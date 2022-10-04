Mike_Kiev

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) recently reported their Q4 earnings that revealed an EPS loss of $0.56 per share, which was 75% lower than estimates. Cara’s revenues were weak at $3.3M, which missed the Street’s estimate of $16.3M. Yes, Cara missed the Street’s revenue estimate by $11.24M. However, revenues increased by 297.20% over a year ago and their loss per share narrowed by 11%, so there is some progress. Unfortunately, those numbers indicate that Cara has not been able to reduce costs enough to avoid an elevated cash burn. It is apparent that underwhelming performance is going hurt Cara’s outlook for the foreseeable future. As a result, the stock dropped below $7.00 per share after the report.

Although I do agree with the market’s reaction to the earnings, I am considering placing a bid for CARA at a discounted price for a long-term investment due to the potential for a quick turnaround, as well as the potential of the company’s late-stage pipeline programs.

I intend to provide a brief background on Cara Therapeutics and will highlight the key points from their Q4 earnings. Then, I will discuss why I am looking to place a bid for CARA and the downside risks involved in this investment. Finally, I reveal my strategy for managing CARA for the foreseeable future.

Background on Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharma devoted to developing novel therapeutics for inflammation, pain, and pruritus. Cara’s flagship product, Korsuva (difelikefalin), is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis “CKD-aP”. The company launched Korsuva injection in the U.S. during Q2 of 2022 with the company’s commercial partner CSL Vifor (CSL).

Korsuva is a first-in-class kappa opioid receptor agonist that has the potential to be one of those assets that can be labeled a “Pipeline in a Product.” Korsuva has the prospect to be used in several different indications due to it having a unique structure and differentiated mechanism of action that acts on kappa opioid receptors on peripheral terminals of sensory nerves and immune cells.

It is a non-scheduled drug, so the oral formulation should have a broad list of potential uses. In fact, Cara is also developing an oral formulation of Korsuva and has Phase III programs for pruritus in patients with non-dialysis-dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. In addition, Cara also has a Phase II/III program of oral Korsuva for moderate-to-severe pruritus in patients with notalgia paresthetica.

Cara has already launched two Phase III programs of oral Korsuva in pruritus in non-dialysis advanced CKD as well as atopic dermatitis. The company expects top-line marks for the CKD program in the H2 of next year and H1 of 2025 for the atopic dermatitis program.

Last year, Cara reported positive data from their Phase II trial in notalgia paresthetica and is preparing to initiate a Phase II/III program. Cara expects a dose-finding readout from the KOURAGE 1 study in 2H of 2024, with final top-line numbers in the first half of 2026.

Cara Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Cara’s Q4 earnings report revealed the company pulled in $3.3M in total revenue, up from $0.8M in Q4 of 2021. They also reported that $1.1M of the total revenue was from collaborative revenue and $2.1M was commercial supply revenue. In addition, Cara also received $72K in royalty revenue. The company also announced that wholesaler shipments to dialysis clinics only totaled around 21,000 vials.

The company’s R&D expenses remained elevated and were $26M for Q4, compared to $22.8M in Q4 of 2021. The company attributed this increase to the enlarged clinical trial spending for their two Phase III clinical programs.

In terms of finances, Cara finished 2022 with $156.7M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, down from $236.8M at the end of 2021. The company believes this is “sufficient to fund the company's currently anticipated operating plan into at least the first half of 2024. This guidance assumes all the spending related to the company's three late-stage clinical development programs and Korsuva revenue profit share contribution.”

As I mentioned in my introduction, this led to a massive miss with the EPS coming in 75% lower than estimates and missing the Street’s revenue estimate of $16.3M by $11.24M.

Beyond The Headlines

Cara is making significant progress with the U.S. launch of Korsuva despite what the Q4 revenue numbers would indicate. The quarterly numbers are reflective of the distinctive undercurrents in their market that involve multiple phases in the initial quarters of the launch. First, there is a stocking and trial phase where we should see some big purchases upfront to stockpile the drug to be prepared for opening demand. Once those stocks are worked through, we should see orders stabilize and get a better idea of what the real demand is. Although we don’t have a clear view of what actual usage is, Cara mentioned that they “have started to see inventory being drawn down and orders accelerating” and they “are pleased to see this momentum continuing through the first two months of this year.”

Why Is It A Mess?

To take deeper dive, the company’s biggest customer, Fresenius (FMS), stocked products in most of their clinics with 200K vials in Q3, so there wasn’t a huge demand in Q4. However, Cara expects most of the inventory at the clinic level will be consumed by mid-year. The point is… we are going to wait for the inventory dynamics to stabilize after the initial stocking before we see a more normal uptake curve for Korsuva, which the company believes will be evident in the middle of this year. So, we can’t say that missing EPS by 75% and missing the revenue estimate by $11.24M is not entirely indicative of Korsuva’s demand and long-term performance. I am not implying that the numbers were good, but the headlines were not the whole story.

The Opportunity

Regardless of the disappointing Q4 numbers, one cannot deny that last year was a pivotal year for Cara, where they established a base for sustained growth in the coming years. As with most trailblazing launches, variations in ordering trends is to be expected and inconsistent over the first year or two of launch. Cara stated that they are “seeing positive trends in product uptake and remain confident in the long-term potential of Korsuva injection.” Indeed, this is a vague statement, but it is a reminder that product usage and repeat orders need to be the focus here, and not a drop a sales due to the company’s biggest customer front-loading in Q3. I’ll concede that Cara and their partners do have to execute and do some trailblazing for this product, so it is possible the launch trajectory is not as spectacular as previously proposed by analysts. There is the possibility that the Street will develop a narrative that the drug and/or company is not attracting the demand they were forecasting, and they diminish any progress made in the coming quarters. I believe the Street is going to have their public concerns over the undulating sales despite their knowledge of the ordering dynamics in these channels.

The opportunity here is the potential for the market to overly fixate on Korsuva’s lackluster launch and develop a "prove it to me" stance that will discount any revenue growth for the next few quarters. As the Street continues to point to their previous projections for IV Korsuva, I'll be focusing on the expected year-over-year growth and potential approval of oral Korsuva, which would the door to the monstrous global market in atopic dermatitis that is projected to hit ~$28B by 2028. For the U.S. market, research suggests the atopic dermatitis market will hit close to $5B by 2030. At the moment, this market is mostly controlled by PDE-4 inhibitors, corticosteroids, biologics, and calcineurin inhibitors that are owned by a strong list of players.

Looking at the figure below, you can see how oral Korsuva (oral Difelikefalin) could fill the need of AD patients who have severe itch symptoms, but not the severe lesions that require biologics, such as JAK inhibitors. The company believes that there are 3M patients (~30% of the AD market) who would benefit from oral Korsuva rather than relying on topical steroids to stop the rash and itch, or being moved up to biologics. Targeting 30% of a $5B U.S. market in 2030, which be a sizeable opportunity even if the company only commands 1/4 or 1/2 of that target patient population. Obviously, dealing with that level of competition listed above is a concern, however, those companies are targeting biologics, so Cara could be bringing a novel kappa opioid receptor agonist drug to this market.

This could be a great opportunity to grow a small position in CARA over the next couple of years that might be a great trade that turns into an amazing investment.

The Downside Risk

Clearly, there is a risk that Korsuva is really a dud, or the company and its partners will have to commit an extensive amount of time and resources to establish this market. Indeed, it is obvious the first year is not pointing to a blockbuster drug, and the company is most likely going to be reporting losses for the estimative future.

The company finished 2022 with $156.7M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, down from $236.8M at the end of 2021. So, the company is burning through cash at a nice clip. Indeed, Cara expects that their current finances and projected revenue from Korsuva will “be sufficient to fund our currently anticipated operating plan into at least the first half of 2024.” However, we should expect some form of financing in the next 12 months, which could be some form of dilution or concerning debt.

Obviously, lukewarm growth and a high cash burn are major concerns… add the potential for dilution and you have a grim outlook for the share price. Even if the company starts to outperform, it is possible the market will suffocate the ticker until a clear path to cash-flow breakeven is within sight.

Although this is scenario is essentially a part of the trade strategy, it possible the market takes the selling pressure to an absurd level and is relentless despite the company making noteworthy progress, thus, restricting the opportunity to book profits and locking up finances for a protracted period of time.

Essentially, my strategy relies on an overreaction from the market, but it is possible the magnitude and duration are worse than anticipated. Thus, I get stuck with a bad cost average and stuck holding a position for years rather than several quarters. So, this play is incredibly speculative at this point in time. As a result, I am giving CARA a conviction level of 1 out of 5 in my Compounding Healthcare “Bio Boom” speculative portfolio.

My Strategy For CARA Stock

I am interested in placing a bid for CARA, however, I am looking for a steep discount before I pull the trigger. Using a combination of fundamental and technical analysis, I am looking to establish a position under $4.50 per share. I will use this as my “Buy Threshold”, or the highest price I am willing to pay for CARA at this point in time. On the other hand, I have set my Sell Target at around $7.50 per share, which is where I plan on booking some profits and moving my position closer to a "House Money" state.

I need to stress that CARA is speculative, so I am going to remain incredibly disciplined and will not deviate from my targets. Moreover, my position size will be laughably small until the company starts to show a clear trajectory for Korsuva. Once I see their numbers start to normalize and we see discernable trends, I will adjust my targets accordingly. The goal is to move the position to "House Money", thus, de-risking the position to hold for a long-term investment.

My goal is to maintain a position in CARA for at least five years in anticipation they will ultimately gain momentum with Korsuva’s launch while pushing their three late-stage programs. Despite the initial disappointment, it appears that Cara is still well on its way to becoming the world leader in the treatment of chronic pruritus.