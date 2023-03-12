$110 Billion Signature Bank Shuts Down Over The Weekend: 2008 Deja Vu?

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
21.18K Followers

Summary

  • The FDIC announced the closure of New York-based Signature Bank over the weekend, along with guarantees for Signature Bank and failed Silicon Valley Bank.
  • This marks the third major bank closure in less than a week, and if not for SVB falling first, Signature would have been the largest bank failure since 2008.
  • Runs were reported this weekend against California-based First Republic Bank, and then a subsequent bailout from JPMorgan.
  • Some analysis on the government rescue of depositors, and what may be next for financial markets.
FDIC United States Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation sign on wall of building with logo on 17th street in evening night, entrance doors

krblokhin

After a chaotic weekend, federal banking regulators decided to close New York-based Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) before Monday, citing systemic risk. Tensions were high after the failure of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) on Friday, one of the largest banks

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
21.18K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (22)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.