monsitj

Investment Thesis

Despite being down 60% from its peak, HashiCorp's share price is still expensive. While HashiCorp is a differentiated company in the open-source infrastructure software space, its unit economics have trended in the wrong direction and its current valuation already factors in very high revenue growth over the next few years. I'm a Sell on HashiCorp until the company demonstrates an improving margin profile and unit economics.

The most important metric for investors to track for HashiCorp and similar SaaS companies in the current environment is burn multiple. Popularized by renowned VC investor David Sacks, the burn multiple measures the capital efficiency of a SaaS company by looking at how much incremental annual recurring revenue (ARR) is generated for every dollar spent to generate that revenue. HashiCorp's burn multiple has increased significantly over the past year. While that has culminated in higher revenue growth and solid product development for the company, it also indicates low capital efficiency and negative operating leverage as the company scales. While accelerating sales and marketing spend is acceptable for a company that is still early in the reinvestment phase, HashiCorp is a 10-year old company and should be expected to demonstrate improving unit economics as it scales.

Introduction

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) is a major player in the emerging cloud infrastructure management market and provides tools and services to help organizations manage their IT environments across both cloud and on-premises data centres. The company is best known for developing a suite of open-source tools, including Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad. Its technology tools address the challenges faced by organizations as they adopt public cloud. While the big cloud providers have their own infrastructure automation tools, HashiCorp has established itself as a key player by offering a platform-agnostic solution that can work across different clouds and technology stacks.

HashiCorp's popularity is growing due to its open-source model, which has created a competitive advantage and driven industry-wide standardization of its tools. It has also led to a community-driven development model that has helped the company build a loyal following and a strong brand in the DevOps and infrastructure automation space. While the company services ~180 of Fortune 500 companies, many are still using the free version of the company’s open-source software tools which provide a runway for potential monetization at some point in the future. Increased awareness and understanding of HashiCorp’s offerings around security, developer productivity, and connectivity in a hybrid or multi-cloud world may result in more demand for its commercial products.

Recap of last result

HashiCorp reported strong Q3 revenue growth, beating expectations by 17% with a 52% increase, and raised its FY23 revenue and operating loss guidance. Despite strong Q3 revenue growth, revenue composition was skewed towards non-ratable, upfront license revenue and services revenue. Support and cloud-hosted services revenue, the two ratable revenue lines, decelerated, and leading indicators, including customer growth, cRPO growth, and billings growth, softened. Despite these challenges, HashiCorp's revenue outperformance was driven by contract renewals in Q3, where several customers shifted to multi-year deals.

Medium to long term outlook

The chart below shows that as of July 31, 2021, HashiCorp had an average of 672 customers with a total contract value of $100k or more over the trailing 12-month period. The company’s customer base and revenue per customer has steadily grown over time, reflecting the company’s successful sales and marketing efforts to land new customers and cross-selling initiatives to grow existing customers. HashiCorp plans to use the same playbook to grow its revenue to $2b in the medium to long term.

HashiCorp's Long Term Revenue Outlook (2022 Investor Presentation)

The chart below shows HashiCorp’s long term operating margin target. It is worth noting that achieving a sustained 20% EBIT margin is considered a significant accomplishment for a software company.

HashiCorp's Long Term Margin Outlook (2022 Investor Presentation)

Financials and Unit Economics

While HashiCorp has been able to sufficiently differentiate its product suite from the big cloud providers thus far and has significant potential for expansion in the emerging cloud infrastructure management market, its OPEX and burn multiple have been trending in the wrong direction.

In a current macro environment, many tech companies have been optimizing for efficiency through budget rationalization and cost-saving initiatives. There have been large layoffs across many big tech companies over the past few months, as companies seek to minimize OPEX bloat and renew their focus on improving margins. HashiCorp currently has triple digit negative operating margins and is accelerating spend on an already high base of sales, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenditure to increase customer acquisition and revenue growth.

Financial Metrics (FactSet)

The chart below highlights what constitutes a good burn multiple for SaaS companies. Burn multiples are a great measure of capital efficiency as it shows how much a company needs to spend to deliver its revenue growth. A higher burn multiple indicates that a company is spending too much to deliver its revenue growth and is delivering a lower return on investment. HashiCorp's burn multiple accelerated from 0.6x in 2021 to 3.3x in 2022. While the management team has signalled towards improving margins in its last results call, it has yet to demonstrate that it can accomplish this.

Burn Multiple Rule of Thumb (David Sacks' Blog)

HashiCorp's Burn Multiple (Author)

Valuation

For my base case, I have given management the benefit of the doubt in relation to its long-term revenue and margin targets. I’m forecasting a revenue growth CAGR of ~37% over the next five years where HashiCorp’s revenue grows from $437m to $2.1b, in line with management’s revenue target. I’m assuming the company takes a little longer to get leverage over its cost base and improve its margin profile towards an operating margin target of 20%. I have run a sensitivity analysis assessing the company’s value per share based on different growth rate assumptions. Even in my bull case of ~46% CAGR over the next five years which assumes HashiCorp growth doesn’t moderate at all even as it grows revenue off a higher base, the value per share implies that it is fairly valued. In my base case, my value per share implies 30% downside from today’s share price levels.

DCF Valuation (Author) Sensitivity Analysis (Author)

With the company's current valuation, investors are already pricing in high expectations for future growth. Therefore, investors have little margin of safety and could experience a multiple compression if there are any headwinds that impact HashiCorp’s growth prospects.

HashiCorp’s historical EV/Sales ratio is quite distorted as the company IPO-ed towards the tail end of a toppy market. Given the current interest rate environment, the company is highly unlikely to trade anywhere close to its historical multiples. However, investors may benefit from further multiple expansion if we hit peak interest rates or there is a reversal in interest rate policy which may see the stock appreciate 30-50%. However, it is important to note that investing solely based on the hope of multiple expansion is not a prudent long-term investment strategy, as it relies on external factors beyond the control of the company. Based on a DCF analysis of the underlying fundamentals of the business, the stock is trading at its fair value in the best-case scenario and is ~50% overvalued in the worst case.

Historical EV/Sales Ratio (FactSet)

Upside Risks

There are several upside risk factors that HashiCorp may face in the near and medium term. As discussed above, any reversal in interest rate policy will likely lead to a strong rally in long-duration growth names, including HashiCorp. Operationally, if HashiCorp can demonstrate operating leverage and positive unit economics as it scales, this is also likely to lead to a significant re-rating of the stock from its levels today.

Conclusion

In summary, while HashiCorp has established itself as a key player in the open-source infrastructure software space with a differentiated product suite, its unit economics and margin profile have trended in the wrong direction over the past year. The current macroeconomic backdrop, including continued interest rate hikes, slowing cloud spending and broad-based cost-cutting initiatives across companies, pose a risk to the company's near-term growth prospects. While the company has potential for increasing its market share in the emerging cloud infrastructure management market, its current valuation already prices in high expectations for future growth leaving investors little margin of safety. Investors should sit on the side-lines till the company demonstrates the ability to reverse its negative operating margin profile and improve its burn multiple.