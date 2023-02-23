IAT: SIVB's Failure Could Lead To Lower Profitability For Regional Banks

Summary

  • IAT provides targeted exposure to U.S. regional banks.
  • SIVB's failure shows the scope of the issue, as deposits leave regional banks due to higher-yielding money market funds.
  • Going forward, banks must either raise deposit rates or raise equity capital. Both courses of action will hurt profitability.

Broken piggy bank with band aid bandage or plaster finance background

BrianAJackson

As we watch in real time the implosion of SVB Financial Group (SIVB), I think there are important investment implications for the regional banking sector that investors need to be aware of.

The failure of SIVB may prove

IAT holdings

Figure 1 - IAT holdings (ishares.com)

IAT historical returns

Figure 2 - IAT historical returns (morningstar.com)

FDIC-regulated banks have $620 billion in unrealized losses on investment securities

Figure 3 - FDIC-regulated banks have $620 billion in unrealized losses on securities (FDIC)

Fed kept Fed funds rate at zero since 2009

Figure 4 - Fed kept Fed Funds rate at zero since 2009 (St. Louis Fed)

Money market funds began paying competitive rates in 2022

Figure 5 - Money market funds began paying competitive rates in 2022 (St. Louis Fed)

Savings rate barely rose in 2022

Figure 6 - Savings rate barely rose in response to Fed rate hikes (St. Louis Fed)

Deposits fell YoY by end of 2022

Figure 7 - Deposits fell YoY by end of 2022 (St. Louis Fed)

Investors moved money into money market funds

Figure 8 - As investors moved money into high yielding money market funds (Financial Times)

SIVB deposits shrank by $16 billion in 2022

Figure 9 - SIVB deposits shrank by $16 billion in 2022 (SIVB 2022 10K report)

FDIC banks kept interest rate increases for themselves

Figure 10 - FDIC banks kept interest rate increases for themselves (FDIC)

Large banks have almost twice the deposits of small banks

Figure 11 - Large banks have almost twice the deposits of small banks (St. Louis Fed)

IAT portfolio characteristics

Figure 12 - IAT portfolio characteristics (ishares.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

