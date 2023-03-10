Silicon Valley Bank's Autopsy

Mar. 12, 2023 10:39 PM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)XLF
James V. Baker profile picture
James V. Baker
2.73K Followers

Summary

  • Silicon Valley Bank was closed on March 10, 2023.
  • Actions by venture capitalists precipitated the crisis.
  • Unrealized investment losses at SV bank were lower in Q4 than in Q3.
  • The Federal Reserve could have stopped the run.
autopsy room

erllre/iStock via Getty Images

In the late 1970s I developed a system of bank management I named asset/liability management, ALM. I first presented my system in a series of articles for Banking: The Journal of the American Bankers Association. I then turned those articles into a book,

This article was written by

James V. Baker profile picture
James V. Baker
2.73K Followers
I am the author of Asset/Liability Management (1981) and The Investor's Guide to Cannabis Stocks (2021). After enjoying a successful and varied career as an author, commercial banker, investment banker, city treasurer, investment adviser, NASD arbitrator, consultant, tenured university professor and tennis professional, I retired to South Florida. My academic credentials include having earned a masters degree in Economics and a doctorate degree in Finance. In 1979, I founded a successful nationwide investment banking firm now known as The Baker Group and in the 1980s I had my own family of mutual funds. I am a Contributor to Seeking Alpha which has published more than 80 of my articles. My speeches, tweets, articles, and books on banking, the economy, and cannabis stocks have garnered significant interest from investors worldwide.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.