LendingClub: Low Risk For A Bank Run

Mar. 12, 2023 9:40 PM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)1 Comment
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
9.05K Followers

Summary

  • The SVB collapse has dented confidence in the U.S. banking industry.
  • Investors are trying to identify the next bank to collapse.
  • In this article, I assess the vulnerability of LC.
  • I believe it is a lower risk for a bank run but remain vigilant should circumstances change.
LendingClub headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Michael Vi

There is a Twitter storm brewing currently with respect to many banks given the debacle arising from the SVB Financial Group (SIVB) collapse on Friday. It seems that every pundit has been trying to identify the next most likely candidate

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
9.05K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.