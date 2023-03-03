HashiCorp's Unit Economics And Margins Have Trended In The Wrong Direction

Mar. 12, 2023 10:29 PM ETHashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)
Summary

  • HashiCorp is a major player in the open-source infrastructure software space, providing a suite of tools to manage and secure IT infrastructure across different cloud environments.
  • In an environment of increased efficiency amongst its peers, HashiCorp's margin profile and unit economics have trended in the wrong direction.
  • Based on management's long-term revenue and margin targets, a sensitivity analysis shows that HashiCorp is richly valued, with little margin of safety for investors.
  • Investors should sit on the sidelines till the company can demonstrate improving margins and till its valuation moderates.

Investment Thesis

Despite being down 60% from its peak, HashiCorp's share price is still expensive. While HashiCorp is a differentiated company in the open-source infrastructure software space, its unit economics have trended in the wrong direction and its current valuation already factors

HashiCorp's Long Term Revenue Outlook (2022 Investor Presentation)

HashiCorp's Long Term Margin Outlook (2022 Investor Presentation)

Financial Metrics (FactSet)

Burn Multiple Rule of Thumb (David Sacks' Blog)

HashiCorp's Burn Multiple (Author)

DCF Valuation (Author)

Sensitivity Analysis (Author)

Historical EV/Sales Ratio (FactSet)

