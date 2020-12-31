Astronics' Commercial Exposure Might Not Be So Bad Anymore

Summary

  • COVID-19 is still somewhat with us, but it's quite clear people are less scared now and the recovery is happening in commercial aviation.
  • Leisure generally is coming back despite some inflation pressure, and we think that fleets that have shrunk around 20% over the last few years will start to replenish.
  • Backlogs are growing, and general aviation also proves stable, a thesis we've long been following, where Astronics is the first mover in electronics for small airframes.
  • The commercial recovery is what is driving results with lighting, power and other cabin products like in-flight entertainment systems.
  • While the recovery is a good thing, Astronics is involved in mostly pretty commodified markets, and we're just not interested at the current valuation.
Airplane seats

gerenme/iStock via Getty Images

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) makes various implements for cabin lighting and power, as well as electronics systems, for the commercial, military and B&GA markets, but mostly commercial. We think that the commercial recovery has only just started now that people

ATRO aerospace

Aerospace Segment - Products (10-K)

atro military

Aerospace Segment - Markets (10-K)

ATRO 10-K

Test Segment (10-K)

lufthansa fleet age

Current Stats - Lufthansa (Airfleet.net)

Lufthansa fleet age 2019

2019 Stats (Airfleet.net)

