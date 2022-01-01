Farmers & Merchants Bancorp: Attractively Valued But Earnings Likely To Be Flattish

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.03K Followers

Summary

  • Regional economic factors will likely sustain organic loan growth this year.
  • Loan additions and re-pricing of existing loans will lift the margin. However, the recent deterioration of the deposit mix will curtail the margin’s growth.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Further, FMAO is offering a moderate dividend yield.
Aerial Shot of Truck on Country Road Passing Ohio Farms

halbergman

Earnings of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will likely remain flattish this year as a surge in operating expenses will counter the effect of topline growth. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $2.41 per share for 2023, down 2% year-over-year. Compared

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.03K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.