Alaska Airlines Stock Set To Take Flight

Mar. 12, 2023 5:33 AM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)
Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.64K Followers

Summary

  • Alaska Airlines was considered one of the world's best-run airlines for years.
  • Alaska acquired Virgin America in 2016 and faced years of weaker financial performance.
  • With the last vestiges of Virgin America behind Alaska, the Seattle-based airline has solid strategies to return to its former position of financial leadership.

A Group of Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-990ER Aircrafts at LAX Airport in February 2022.

kameraworld/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) has long been considered one of the airline industry’s choicest picks as an investment. However, its merger with Virgin America is considered one of the few recent strategic failures of the surviving

Alaska Airlines 2022 summary financials

Alaska Airlines 2022 summary financials (Alaska-Air.com)

ALK fuel reconciliation 2022

ALK fuel reconciliation 2022 (Alaska-Air.com)

ALK guidance 1Q2023

ALK guidance 1Q2023 (Alaska-Air.com)

Alaska Airlines - oneworld

Alaska Airlines - oneworld (Alaska-Air.com)

ALK Quant Rating

ALK Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

ALK Wall Street ratings

ALK Wall Street ratings (Seeking Alpha)

ALK chart 10 Mar 2023

ALK chart 10 Mar 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.64K Followers
Focus on multinational transportation companies. Mercosur economies.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.