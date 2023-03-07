Ranger Energy Services: Capital Allocation In The Spotlight

Mar. 12, 2023 8:21 AM ETRanger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR)
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Marketplace

Summary

  • Ranger Energy Services has put in place a new share buyback program, and it also intends to initiate dividend payments after it meets its financial leverage target.
  • RNGR's prior acquisitions have supported its capacity expansion and revenue growth plans, and it has highlighted that it will continue to focus on inorganic growth in the future.
  • I am rating RNGR stock as a Buy, as I have a favorable view of the company's 2023 outlook and its balanced capital allocation approach.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

Petroleum, petrodollar crude oil concept : Pump jack on US US dollar notes, depicts the money received or earned from sales after investment in the development of oil industry.

Diy13

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Ranger Energy Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:RNGR) shares is a Buy. RNGR expects to generate significantly higher EBITDA and cash flow in 2023, and it also plans to strike a good balance between capital investment

The Key Services Offered By Ranger Energy Services

RNGR's Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
10.01K Followers
Uncover cheap stocks, great businesses listed in Asia focusing on HongKong
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors searching for attractive Asia-listed investment opportunities  with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards both deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).


Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.