Not A Lehman Moment: Silvergate And Silicon Valley Bank

Summary

  • Good time for Fear Arbitrage.
  • Silvergate and Silicon Valley Bank are very specific cases.
  • The US chartered banking sector is very healthy, because banking regulations do not allow over-leverage like before the financial crisis.
  • My read on Silicon Valley Bank is that it was built to survive large loan losses, but not a run, because no bank can survive a run.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Long View Capital.

Silicon Valley Bank Shut Down By Regulators

Justin Sullivan

Crisis Porn

There is a certain financial type that relishes events like the financial crisis as though it were some vengeful god come to bring justice to the profligate and wicked. They are out in force this week

Chart showing a surge of deposits in 2020-1, then slowly eroding in 2022-3.

The weekly commercial bank data from the Fed are the most up-to-date read on the banking sector we get. (Federal Reserve via FRED)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart showing that most bank liabilities are deposits

Commercial bank deposits as a % of all liabilities. (Federal Reserve via FRED)

Chart showing near-zero rates for the 3-month US Treasury bill in 2020-2021

3-month US Treasury yield 2020-2021 (Federal Reserve via FRED)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart showing steep rise in commercial bank leverage 1982-2008 followed by a sharp drop in 2009

All deposits divided by cash assets plus total federal funds sold and reverse repo (Federal Reserve weekly commercial bank balance sheets Table H.8)

Chart showing that commercial bank loans/leases as a % of deposits is still historically low.

Federal Reserve weekly commercial bank balance sheets Table H.8

Confirmation Bias Is Your Enemy.

Tech and macro. Deep analysis of long term sectoral trends, and the opportunities arising from them. I promise not to bore you. Author of Long View Capital, a Marketplace service for long-term investors. Risk Factors: I am also wrong sometimes.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLF, JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

