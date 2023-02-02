VOO: Long Term Just Keep Buying Regardless Of The Fed

Mar. 13, 2023 9:00 AM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)VTI
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
24.53K Followers

Summary

  • History has proven that investing in the S&P over the long-term will create significant capital appreciation regardless of inflation.
  • We have only seen the market decline for 3 consecutive years twice and have declining back to back years only 8 times since 1928.
  • I prefer VOO to total market funds as it has created more upside over the years and I feel long term investors will do well if they just keep buying.
Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

2023 started out strong as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) increased by 9.42% by 2/2/23, VOO gained $32.95 per share in the first month of the new year, but since 2/2/23, shares have fell -5.9% to $360.36. The market continues to be dependent on every piece of

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
24.53K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.