Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the first week of March.

Market Action

Preferreds were broadly flat on the week as the sector continues to hold in well despite the back-up in Treasury yields due to upside inflation surprises. The sector has given up very little in February after a torrid double-digit return in January.

Year-to-date, about half of preferreds sub-sectors boast double-digit total returns.

Another way to see the resilience of the space so far this year is to check in on preferreds credit spreads, which have held in extremely well despite market weakness over the last few weeks. Preferreds spreads have been much better behaved than their corporate bond counterparts which have seen a larger widening in spreads off their recent lows.

Market Themes

Preferred shares carry a number of different features (perpetual / term, callable / not, convertible / not, fixed-rate / floating-rate etc.) which makes them particularly challenging to analyze and track. One challenge that arose recently has to do with the pace of change in short-term rates and its impact on gauging the yields of floating-rate preferreds.

The way investors normally track yields is with the pair of metrics - stripped yield (latest coupon paid on stripped price) and yield-to-call (yield assuming the stock is redeemed on the first call date), combining them in the yield-to-worst metric. This normally works fine, however, it breaks down for floating-rate stocks when short-term rates move around. This is because the last coupon paid on the stock (used to calculate the stripped yield) has little bearing on the next coupon as short-term rates may have shifted between the two coupons. Recently, coupons have been different by as much as 1% across floating-rate preferreds as short-term rates have risen sharply over the second half of 2022. This makes the stripped yield metric nearly useless. Investors who rely on their brokers or public sites to gauge the yield of a given preferred will typically not be looking at the right numbers since these data providers typically show the stripped yield.

One solution to this is to work out the actual fixing (i.e. the precise short-term rate used in the ongoing accrual period) to calculate the stock's yield for its next coupon. However, this has its own limitations since it makes it difficult to compare the yield of preferreds with different fixing dates. For instance, a stock with a later fixing date in a period of rising short-term rates may falsely flag up as having a higher yield, sending the wrong signal to investors.

In our view, the best way to show the yield of floating-rate stocks is also relatively simple. This yield just reflects today's short-term rate to show a kind of ongoing yield for the stock. Because the same short-term rate is used for stocks that use the same index (e.g. Libor, SOFR, etc.) it makes for a more sensible comparison across stocks. The challenge, of course, is that because we are not using the precise fixings for the stock, the actual yield delivered for the period will be a little different, which is important to keep in mind.

We have started to show this "Float Yield" in the Preferreds Tool as seen below to allow subscribers to gauge the yields of floating-rate preferreds and to easily compare them to each other. Here we can see that AGNCN is trading at a slightly higher yield than the other floating-rate mREIT preferred NLY.PF.

Market Commentary

Mortgage REIT Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC) (i.e. the issuer of AAIC-C preferred, AIC bonds, etc.) came up in discussion. It’s fair to say that AAIC management is generally not well regarded in part because they don't pay a common dividend - extremely unusual for a mortgage REIT and which almost defies the entire logic of the company structure.

That said, we need to keep an eye on the key metrics. One is that AAIC is just about the only mREIT whose book value increased from end of 2020 (through Q3). By contrast, the well-respected NLY book value fell 45% over the same period.

Two, they sharply reduced their Agency exposure at the start of last year (in part by shorting TBAs) which was a smart thing to do.

Three, by not paying common dividends, they are keeping their asset value higher which supports the asset coverage of bonds and preferreds.

Four, they flipped their single-family property portfolio for a nice profit which also reduced exposure over 2022.

Five, they run at one of the lowest leverage levels in the sector (particularly given their Agency allocation).

None of this means we want to hold the common but that's a very good profile for the bonds. The 8.95%-yielding 2025 bond AIC remains one of our favorite income securities at present.

