Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

Shipping giant FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is due to report earnings on March 16th, and the stock has been absolutely on fire in the weeks leading up to the report. When I see price action like this, I think of two things. First, the report is likely to be better than expected, and second, the stock is likely susceptible to some sell-the-news action.

The reason I believe these things is simple: Wall Street tends to have a pretty good idea of what a company will report before it's reported and will buy or sell the stock in the weeks ahead of the report accordingly. That's why we often get moves in a stock after a report that is incongruous with the news being reported; it's already priced in.

Will that be the case with FedEx? Only time will tell, and I certainly don't have a crystal ball. However, there are some things we can evaluate in order to take a stance on FedEx heading into earnings, and below, we'll do just that.

The last time I covered FedEx, I noted the Q2 report was weak and full of reasons to be cautious. I placed a hold on the stock at the time and, of course, it's rallied since then. I'm sure there are some readers saying I was wrong or that I missed this one. I don't view picks in this binary fashion. For me, it's a risk-based decision. Was buying FedEx at that time worth the potential risk? For me, it wasn't, and I have no regrets about placing a hold on FedEx at the time. If it rallies without me, so be it. I'm looking for very high reward to risk ratios, and FedEx was not that back in December. So, the question now is, does FedEx meet that bar today, heading into earnings? Let's take a look.

Is the rally ending?

That's the key question as we head into earnings next week. The stock is up enormously from the lows of last year, and has rallied in pretty much a straight line. It went from being extremely oversold to overbought, but is now consolidating over key price support. I've drawn in a zone of support below, which is contained in the 190s. The stock is just over $200 heading into next week, so it's right there.

StockCharts

That zone of support also corresponds to the sharply rising 50-day simple moving average, which is a key technical indicator I like to watch. One issue I see is that the stock made a lower relative high in recent days, which is not a good indicator for the bull move continuing. It's not a death knell, but it's a key indicator stating the bulls are more likely to be running out of steam.

On the momentum side, the accumulation/distribution line is outstanding and is making new highs. This simply means that intraday, more money is flowing into the stock than out. The PPO is also pulling back into the centerline, another good story for the bulls. The 14-day RSI is teetering on the brink of losing the centerline, which would be a bearish development. However, so long as it doesn't lose 40, the bull move could very well still be intact.

FedEx, and shipping stocks in general, have destroyed the broader market in recent months, as seen in the bottom two panels. That sort of thing is very difficult to maintain, and puts another feather in the quiver of the bears, simply given the bigness of the move we've already seen.

Putting all of this together, is FedEx a clear buy or sell? Based purely on the chart, it's not a clear buy or sell. There's key price support just below, which is bullish. However, there's a lot to be desired on this chart, so the question is not whether it's a buy or sell. Rather, the question is better stated as a risk equation. Is it worth the risk to buy ahead of the earnings report? To me, that answer to that question is a resounding "no".

Concerns abound

As I mentioned in the open, this is about managing risk. When I'm looking for a stock to buy and/or recommend to my subscribers, I always consider the risk in light of the potential reward. Good stocks have strong competitive advantages, great looking charts, and rising analyst estimates. FedEx has an obvious advantage in that it's part of what is essentially a duopoly in shipping. We've covered the chart already, and now, we'll take a look at the fundamental piece.

Seeking Alpha

As you can see, analysts are, shall we say, less than bullish. 20 of 25 EPS revisions have been down in the past 90 days, and all 23 revenue revisions were lower. Not sure that could really get much worse, and it's something I'd invite all bulls to consider. This is particularly true given the stock has been flying. Why is the stock flying in the face of persistently declining revenue and earnings estimates? That's something I cannot reconcile. Does Wall Street know a guidance raise is coming next week? Perhaps. Is that something I'm willing to put my capital at risk for, hoping it comes to fruition? Absolutely, 100%, emphatically, no.

I noted volume issues were a primary concern back in December, as FedEx was trying to raise prices enough to offset lower numbers of shipments. This is akin to a restaurant serving fewer and fewer tables, but boosting prices on those remaining customers. It's not a sustainable way to grow revenue, and I'm still concerned with FedEx's ability to do that.

There's been a lot of talk about whether we're in a recession or not, and while I don't know the answer to that, the ratio of the 2-year US Treasury minus the 10-year US Treasury is at its highest level for a few decades. This ratio tends to predict recessions fairly well, so if you're watching this, you probably think a recession is coming. If that's the case, FedEx is likely going to be in further trouble with volumes.

StockCharts

Does this 20-year chart build bullishness in FedEx for you? It certainly doesn't for me, and it's another reason to be cautious, in my view.

Now, let's turn to some FedEx-specific numbers that, again, support the idea of buying FedEx into earnings as being fraught with risk. We'll start with some annual revenue numbers for the company's three primary segments.

TIKR

Express is by far the largest segment, followed by Ground, and the Freight. Growth has been choppy at times for the segments, but overall, last year proved to be a good showing in terms of revenue growth. Recall that the company blamed Express for the revenue miss in Q2, so that one is on the hot seat when the company reports Q3. However, if we look at the contribution to operating profit of the three segments, the story begins to change.

TIKR

We can see that despite Freight's diminutive contribution to revenue (<11% of Express/Ground/Freight total), it contributes ~23% of operating profit between the three. That means the state of the Freight business, in my view, is much more important. Margins are much higher for Freight, and you can see a bunch of the operating profit growth we've seen in the past couple of years was due to Freight.

Freight is those heaviest/bulkiest shipments that are generally from businesses. If we are indeed heading into a recession, is that business likely to thrive? My inclination would be that it wouldn't, so if we're looking at this from a risk-based approach, this is another reason to be cautious. I'll have a very close eye on Freight's results when FedEx reports next week, and I'd suggest you have a similar keenness. FedEx's profit margins are heavily dependent upon Freight.

Let's finally take a look at the company's adjusted net income margin on a trailing-twelve-months basis, which does not exactly inspire confidence.

TIKR

As I mentioned, FedEx is largely relying upon Freight to boost operating income, which is problematic given the sheer size of the other two operating segments. That's how you end up with 3% profit margins, and keep in mind this number has declined for three consecutive quarters. Will Q3 make it four in a row? That's a very real risk.

I would also suggest caution based upon some of the news items that have hit since December. The company's pilots, which are absolutely critical, aren't happy with negotiations. Let me be clear in that negotiations with pilot unions generally result in some sort of negative for the company negotiating, whether it's FedEx or someone else. Either the pilots strike and there's a disaster on the company's hands, or it ends up giving up something in terms of compensation/benefits/etc. This is a net negative for FedEx, unequivocally. This is not a philosophical discussion on unions or their relations with companies, it's just a fact that FedEx is almost certain to have to make some sort of expensive concession.

The company is also embarking upon a significant cost cutting effort, including management levels and delivery contractors. I'm all for efficiency but these moves are generally taken from a position of weakness, and/or in anticipation of weak events to come. Will that come to fruition here? We'll know soon enough, but healthy, growing businesses don't undergo massive cost cutting initiatives.

Valuing the stock

Let's bring this all back to the question of whether or not buying FedEx ahead of earnings is worth the potential risk. There's a fair number of fundamental factors that I personally do not see as bullish, which I've outlined above. The chart looks decent but not great, and certainly not good enough for me to ignore all the fundamental issues we've just looked at. The final question is whether or not the valuation gives us the key to where the stock may go next. Below we have price to forward adjusted earnings to give us a look.

TIKR

I've chosen the post-COVID period to look at valuation simply given the massive spikes and troughs we saw in valuations during 2020 that I do not believe are representative of normalized conditions. Shares are ~13X forward earnings today, which is slightly ahead of the average of 12X. On that measure, the stock is slightly overvalued. However, it's more expensive today than it has been since the summer of 2021. Looking at it that way, rather than the average, gives the bears some additional ammunition in the battle of bulls and bears, in my view.

Wall Street has been buying FDX stock in large quantities for months now. The thing is that I personally do not understand why. It has made the stock more expensive, and there are plenty of reasons to be cautious from a fundamental perspective. Could I be wrong? Definitely. It has happened before and it will happen again. But to bring this home, I rhetorically asked the question earlier of whether or not buying the stock today is worth the potential risk. For me, the answer is no. It is my view that the odds of a negative reaction to the report are much higher than the odds of a positive one, so if you want to own FedEx, I believe you'll get the chance to do that at a lower price than today.