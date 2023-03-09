Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Aerospace and defense has lifted the Industrials sector relative to the broad market in the last year. The heat map below shows that industries of Industrials are in the black over the past 52 weeks compared to deep red for many other areas.

Recent turmoil in the Financials sector has bifurcated the value trade, and XLI continues to sport impressive relative strength. But I see near-term downside risks on the charts while the valuation on XLI appears fair.

1-Year ETF Performance Heat Map

Finviz

According to the issuer, the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) seeks to provide investment results of the industrial sector of the S&P 500 Index. The ETF includes companies from the following industries: aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; marine; transportation infrastructure; machinery; road and rail; air freight and logistics; commercial services and supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines; and building products.

XLI is a highly-liquid, low-cost sector fund with more than $14 billion in assets under management as of March 9, 2023. With a gross expense ratio of just 0.10% annually, while featuring a 30-day median bid/ask spread of a single basis point, tradeability is high with XLI at virtually any time of day for both traders and long-term investors. XLI has nearly a 25-year track record of closely following the S&P 500 Industrials sector performance and it currently holds 70 equities with a weighted average market cap size of just under $74 billion.

According to Morningstar, the P/E ratio is slightly higher than the market’s average at 19.0 while its price-to-book multiple is elevated at nearly 4. But with long-term earnings growth above 10%, the PEG is not extraordinary at under 2. The dividend yield is seen right near the broad market’s reading at 1.8%. XLI plots as a large-cap blend fund on the Style Box, though the factor profile suggests it has a value bent with strong momentum.

XLI: Portfolio & Factor Profile

Morningstar

XLI’s top 10 holdings comprise 41% of total fund assets, so it is somewhat concentrated though Raytheon, the largest weighting, is just 5%. Turnover is also low at just 7%. XLI is quite cyclical with 22% of exposure to Aerospace & Defense and another 22% allocated to the Machinery industry. It’s important to monitor trends in transports, too.

XLI: Top 10 Holdings & Top Industries

SSGA

Seasonally, now is perhaps the best time of year to purchase XLI shares as the fund tends to rally from mid-March through year-end, according to data from Equity Clock.

XLI: It's the Most Bullish Time of the Year

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

With a near-market earnings multiple and favorable seasonality at the moment, the chart shows bearish risks near-term. There is no doubt XLI’s relative strength is something to behold, but we can’t ignore the absolute chart. Notice in the graph below that shares exhibit bearish RSI momentum divergence with a bearish volume spike to cap off last week.

I see support in the mid-$90s which is where you will find the rising 200-day moving average and a downtrend support line off the early 2022 all-time high. There’s long-term support in the low to mid-$80s that would be an area to add to the fund. A breakout above $108 would trigger a bullish measured move price objective to near $130.

Overall, the chart is fine long-term, but a downside near-term move appears likely.

XLI: Bearish RSI Divergence, Support in the mid-$80s

The Bottom Line

XLI is fairly valued here while the chart warrants caution. A few more bucks of downside would be a favorable buying opportunity.