Summary

  • W&T Offshore's revenues increased to $189.70 million in the fourth quarter from $165.59 million a year ago.
  • Oil-equivalent production in 4Q22 was solid at 38.6K Boep/d (49.1% liquids) or 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe").
  • I recommend buying WTI between $5.15 and $5.25 with possible lower support at $4.90.
Flying Crane and Oil Rig

michaelbwatkins

Introduction

Houston-based W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings report on March 7, 2023. The company also increased its proven reserves year-over-year to 165.3 MMBoe, up 5% from 157.6 MMBoe at year-end 2021.

WTI Quarterly production per segment 4Q21 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Data by YCharts

WTI Brent and NG Price 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Data by YCharts

WTI Quarterly revenues history (Fun Trading)

Revenues increased to $189.70 million in the fourth quarter from $165.59 million a year ago. The realization of commodity prices continues to support the company's revenues.
However, the average operating expenses in 4Q22 were $37.63, well above the $28.47 realized in 4Q21. At the same time, oil-equivalent production was solid at 38.6K Boep/d (49.1% liquids) or 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe"). The Company reported a net income of $43.45 million or $0.30 per diluted share.

WTI Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx. The Company calculated the Free Cash Flow differently and came to $24.97 million using asset retirement obligation and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

WTI Quarterly production per boe history (Fun Trading)

WTI Quarterly production 4Q21 versus 4Q22 in Boe (Fun Trading)

On a production basis, LOE (lease operating expenses) costs were $69 million in 4Q22. This is compared to $59.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

WTI Quarterly Production per Boe and prices realized history (Fun Trading)

WTI Quarterly cash versus debt history (Fun Trading)

As of December 31, 2022, W&T Offshore had total debt of $693.44 million or Net Debt of $232.08 million.

WTI 2023 Guidance (WTI press release)

WTI TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading Stockcharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I mainly trade short-term WTI and hold a small long-term position for a possible retest of $9.

