NASDAQ-100 Index: Why You Should Start Buying Now

Mar. 13, 2023 9:00 AM ETInvesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQM)
Yuven Chetty profile picture
Yuven Chetty
184 Followers

Summary

  • The NASDAQ-100 index has a long history of strong performance, outperforming the S&P 500 significantly over a long period of time.
  • Timing the market is a sucker’s game and it only makes sense to start building exposure now and avoid missing out on the next market rally.
  • Technology stocks will continue to outperform other sectors, with artificial intelligence being the next leg of innovation and growth in the sector.

CPU and Computer chip concept

MF3d

Overview

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQM) is an ETF that tracks the performance of the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund invests in the 100 largest companies listed on NASDAQ. As a reminder, the NASDAQ-100 Index does not include financial

Nasdaq

Nasdaq

Invesco

Invesco

Invesco

Invesco

This article was written by

Yuven Chetty profile picture
Yuven Chetty
184 Followers
Investment writer focused on ETF investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.