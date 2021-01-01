PhonlamaiPhoto

Semiconductor stocks keep working relative to the broad market. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is now positive on a YoY basis versus the S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) after a relative freefall from late 2021 through mid-October last year. The move is all the more impressive considering the steep rise in interest rates before the major Thursday-Friday Treasury rally last week. I appeared on The Final Bar last week highlighting SMH's bullish moves recently.

One of SMH’s larger positions, Synopsys, has outpaced even the alpha-generating industry ETF in the last 52 weeks. I see SNPS stock as fairly valued today with bearish near-term risks on the chart even considering its bullish relative strength.

Semi Strength Last 5 Months

According to Bank of America Global Research, Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is the largest provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and tools used to design, verify, and layout semiconductor chips and electronics systems. Synopsys is also the 2nd largest supplier of semiconductor intellectual property, and a recognized leader in the nascent market for tools and services which help to improve the security and quality of software code for a wide variety of enterprises.

The California-based $55.1 billion market cap Software industry company within the Information Technology sector trades at a high 58.7 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Synopsys has a diversified business portfolio with strong recurring revenues that should help it weather economic weakness this year. As a major chip provider with industry strength, the firm stands to benefit from ongoing increased complexity in the semiconductor market. A possible threat is competition from firms like Nvidia, Cadence, and AMD and if we see tensions in China escalate, then the company’s supply chains could be disrupted.

Still, more government spending on chips and shareholder accretive activities, such as its recent (though small) stock buyback announcement, auger upside for the bulls. It is key for investors to monitor margin trends with Synopsys as the stock traded lower post-earnings last month despite a bottom-line beat.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising at a strong clip through 2025. With per-share profits expected to have more than doubled from 2021 through ‘25, Synopsys’ lofty earnings multiples are not particularly high even with the EV/EBITDA ratio being more than twice that of the broad market. The company is free cash flow positive, so this is not your typical risky non-profitable tech firm.

Overall, with a PEG ratio of just 1.98, 16% below its 5-year average of 2.35, SNPS continues to be a decent GARP play. While the bears can point to a high 9.33 forward price-to-sales ratio, above the sector median of 2.58 and higher than the company’s 5-year average of 7.73, the stock’s high momentum and profitability metrics are compelling. Overall, the valuation is fair here but not a big value. And it's certainly less attractive compared to a few months ago.

Synopsys: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Low Forward PEG, High P/S

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a shareholder meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 12 before Synopsys’ unconfirmed Q2 2023 earnings release slated for Wednesday, May 17 AMC.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

SNPS has pulled back from key resistance just shy of $380. Notice in the chart below that the shares have failed a few times now to break out above $390. But there’s also notable support down in the mid to upper $200s that attracts buyers. With the stock coming off the resistance area, the technical picture is not as bullish as it was back in October.

What’s more, the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart shows a minor bearish divergence as SNPS threatens a breakdown from an uptrend support line from late last year. There is also an old gap that could eventually be filled near $290 – that's also where there’s heavy volume by price that should be supportive.

Overall, the technical picture suggests a larger pullback could be in the works, but the stock would be a better value too with a larger drawdown here.

SNPS: Struggling At Resistance, Near Upper-End of a Trading Range

The Bottom Line

I am downgrading Synopsys stock to a hold on valuation and a less optimistic chart situation. Buying a dip into the upper $200s would be a better risk/reward play as well as purchasing the company at a better valuation.