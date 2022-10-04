Cara Therapeutics: Looking To Place A Bid After A Big Miss On Earnings

Mar. 13, 2023 9:00 AM ETCara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)
Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Marketplace

Summary

  • Cara Therapeutics recently reported their Q4 earnings that revealed an EPS loss of $0.56 per share, which was 75% lower than estimates. Revenues were $3.3M, missing estimates by $11.24M.
  • The big miss on earnings triggered a strong sell-off with the share price basically being cut in half.
  • Korsuva has launched into a new therapeutic end-market and the initial commercial trends are choppy. The lack of clarity could provide an opportunity to get CARA on a discount.
  • I expect Street analysts to fixate on the lackluster launch metrics and will downplay the company progress in the clinic, including three late-stage programs.
  • CARA stock is very speculative at this point, so I am looking to quickly book some profits and transition my position to a "House Money" status.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Compounding Healthcare get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Money flows into a bottomless funnel

Mike_Kiev

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) recently reported their Q4 earnings that revealed an EPS loss of $0.56 per share, which was 75% lower than estimates. Cara’s revenues were weak at $3.3M, which missed the Street’s estimate of $16.3M. Yes, Cara missed the Street’s revenue estimate by $11.24M. However, revenues increased

CARA Daily Chart

Cara Therapeutics Daily Chart (Trendspider)

Cara Therapeutics Pipeline

Cara Therapeutics Pipeline (Cara Therapeutics)

Cara Therapeutics Catalysts

Cara Therapeutics Catalysts (Cara Therapeutics)

Cara Therapeutics Oral Difelikefalin Market in Atopic Dermatitis

Cara Therapeutics Oral Difelikefalin Market in Atopic Dermatitis (Cara Therapeutics)

Thank you for reading my research on Seeking Alpha. If you want to learn even more about my method and how I discover these investment opportunities, please check out my subscription marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare, and sign up for a free trial.  

This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
7.84K Followers
Diagnosing the market to compound capital in the healthcare sector.

After years of working in the medical field, I have developed a passion for biotech and lifesaving therapies. Now, I am a full-time healthcare investor who is in search of the next breakthrough therapy, device, or pharmaceutical. My trade focus is around catalysts and potential acquisitions. In addition, I provide a marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare through Seeking Alpha.


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CARA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.