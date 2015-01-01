There Is No Mystery In Why Recession Is Delayed

Mar. 12, 2023 9:14 PM ET2 Comments
Robert Brusca profile picture
Robert Brusca
286 Followers

Summary

  • Recession is not delayed, it was prematurely expected.
  • Markets have placed too much emphasis on nominal data.
  • Fed policy has been and CONTINUES TO BE stimulative, NOT restrictive.
  • Political pressure has prodded the Fed to provide confusing communication.
  • Recession is coming - soft-landing is not.

Bond yields soared as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

One arrow

Two arrows

Red arrow

Blue arrow

FFreal and nominal-arrows

Nominal or real fed funds? Choose wisely! (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

The chart above contains the essential information to explain why so

Money excess grwoth

Monetary behavior has become extreme!! (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

M2 ratio to GDP

M2 relative to trend (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

This article was written by

Robert Brusca profile picture
Robert Brusca
286 Followers
ROBERT A. BRUSCA is Chief Economist of Fact and Opinion Economics, a consulting firm he founded in Manhattan. He has taught in a graduate program at the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College in Manhattan, and he has taught at Columbia University and at Michigan State University. . Mr Brusca has been an economist on Wall Street for over 25 years. He has visited central banking and large institutional clients in over 30 countries in his career as an economist. Mr. Brusca was a Divisional Research Chief at the Federal Reserve Bank of NY (Chief of the International Financial Markets Division), a Fed Watcher at Irving Trust and Chief Economist at Nikko Securities International (for 16 years). Mr Brusca currently is a consultant. He was the first guest on the first day of CNBC and continues to make numerous TV and radio appearances. Mr. Brusca holds an MA and PhD in economics from Michigan State University and a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan. His wife is a financial expert on Bloomberg radio and TV. He has a daughter in college

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.