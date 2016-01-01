Torsten Asmus

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) is a close-ended equity mutual fund that invests in common stocks and income-producing preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and debt securities issued by real estate companies. JRS offered investors a strong 7.25 percent to 10 percent yield during the past 10 years. Despite a high expense ratio of 1.54 percent and equally high turnover ratio of 92 percent, this fund is one of the safest high-yielding CEF available in the market. Annual average total return during the period of 2016 and 2021 was also quite high at 15.5 percent. Preferreds in general contain lower risk than equity shares as preferred dividends are made before any payments to common equity holders. Moreover, its quarterly pay-outs and strong & stable yield offers significant incentive to shareholders.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Consists of Equity, Preferreds and Bonds

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund was launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. It is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. The Fund has a stated investment objective of generating high current income in the form of pay-outs. JRS has an asset under management of $255 million, which it does not invest solely in common equity, but also invests in debt and preferred securities issued by REITs. Almost one-third of JRS's managed assets are invested in preferred securities and some assets are also invested in investment grade (at least Baa/BBB by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch) bonds. Fixed income securities in general are not extremely vulnerable to economic crisis or recession, as these securities have fixed pay-outs that do not depend entirely on performance of the real estate companies that issued them.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO), Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (RLTY), Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund (RNP) are few of the established funds in the REIT space. During COVID-19 pandemic period market crash, all these funds deleverage themselves. With deleveraging, these REITs were forced to sell investments at a much lower price, often failing to realize healthy gains. Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes over the past one year have also pushed down the market values of fixed income securities held by these funds. Still, preferreds command a higher valuation than equity stocks, over the long term. Preferreds are also safer than common equities. However, unlike common equities, preferreds don't have much potential of earning high capital gains.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is One of The Safest High-Yielding CEF

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO), Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI), Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred & Income, Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) are few other established funds in the REIT space. Not surprisingly, all these funds have a high expense ratio ranging between 1.2 percent to 2.2 percent. Probable reasons behind such high expenses are their investment over a large pool of securities and use of leverage. Here, Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund needs a special mention because of its high turnover ratio of 92 percent, while the other funds have a turnover ratio between 10 to 40 percent. It also has only 79 holdings, much lower than most of its peers (ranging between 195 and 310 holdings). This indicates JRS's efficiency in managing its AUM over its peers.

Also, all these funds are trading at a discount to their book value. Price to Book Value (P/BV) of these funds are currently ranging between 0.87 to 0.99. During the past 5 years, all these funds recorded positive total returns. Post pandemic, JRS has been one of the best performers in this regard. JRS recorded a total return of 15 percent, while NRO recorded a loss of 12 percent. RFI, RQI and RNP, however, recorded a return between 24 to 29 percent. This trend is encouraging, since all these funds suffered huge price losses during the past one year within a range of 16 to 32 percent. The sad thing about all these funds, and the overall real estate sector is that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the REITs had to deleverage themselves, and were forced to sell investments at a much lower price, often failing to realize healthy gains.

What makes all these funds attractive is their steady and high yield. A 4-year average yield in excess of 7 percent should make investors interested in these REIT funds. Among all these, JRS has one of the best yields. JRS recorded a 4-year average yield of 8.3 percent, lower than that of only NRO. However, NRO is not a fundamentally strong fund. NRO is currently trading around $3, has an expense ratio of 2.06 percent, AUM of less than $168 million, and generated negative total returns over the past three years. Thus, NRO doesn't fulfill my basic investment criteria of funds, i.e. having a market price in excess of $5, expense ratio of less than 2 percent, AUM of more than $200 million, and positive total returns over the mid and long-term. So, it won't be unfair to say that JRS is one of the safest high-yielding CEF available in the market.

Price Performance of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund's Equity Portfolio

A close look at the top 20 equity investments reveals that JRS has made large bets on industrial and specialized REITs. More than 20 percent of its assets is invested in five such REITs - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR), CubeSmart (CUBE), Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), Public Storage (PSA), and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). Another 15 percent of AUM is invested in 5 residential REITs - Equity Residential (EQR), Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC), American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Camden Property Trust (CPT). Each of these 10 stocks account for at least 2.25 percent of JRS's entire asset base, and have generated positive price growth over the past five years. During this period, price growth of seven stocks - PLD, EQIX, CUBE, AMH, PSA, CPT and INVH - have ranged between 40 to 100 percent. Interestingly, most of these stocks have been part of JRS's portfolio since September, 2019.

"Specialized REIT" covers various types of properties such as data storage REIT, self-storage REIT, farmland REIT, cannabis REIT, etc. Industrial REITs and Specialized REITs are highly cyclical in nature. As specialty REITs and industrial REITs create and operate specific and unique types of facilities, these assets will always have lower supply and higher demand. Thus, there are relatively lower occupancy issues. Residential REITs again are an evergreen sector. As long as there is a growth in population and increase in purchasing power, these REITs will continue to generate growth. Thus, I feel that Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund here has made sound and strategic investments.

However, the fund has made significant investments in healthcare, hospitality, office and retail REITs, which in my view had been impacted the most in the aftermath of covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST), VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), and Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) accounts for almost 25 percent of JRS's entire investment. Barring WELL, VICI and KRG, price performance of all other REITs had been very poor, mostly negative. Again, VICI and KRG were incorporated in JRS's portfolio for the very first time only six and sixteen months back. Primarily, due to these stocks, JRS was unable to record a positive price growth during the past five years.

Impact of Current Macroeconomic Situation on Real Estate Companies

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had to face the challenges arising out of unrealized depreciation, which contributed to unprecedented losses. The deleveraging further amplified this impact. As the broader market and the real estate investment trusts continue to feel the heat of rising interest rates, it seems they've had to limit their borrowings. That is because many houses were valued assuming that a potential buyer could get a mortgage with an artificially low-interest rate. Rising interest rates thus are detrimental to mortgage lending, which in turn negatively impacts Real estate companies.

Inflation, however, has not been that impactful for the real estate investment trusts. Inflation is primarily caused by money supply growing faster than the production of goods and services in the economy. This results in increased prices of everything. However, things are a bit different for the Real estate investment trusts. As REITs typically rent out their properties to tenants, rising cost of goods and services are offset by equally rising rents. This helps to almost nullify the impact of inflation on the property owner, despite the market's current distaste for these companies. In that way, real estate investments help in protecting and increasing the wealth of its shareholders.

Investment Thesis

With rising interest rates, investors are a little bit skeptical about the yield of fixed income securities. However, various other incentives provided by these securities, especially the preferreds, can be helpful for reducing sensitivity towards changes in interest rates. JRS's attractiveness relies primarily on its consistent strong yield within a range of 7.25 to 10 percent. More importantly, a strong yield, even if not in the double digits, seems sustainable, due to its large share of investments in preferreds, and equity portfolio of industrial, specialized, and residential REITs. Stable dividend also implies that its holdings are of reasonably higher quality. Despite a high expense ratio and equally high turnover ratio, this fund is one of the safest high-yielding CEFs available in the market. 2022 was a very poor year for the real estate sector as well as the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. Despite this, JRS may be attractive to investors due to consistent strong yield and reasonable discount.