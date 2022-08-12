As Banking Stocks Tumble, I Turn To Bank Of America And Toronto-Dominion

Mar. 12, 2023 5:42 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC), TD, TD:CA
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Marketplace

Summary

  • Recession fears have weighed on bank stocks in recent months as economic declines generally lead to lower demand for loans and higher default rates.
  • Last week saw bank stocks hit hard with the KBW Bank Index (BKX) sliding 3.9% on Thursday alone.
  • Long term, the better banks should fare well, and panic selling could present a buying opportunity.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

People in a line at an ATM

andresr

On Thursday, SVB Financial (SIVB) stock plunged 60% over liquidity concerns and the bank's failure to raise capital. However, SVB is not the only financial institution that is at best treading water.

First Republic (FRC), suffering from

This article was written by

Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
19.7K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

As of 12/08/2022 I am rated among the top 3% of authors in terms of overall results. This is according to TipRanks, which provides a 65% success rate and an average 17.6% annual return for my articles. (I update this score on at least a quarterly basis for readers.)

I could be characterized as a safety first investor.  My primary focus is on dividend bearing stocks.  I seek a degree of safety in my investments by concentrating on companies with competitive advantages and strong balance sheets. 

I am a also value / buy and hold investor.   Since I require a discount in the share valuations of my investments, my  ratings are generally very conservative.  My valuation requirements, combined with the high quality companies that I often highlight mean many stocks I rate as a hold  perform well over the long term.   Readers should consider this when weighing my buy/hold/sell recommendations.  

I am a retail investor, with no formal training in investing.  

I am a graduate of the U.S Army Ranger school and a former member of the 1st Ranger Battalion and The Old Guard (U.S Army Honor Guard.) I am a retired law enforcement officer. I have approximately 20 years experience as a retail investor. 

Best of luck in your investments, Chuck

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Although I endeavor to provide accurate data, there is a possibility that I inadvertently relay inaccurate or outdated information. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.