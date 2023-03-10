erllre/iStock via Getty Images

In the late 1970s I developed a system of bank management I named asset/liability management, ALM. I first presented my system in a series of articles for Banking: The Journal of the American Bankers Association. I then turned those articles into a book, Asset/Liability Management, which was published in 1981 by the American Bankers Association, "ABA."

The system I developed aimed to define, measure, and manage interest rate risk. Until my articles and speeches, almost all attention of bankers and regulators was focused on credit risk. The thought that interest rate risk could overwhelm credit risk was considered almost laughable.

The system I designed became generally accepted by banks and regulatory authorities worldwide soon after Fed Chairman Volcker declared war on inflation at the ABA Annual Convention in New Orleans in October 1979. Since then, ALM has become embraced by financial as well as non-financial firms and many off-balance sheet tools, such as interest rate SWAPs and interest rate futures, have been developed to help manage interest rate risk.

Data Availability

The amount of financial information publicly available on individual banks is greater than ever. This age of transparency enables researchers to do exhaustive analyses identifying bank strengths and weaknesses.

Information now available on bank investments, however, has become troublesome in recent months. In particular, the rise in interest rates and the concurrent decline in market value of securities bought at infinitesimal rates has created large unrealized losses on the books of banks as well as other financial institutions. These unrealized losses are shown in published bank financial reports and have become a source of major concern.

I addressed the seriousness of unrealized securities losses in an Oct. 9, 2022, Seeking Alpha article "Today's Systemic Threat." That article noted such unrealized losses were increasing significantly. In fact, the Federal Reserve itself had unrealized losses on its securities ~$1 trillion or ~22 times its equity capital.

Bank Investment Categories

When a bank purchase securities, it must categorize them as either trading, available-for-sale "AFS," or held-to-maturity "HTM." Trading securities are marked to market daily and the income/loss recognized in income. Relatively few banks have trading accounts.

Unrealized gains/losses net of tax effects on AFS securities are accounted for on the income statement as other comprehensive income/loss. On the balance sheet they are accounted for as accumulated other comprehensive income. Unrealized losses on AFS, therefore, reduce reported income and equity capital.

Unrealized losses/gains on HTM securities are reported. However, they're not included in either the income statement or balance sheet. During the period of low interest rates banks tended to place investments in the AFS category. Recently, however, the increase in rates has encouraged a number of banks to transfer AFS securities to the HTM category.

Concern Arises

I addressed the severity of the problem with unrealized losses on securities in a Seeking Alpha article, "Today's Systemic Threat." That article was published on Oct. 9, 2022, and, to my chagrin it was read by very few people.

The closure of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation on March 10 and the appointment of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver brought bank unrealized losses to the forefront. Investors are now concerned that SVB presages another Global Financial Crisis "GFC" just as Bear Stearns and Lehman.

Autopsy Report

SVB was the victim of a deposit run unlike the one depicted in the James Stewart film "It's A wonderful Life." This depositor run was triggered by large depositors transferring billions on computer terminals. Once other depositors got an inkling of the transfers they quickly joined the process. In one day SV bank lost $42B in deposits.

The autopsy reveals that the run led to the bank closure. The fact that the bank had unrealized losses on investments exceeding its equity capital was used as justification by regulators to close the bank. Unrealized losses on securities did not cause the bank to fail.

The quality of the investment securities has not been questioned. Instead, the focus of attention has been on the concentration of large uninsured deposit accounts and the spontaneity of their withdrawal.

If the bank remained open, its unrealized losses would disappear over time. The unrealized losses would also decline with a decline in interest rates.

The following exhibit shows the unrealized losses at SVB on AFS and HTM securities on Sept. 30 and Dec. 31, 2022. Unrealized losses in Q4 actually declined by $1.022B due to a decline in interest rates and passage of time. The unrealized losses as a percentage of equity capital fell from 105.27% to 97.63%, while unrealized losses as percentage of tangible equity capital fell from 108.43% to 100.48%.

SEC

Based on unrealized losses as a percentage of equity capital before its adjustment for other comprehensive losses due of AFS net of taxes, SV bank was technically insolvent at the end of Q3 (105.27%) but not at the end of Q4 (97.64%).

If SV bank was closed because of unrealized losses, then it should have been closed at the end of Q3. The fact is that regulators closed SV bank because of the run and its inability to come up with enough cash/deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank to honor deposit withdrawals.

All deposit withdrawals could have been met if the Federal Reserve lent SV bank the necessary funds to satisfy the withdrawals. SV bank had plenty of unencumbered securities to pledge for such borrowing. As a lender of last resort, the Federal Reserve Bank failed its duty.

Conclusion

The unrealized losses on SV bank investment securities were guaranteed to disappear with the passage of time. Those losses would also diminish if interest rates declined. The amount of unrealized losses had already been significantly reduced in Q4 because of these two factors.

SV bank did not have to be closed by regulatory authorities. The Federal Reserve should have lent SV bank whatever it needed to meet its depositor run.

The Federal Reserve needs to announce that it will do "whatever it takes as lender of last resort" to prevent the closure of any bank because of a depositor run. The Fed should say it will open its discount window and provide funds as needed to avoid any lemming-like run.

Calls for the Federal Reserve to alter monetary policy and the FDIC to insure all deposits are wrong. Any bank run is bound to end once depositors realize they can access their money.