaller banks run the risk of getting crowded out by big banks.

One of my contacts suggests that it is likely FDIC insurance limits will be raised to $400,000 this year. This move will be a big help to smaller banks, especially those with loan-to-deposit ratios greater than 85%. I call these "Have Not" banks, as in banks that lack core deposits sufficient to fund their current book of loans.

Closing Thoughts

These are exciting times. Maybe too exciting.

I expect bank stock prices to bounce around new lows until mid-April when Q1 earnings are announced. We have been here before and banks will need time to prove themselves just as the good ones have done in the past.

There are some great banks in the US that are well-prepared for today's more difficult operating environment.

I will try to recognize some of these banks in upcoming articles.

Let me know your thoughts as this is a good time for collective wisdom.