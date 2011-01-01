CubeSmart: Good Company In An Overvalued Sector

Mar. 12, 2023 6:58 AM ETCubeSmart (CUBE)1 Comment
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
667 Followers

Summary

  • Self-storage REITs have seen tremendous growth fuelled by urbanization and smaller living spaces.
  • But this trend has turned during Covid as people started leaving big legacy cities and moved south in search of a larger and cheaper living space.
  • Because of this self-storage has likely peaked making investment unattractive at the current valuation.

3d render, glass or plastic cubes flying in different angles on blue texture background. Clear square boxes of acrylic or plexiglass, crystal block set, realistic mockup glowing geometric objects

Andrei Akushevich/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

I've recently covered many different types of REITs here on Seeking Alpha, but I've been hesitant to look at self-storage REITs. The reason is that I don't believe they make particularly good investments at

map

CubeSmart

occupancy

CubeSmart Presentation

debt

CubeSmart Presentation

valuation

Fast graphs

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
667 Followers
Hey, my name is David and I am an ex-Private Equity investment professional with a strong European real estate background, now focused on active investing is US an EU equities.Throughout my career I've analyzed Billions of dollars worth of real estate development and investment deals and have personally contributed to over $500 Million worth of closed acquisition, financing and joint venture transactions. Real estate is where I feel at home and that's why a lot of my analysis is focused on REITs. With respect to my investment strategy, I like to rotate into sectors that I expect to outperform. Within each sector I look for undervalued companies that have healthy growth prospects and provide a reasonable margin of safety at the current valuation. Currently I am quite bullish on residential and net lease REITs, Big banks and Asset managers, Renewable Energy and Chip makers.Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content I provide on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for illustrative and educational purposes only. Always do your own research before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.