Investor Activity And Market Sentiment Indicate Higher Prices

Summary

  • Ratios that measure bear market activity, like investor buying of "put options" and ETFs that short the market, indicate higher prices.
  • The two Master Sentiment Indicators that broadly measure investor sentiment are both positive.
  • This moment is a wonderful test of what "wins" when forecasting market direction  - measuring investor sentiment or considering the economic outlook.

This is a follow-up article to this earlier one, which contains additional detail on the individual indicators that make up the two Master Sentiment Indicators, as well as how they're put together.

The Short-Term Master Sentiment

Table of Sentiment Indicators that make up the ST-MSI (Michael McDonald)

ST-MSI plotted against the SPY from 2016. (Michael McDonald)

Table of Indicators that make up the MSI (Michael McDonald)

Graph of the MSI plotted against the SPY from 2007 to Present (Michael McDonald)

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

